Comment j'ai gagné 120 000 $ dans l'immobilier (et perdu 25 000 $ en bourse)

6.4% plus abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Indice d'abordabilité Desjardins, 1er trimestre, 2015

4.1% plus abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Indice d'abordabilité Desjardins, 1er trimestre, 2015

3.3% plus abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Indice d'abordabilité Desjardins, 1er trimestre, 2015

1.4% plus abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Indice d'abordabilité Desjardins, 1er trimestre, 2015

0.6% plus abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Indice d'abordabilité Desjardins, 1er trimestre, 2015

0.5% plus abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Indice d'abordabilité Desjardins, 1er trimestre, 2015

0.2% moins abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Indice d'abordabilité Desjardins, 1er trimestre, 2015

1% moins abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Indice d'abordabilité Desjardins, 1er trimestre, 2015

2.2% moins abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Indice d'abordabilité Desjardins, 3e trimestre, 2015

2.4% moins abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Indice d'abordabilité Desjardins, 1er trimestre, 2015

3.7% moins abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Indice d'abordabilité Desjardins, 1er trimestre, 2015

5.2% moins abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Indice d'abordabilité Desjardins, 1er trimestre, 2015

5.2% moins abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Indice d'abordabilité Desjardins, 3e trimestre, 2015

10.5% moins abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Indice d'abordabilité Desjardins, 1er trimestre, 2015

11.2% moins abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Desjardins

14.4% moins abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Indice d'abordabilité Desjardins, 1er trimestre, 2015

15.7% moins abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Indice d'abordabilité Desjardins, 1er trimestre, 2015

17.3% moins abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Indice d'abordabilité Desjardins, 1er trimestre, 2015

À SUIVRE SUR LE HUFFPOST CE QUE VOUS POURRIEZ ACHETER AVEC 1 MILLION $

For the price of an average house in Toronto you can buy a whole resort-restaurant near Corner Brook, Nfld. This place at the Humber Valley Resort has a professional kitchen that can feed 80 guests and a dining hall for 50, making it the ultimate party cottage. Listing.

Martock House is such a prominent part of the community that the town it's in is named after it. This property some 50 km from Halifax was built in 1790 by Col. John Butler, and was occupied by a single family, the Sweets, for the better part of two centuries. Listing.

This 3,000-square-foot, four-bedroom house in Stratford, P.E.I., may look historic, but is actually 14 years old. The house faces one of P.E.I.'s charming red-earth bluffs and sits on one acre of land. Listing.

This rownhouse in Montreal's hip (or formerly hip, depending on whom you ask) Plateau neighbourhood was built in 1890 and features four bedrooms, two of them with ensuite bathrooms, as well as hardwood floors and a wood fireplace.

This house's gorgeous wraparound porch is just one of the many great features in this three-bedroom, 3,000-square-foot property located some 70 km northeast of Montreal. The house is set back more than half a kilometre from the highway and there are no rear neighbours, making it perfect if you like privacy. Listing.

This custom-built, three-bedroom, four-bath house faces the Rideau River and has a rooftop terrace with an outdoor kitchen. Listing.

You don't have to go that far from Toronto to get a lot more space for your money. This five-bedroom, four-bath house in Mississauga features not only a master bedroom suite but an "in-law" suite with its own bathroom. Listing.

This four-bedroom, four-bath house features a two-story great room with an overlooking balcony and a serious awesome-looking basement bar and entertainment room. There's also a triple garage and dual-zone heating with two furnaces. Listing.

This four-bedroom, 2,282-square-foot place in Calgary's Killarney neighbourhood has what the realtor describes as a "chef's dream" kitchen and a vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom. The realtor says the house has plenty of "curb appeal," and judging by these pics, we don't disagree.

This house may be in a subdivision, but it's a subdivision above which tower the Rocky Mountains, so not your typical suburb. Three bedrooms and three baths in this log cabin-style home that features vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, a stone fireplace and two decks.

At this point, the entire west side of Vancouver is bereft of any homes in this price range, and you have to reach into the (relatively) cheaper east side to find a $1-million house. This cute green cottage is par for the course at this price range. With four bedrooms on the main floor and two in the basement, and an impressively well-fitted-out interior, this house is evidence that little old cottages are becoming luxury homes in this market. Listing.

