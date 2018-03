Bannis de YouTube, les youtubeurs d'armes à feu pourraient utiliser PornHub

Well, since we've melted some snowflakes on @youtube and got banned, might as well set IG and FB on 🔥 fire! Make America F'n Awesome! #Repost @they_hate_us_cuz_they_aint_us ・・・ Bought a few things at the #sgkgunshow first check out this sweet @lancertactical translucent magazines. Next I installed the magnificent @geissele airborne charging handle. I'm loving this build. What do you guys think? More to come... stay tuned. #geissele #spikestactical #psa #vortexoptics #magpul #strikeindustries #lancertactical #sbr #2a #pewpew #snowflakes #safespace #triggered #maga #freedom #youtube #1A #2A #NRA #FREEDOM

A post shared by Spikes Tactical (@spikes_tactical) on Mar 20, 2018 at 4:38pm PDT