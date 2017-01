Le salaire des PDG: quel scandale?

Sunder Pichai gained the top spot in top paid executives when the Alphabet Inc. decided to award him $183 million as a stock grant for his performance in 2015

Satya Nadella was awarded 79.7 million dollars in stock awards the year he became the Microsoft CEO in 2014. Although he is not eligible for vesting the stocks for first 5 years.

The leading chipmakers Qualcomm offered a good compensation package to retain the top crop. In that attempt, the CEO Mollenkopf was awarded a total of $50 million stock grants. He took over as the Qualcomm CEO in November 2014.

In 2014, the Yahoo chief made $39 million out of stock grants. Making her earn the spot in the top 5. She even has a severance package of $50 million if the company gets sold.