Comment j'ai gagné 120 000 $ dans l'immobilier (et perdu 25 000 $ en bourse)
Rares sont ceux qui se vantent d'avoir perdu de l'argent. Se faire dépouiller à la bourse, au poker ou même par un escroc n'a rien de valorisant. On préfère garder ses choses pour nous. On préfère les camoufler sous le tapis. On aime mieux que ça ne se sache pas, car après tout les perdants sont des gens faibles et vulnérables. Qui a vraiment envie de se manifester sous cet angle de la honte?
À l'inverse, les gens aiment beaucoup parler de leurs bons coups et de l'argent qu'ils ont fait en investissant ici ou là. Ils aiment s'exhiber quand il s'agit de leurs réussites et de leurs flamboyants succès.
Remarquez comme les livres de business glorifient la plupart du temps leurs auteurs. Observez comme on entend rarement parler des échecs de ces soi-disant «overnight sucess».
La vérité n'est souvent pas celle qu'on veut nous montrer ou qu'on remarque au quotidien. On découvre les athlètes olympiques lorsqu'ils sont sur le podium, médaille en main. Toutefois, on dénote rarement la série de défaites successives qu'ils ont vécues juste avant. On perçoit peu les 25 heures par semaine d'entraînement qu'ils ont fait durant les 15 dernières années. On oublie aussi les 5275 jours précédents où ils ont dû se priver de desserts, d'alcool et d'aliments agréables pour la bouche, mais néfastes pour la santé.
Le parallèle est le même pour les artistes, les entrepreneurs ou les investisseurs qui ont du succès. Les personnes qui réussissent sont celles qui persévèrent dans le temps et qui s'infligent une discipline transcendante.
Comment j'ai gagné 120 000 $ dans l'immobilier ?
Je suis toujours fier de dire que j'ai acheté mon premier immeuble à revenu à l'âge de 21 ans et que je l'ai revendu 5 ans plus tard en empochant 120 000 $ de profit net. C'était un bon coup. Je suis embarqué dans le marché au bon moment et en suis sorti à temps. De la chance, oui, mais surtout beaucoup de travail et de persévérance. Je ne vous raconterai pas en détail mes déboires en justice pour évincer un locataire, tous les travaux de rénovation que j'ai dû effectuer ou comment j'ai vendu ma maison moi-même sans agent immobilier.
Derrière une simple phrase qui semble des plus élogieuses se cache beaucoup de temps, de travail et de défi.
Le simple fait de devoir amasser le capital nécessaire pour acheter la propriété m'a demandé des efforts faramineux: heures supplémentaires au travail, coupe importante dans les dépenses, aucune vacances pendant plusieurs années. Et c'est sans compter tous les démarches effectuées auprès des banquiers, agents immobiliers et autres professionnels. Puis, quand on a seulement 17 ans, on ne vous prend pas trop au sérieux, élément qui pesait encore une fois dans la balance. Bref, les efforts y étaient, mais ça, le monde ne le réalise pas quand je leur révèle que j'ai réalisé un investissement fructueux.
Comment j'ai perdu 25 000 $ en bourse ?
J'investis aussi en bourse et je ne m'en cache pas, même si mon succès n'a pas été le même qu'en immobilier pour le moment. J'aime bien affirmer que je gère mon portefeuille d'actions moi-même et que j'ai viré (ou presque) mon conseiller financier. J'adore la bourse. C'est une passion pour moi tout comme l'immobilier, mais ça ne garantit pas le succès pour autant.
J'ai fait beaucoup d'erreurs. Surtout, à mes débuts et ça m'a coûté cher... Plus ou moins 25 000 $ en perte.
J'ai essayé plusieurs stratégies dont l'analyse technique, l'investissement dans les sociétés à petites capitalisations, l'approche «contrarian» et ainsi de suite.
En résumé, l'appât du gain rapide et mes émotions ont été en grande partie responsables de mes échecs. L'important, c'est de voir ces échecs comme un investissement. Chaque erreur est une occasion d'apprendre et de devenir meilleur. Jamais je n'aurais appris aussi rapidement si j'avais investi tout cet argent dans un portefeuille virtuel.
Pourquoi? Parce que l'argent nous rend émotifs et en bourse, l'émotion est le pire ennemi de l'investisseur. Difficile de pratiquer cet aspect fondamental avec de fausses sommes... Dans toutes choses négatives, il y a du positif. Même à la bourse.
Enfin, c'est certainement la plus grande leçon que j'ai apprise depuis mes débuts. J'ai également affiné ma stratégie et corrigé d'autres faiblesses qui faisaient de moi un investisseur amateur.
Aujourd'hui, mes investissements prennent du mieux, car j'ai su prendre conscience de mes erreurs et rectifier le tir.
Morale de l'histoire:
Derrière chaque succès se cache un travail colossal
Ne pensez surtout pas que la victoire est facilement accessible. Vous devez vous engager à réussir et être prêt à fournir les efforts nécessaires pour atteindre vos objectifs. Armez-vous de patience et soyez entêté. Le succès est rarement le fruit du hasard et seule la détermination pourra vous mener où vous le voulez vraiment.
N'ayez pas peur de parler de vos échecs
L'erreur tout comme l'échec est normal. Elle est même saine et sans elle, il n'y a aucune place à l'amélioration. Voyez chaque échec comme un investissement et un pas vers l'avant. Analysez le pourquoi de cette défaite et trouvez une solution pour l'éviter à nouveau. Partagez avec vos proches vos réussites, mais aussi vos échecs et dites-leur pourquoi vous percevez cet échec plutôt comme un investissement. Cet exercice permettra de comprendre chaque erreur commise aussi minime soit-elle.
Vous ferez toujours de bons coups et de moins bons coups
C'est l'histoire de tous les êtres de ce monde qui ont réussi. Michael Jordan a raté beaucoup de paniers au cours de sa carrière. Certains films de Steven Spieldberg ont été des navets. Warren Buffet a réalisé plusieurs mauvais investissements au cours de sa vie. Ce qui compte réellement, c'est votre moyenne au bâton. Obtenez un taux de réussite supérieur à 60 % en bourse et vous aurez du succès. C'est garanti!
VOIR AUSSI SUR LE HUFFPOST
-
6.4% plus abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Indice d'abordabilité Desjardins, 1er trimestre, 2015
-
4.1% plus abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Indice d'abordabilité Desjardins, 1er trimestre, 2015
-
3.3% plus abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Indice d'abordabilité Desjardins, 1er trimestre, 2015
-
1.4% plus abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Indice d'abordabilité Desjardins, 1er trimestre, 2015
-
0.6% plus abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Indice d'abordabilité Desjardins, 1er trimestre, 2015
-
0.5% plus abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Indice d'abordabilité Desjardins, 1er trimestre, 2015
-
0.2% moins abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Indice d'abordabilité Desjardins, 1er trimestre, 2015
-
1% moins abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Indice d'abordabilité Desjardins, 1er trimestre, 2015
-
2.2% moins abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Indice d'abordabilité Desjardins, 3e trimestre, 2015
-
2.4% moins abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Indice d'abordabilité Desjardins, 1er trimestre, 2015
-
3.7% moins abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Indice d'abordabilité Desjardins, 1er trimestre, 2015
-
5.2% moins abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Indice d'abordabilité Desjardins, 1er trimestre, 2015
-
5.2% moins abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Indice d'abordabilité Desjardins, 3e trimestre, 2015
-
10.5% moins abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Indice d'abordabilité Desjardins, 1er trimestre, 2015
-
11.2% moins abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Desjardins
-
14.4% moins abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Indice d'abordabilité Desjardins, 1er trimestre, 2015
-
15.7% moins abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Indice d'abordabilité Desjardins, 1er trimestre, 2015
-
17.3% moins abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Indice d'abordabilité Desjardins, 1er trimestre, 2015
-
À SUIVRE SUR LE HUFFPOST CE QUE VOUS POURRIEZ ACHETER AVEC 1 MILLION $
-
For the price of an average house in Toronto you can buy a whole resort-restaurant near Corner Brook, Nfld. This place at the Humber Valley Resort has a professional kitchen that can feed 80 guests and a dining hall for 50, making it the ultimate party cottage. Listing.
-
For the price of an average house in Toronto you can buy a whole resort-restaurant near Corner Brook, Nfld. This place at the Humber Valley Resort has a professional kitchen that can feed 80 guests and a dining hall for 50, making it the ultimate party cottage. Listing.
-
For the price of an average house in Toronto you can buy a whole resort-restaurant near Corner Brook, Nfld. This place at the Humber Valley Resort has a professional kitchen that can feed 80 guests and a dining hall for 50, making it the ultimate party cottage. Listing.
-
For the price of an average house in Toronto you can buy a whole resort-restaurant near Corner Brook, Nfld. This place at the Humber Valley Resort has a professional kitchen that can feed 80 guests and a dining hall for 50, making it the ultimate party cottage. Listing.
-
For the price of an average house in Toronto you can buy a whole resort-restaurant near Corner Brook, Nfld. This place at the Humber Valley Resort has a professional kitchen that can feed 80 guests and a dining hall for 50, making it the ultimate party cottage. Listing.
-
Martock House is such a prominent part of the community that the town it's in is named after it. This property some 50 km from Halifax was built in 1790 by Col. John Butler, and was occupied by a single family, the Sweets, for the better part of two centuries. Listing.
-
Martock House is such a prominent part of the community that the town it's in is named after it. This property some 50 km from Halifax was built in 1790 by Col. John Butler, and was occupied by a single family, the Sweets, for the better part of two centuries. Listing.
-
Martock House is such a prominent part of the community that the town it's in is named after it. This property some 50 km from Halifax was built in 1790 by Col. John Butler, and was occupied by a single family, the Sweets, for the better part of two centuries. Listing.
-
Martock House is such a prominent part of the community that the town it's in is named after it. This property some 50 km from Halifax was built in 1790 by Col. John Butler, and was occupied by a single family, the Sweets, for the better part of two centuries. Listing.
-
Martock House is such a prominent part of the community that the town it's in is named after it. This property some 50 km from Halifax was built in 1790 by Col. John Butler, and was occupied by a single family, the Sweets, for the better part of two centuries. Listing.
-
This 3,000-square-foot, four-bedroom house in Stratford, P.E.I., may look historic, but is actually 14 years old. The house faces one of P.E.I.'s charming red-earth bluffs and sits on one acre of land. Listing.
-
This 3,000-square-foot, four-bedroom house in Stratford, P.E.I., may look historic, but is actually 14 years old. The house faces one of P.E.I.'s charming red-earth bluffs and sits on one acre of land. Listing.
-
This 3,000-square-foot, four-bedroom house in Stratford, P.E.I., may look historic, but is actually 14 years old. The house faces one of P.E.I.'s charming red-earth bluffs and sits on one acre of land. Listing.
-
This 3,000-square-foot, four-bedroom house in Stratford, P.E.I., may look historic, but is actually 14 years old. The house faces one of P.E.I.'s charming red-earth bluffs and sits on one acre of land. Listing.
-
This 3,000-square-foot, four-bedroom house in Stratford, P.E.I., may look historic, but is actually 14 years old. The house faces one of P.E.I.'s charming red-earth bluffs and sits on one acre of land. Listing.
-
This rownhouse in Montreal's hip (or formerly hip, depending on whom you ask) Plateau neighbourhood was built in 1890 and features four bedrooms, two of them with ensuite bathrooms, as well as hardwood floors and a wood fireplace.
-
This rownhouse in Montreal's hip (or formerly hip, depending on whom you ask) Plateau neighbourhood was built in 1890 and features four bedrooms, two of them with ensuite bathrooms, as well as hardwood floors and a wood fireplace.
-
This rownhouse in Montreal's hip (or formerly hip, depending on whom you ask) Plateau neighbourhood was built in 1890 and features four bedrooms, two of them with ensuite bathrooms, as well as hardwood floors and a wood fireplace.
-
This rownhouse in Montreal's hip (or formerly hip, depending on whom you ask) Plateau neighbourhood was built in 1890 and features four bedrooms, two of them with ensuite bathrooms, as well as hardwood floors and a wood fireplace.
-
This rownhouse in Montreal's hip (or formerly hip, depending on whom you ask) Plateau neighbourhood was built in 1890 and features four bedrooms, two of them with ensuite bathrooms, as well as hardwood floors and a wood fireplace.
-
This house's gorgeous wraparound porch is just one of the many great features in this three-bedroom, 3,000-square-foot property located some 70 km northeast of Montreal. The house is set back more than half a kilometre from the highway and there are no rear neighbours, making it perfect if you like privacy. Listing.
-
This house's gorgeous wraparound porch is just one of the many great features in this three-bedroom, 3,000-square-foot property located some 70 km northeast of Montreal. The house is set back more than half a kilometre from the highway and there are no rear neighbours, making it perfect if you like privacy. Listing.
-
This house's gorgeous wraparound porch is just one of the many great features in this three-bedroom, 3,000-square-foot property located some 70 km northeast of Montreal. The house is set back more than half a kilometre from the highway and there are no rear neighbours, making it perfect if you like privacy. Listing.
-
This house's gorgeous wraparound porch is just one of the many great features in this three-bedroom, 3,000-square-foot property located some 70 km northeast of Montreal. The house is set back more than half a kilometre from the highway and there are no rear neighbours, making it perfect if you like privacy. Listing.
-
This house's gorgeous wraparound porch is just one of the many great features in this three-bedroom, 3,000-square-foot property located some 70 km northeast of Montreal. The house is set back more than half a kilometre from the highway and there are no rear neighbours, making it perfect if you like privacy. Listing.
-
This custom-built, three-bedroom, four-bath house faces the Rideau River and has a rooftop terrace with an outdoor kitchen. Listing.
-
This custom-built, three-bedroom, four-bath house faces the Rideau River and has a rooftop terrace with an outdoor kitchen. Listing.
-
This custom-built, three-bedroom, four-bath house faces the Rideau River and has a rooftop terrace with an outdoor kitchen. Listing.
-
This custom-built, three-bedroom, four-bath house faces the Rideau River and has a rooftop terrace with an outdoor kitchen. Listing.
-
This custom-built, three-bedroom, four-bath house faces the Rideau River and has a rooftop terrace with an outdoor kitchen. Listing.
-
You don't have to go that far from Toronto to get a lot more space for your money. This five-bedroom, four-bath house in Mississauga features not only a master bedroom suite but an "in-law" suite with its own bathroom. Listing.
-
You don't have to go that far from Toronto to get a lot more space for your money. This five-bedroom, four-bath house in Mississauga features not only a master bedroom suite but an "in-law" suite with its own bathroom. Listing.
-
You don't have to go that far from Toronto to get a lot more space for your money. This five-bedroom, four-bath house in Mississauga features not only a master bedroom suite but an "in-law" suite with its own bathroom. Listing.
-
You don't have to go that far from Toronto to get a lot more space for your money. This five-bedroom, four-bath house in Mississauga features not only a master bedroom suite but an "in-law" suite with its own bathroom. Listing.
-
You don't have to go that far from Toronto to get a lot more space for your money. This five-bedroom, four-bath house in Mississauga features not only a master bedroom suite but an "in-law" suite with its own bathroom. Listing.
-
This four-bedroom, four-bath house features a two-story great room with an overlooking balcony and a serious awesome-looking basement bar and entertainment room. There's also a triple garage and dual-zone heating with two furnaces. Listing.
-
This four-bedroom, four-bath house features a two-story great room with an overlooking balcony and a serious awesome-looking basement bar and entertainment room. There's also a triple garage and dual-zone heating with two furnaces. Listing.
-
This four-bedroom, four-bath house features a two-story great room with an overlooking balcony and a serious awesome-looking basement bar and entertainment room. There's also a triple garage and dual-zone heating with two furnaces. Listing.
-
This four-bedroom, four-bath house features a two-story great room with an overlooking balcony and a serious awesome-looking basement bar and entertainment room. There's also a triple garage and dual-zone heating with two furnaces. Listing.
-
This four-bedroom, four-bath house features a two-story great room with an overlooking balcony and a serious awesome-looking basement bar and entertainment room. There's also a triple garage and dual-zone heating with two furnaces. Listing.
-
This four-bedroom, 2,282-square-foot place in Calgary's Killarney neighbourhood has what the realtor describes as a "chef's dream" kitchen and a vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom. The realtor says the house has plenty of "curb appeal," and judging by these pics, we don't disagree.
-
This four-bedroom, 2,282-square-foot place in Calgary's Killarney neighbourhood has what the realtor describes as a "chef's dream" kitchen and a vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom. The realtor says the house has plenty of "curb appeal," and judging by these pics, we don't disagree.
-
This four-bedroom, 2,282-square-foot place in Calgary's Killarney neighbourhood has what the realtor describes as a "chef's dream" kitchen and a vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom. The realtor says the house has plenty of "curb appeal," and judging by these pics, we don't disagree.
-
This four-bedroom, 2,282-square-foot place in Calgary's Killarney neighbourhood has what the realtor describes as a "chef's dream" kitchen and a vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom. The realtor says the house has plenty of "curb appeal," and judging by these pics, we don't disagree.
-
This four-bedroom, 2,282-square-foot place in Calgary's Killarney neighbourhood has what the realtor describes as a "chef's dream" kitchen and a vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom. The realtor says the house has plenty of "curb appeal," and judging by these pics, we don't disagree.
-
This house may be in a subdivision, but it's a subdivision above which tower the Rocky Mountains, so not your typical suburb. Three bedrooms and three baths in this log cabin-style home that features vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, a stone fireplace and two decks.
-
This house may be in a subdivision, but it's a subdivision above which tower the Rocky Mountains, so not your typical suburb. Three bedrooms and three baths in this log cabin-style home that features vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, a stone fireplace and two decks.
-
This house may be in a subdivision, but it's a subdivision above which tower the Rocky Mountains, so not your typical suburb. Three bedrooms and three baths in this log cabin-style home that features vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, a stone fireplace and two decks.
-
This house may be in a subdivision, but it's a subdivision above which tower the Rocky Mountains, so not your typical suburb. Three bedrooms and three baths in this log cabin-style home that features vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, a stone fireplace and two decks.
-
This house may be in a subdivision, but it's a subdivision above which tower the Rocky Mountains, so not your typical suburb. Three bedrooms and three baths in this log cabin-style home that features vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, a stone fireplace and two decks.
-
At this point, the entire west side of Vancouver is bereft of any homes in this price range, and you have to reach into the (relatively) cheaper east side to find a $1-million house. This cute green cottage is par for the course at this price range. With four bedrooms on the main floor and two in the basement, and an impressively well-fitted-out interior, this house is evidence that little old cottages are becoming luxury homes in this market. Listing.
-
At this point, the entire west side of Vancouver is bereft of any homes in this price range, and you have to reach into the (relatively) cheaper east side to find a $1-million house. This cute green cottage is par for the course at this price range. With four bedrooms on the main floor and two in the basement, and an impressively well-fitted-out interior, this house is evidence that little old cottages are becoming luxury homes in this market. Listing.
-
At this point, the entire west side of Vancouver is bereft of any homes in this price range, and you have to reach into the (relatively) cheaper east side to find a $1-million house. This cute green cottage is par for the course at this price range. With four bedrooms on the main floor and two in the basement, and an impressively well-fitted-out interior, this house is evidence that little old cottages are becoming luxury homes in this market. Listing.
-
At this point, the entire west side of Vancouver is bereft of any homes in this price range, and you have to reach into the (relatively) cheaper east side to find a $1-million house. This cute green cottage is par for the course at this price range. With four bedrooms on the main floor and two in the basement, and an impressively well-fitted-out interior, this house is evidence that little old cottages are becoming luxury homes in this market. Listing.
-
At this point, the entire west side of Vancouver is bereft of any homes in this price range, and you have to reach into the (relatively) cheaper east side to find a $1-million house. This cute green cottage is par for the course at this price range. With four bedrooms on the main floor and two in the basement, and an impressively well-fitted-out interior, this house is evidence that little old cottages are becoming luxury homes in this market. Listing.
Abonnez-vous à notre page sur Facebook
Suivez-nous sur Twitter
Suivre Sylvain Wealth sur Twitter: www.twitter.com/sylvainwealth