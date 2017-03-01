Appel pour un Consensus du « Vivre ensemble dans la dignité »

Pope Francis lies down in prayer during the Passion of Christ Mass inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Friday, March 29, 2013. Pope Francis began the Good Friday service at the Vatican with the Passion of Christ Mass and hours later will go to the ancient Colosseum in Rome for the traditional Way of the Cross procession. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Indian Muslims take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers in Mumbai, India, Friday, Aug. 9, 2013. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, during which Muslims all over the world fast from sunrise to sunset. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

Revelers throw colored powders in the air during the Holi Festival of Colors in Lisbon, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013. The festival, which is mainly celebrated during the Hindu spring festival Holi in some regions of India and Nepal, has become popular among people in other communities. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men gather at a yeshiva, a rabbinical seminary, during Purim celebrations in Jerusalem, Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. The Jewish holiday of Purim commemorates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther which is read in synagogues. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

A Filipino woman carries an image of the blessed Virgin Mary as she walks past the damaged Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Parish in the typhoon ravaged town of Palo, Leyte province, central Philippines on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2013. Typhoon Haiyan, one of the most powerful storms on record, hit the country's eastern seaboard Nov. 8, leaving a wide swath of destruction. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Muslim pilgrims pray at the door of the Kabaa inside the Grand Mosque marking the end of the hajj in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia,Thursday, Oct. 17, 2013. More than 2 million pilgrims _ about 1 million fewer than last year _ perform the hajj, a central pillar of Islam and one that able-bodied Muslims must make once in their lives as a four-day spiritual cleansing based on centuries of interpretation of the traditions of Prophet Muhammad. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

Nuns walk in the Bernini Colonnade in St. Peter's Square on the second day of the conclave to elect a new pope, at the Vatican, Wednesday, March 13, 2013. Cardinals remained divided over who should be pope on Wednesday after three rounds of voting, an indication that disagreements remain about the direction of the Catholic church following the upheaval unleashed by Pope Benedict XVI's surprise resignation. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

A Sadhu, or Hindu holy man, wearing sandalwood paste on his face walks on the banks of the River Ganges at Sangam in Allahabad, India, Friday, Oct. 4, 2013. Sangam is the confluence of the Rivers Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

A Sikh devotee takes holy dip early morning at the Golden temple Pond during the Sikh festival "Bandi Chhor Divas" in Amritsar, India, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2013. (AP Photo/Sanjeev Syal)

AP10ThingsToSee - Muslim pilgrims pray on a rocky hill called the Mountain of Mercy, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Monday, Oct. 14, 2013. Joined by their faith and a desire to purify their souls, more than 2 million Muslims from nearly 200 countries gathered around a hill in Saudi Arabia on Monday marked by a small white pillar. It is here, in Mount Arafat on the Mountain of Mercy, known in Arabic as Jabal al-Rahma, that the Prophet Muhammad is believed to have delivered his last sermon to tens of thousands of followers, calling on Muslims to unite.(AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)

The tallest clock tower in the world with the world's largest clock face at the Abraj Al-Bait Towers overlooks the Grand Mosque and its expansion in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2013. More than 2 million pilgrims _ about 1 million fewer than last year _ perform the hajj, a central pillar of Islam and one that able-bodied Muslims must make once in their lives, is a four-day spiritual cleansing based on centuries of interpretation of the traditions of Prophet Muhammad. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

Christian clergymen hold candles during a Palm Sunday service at a Greek Orthodox church in Gaza City, Sunday, April 28, 2013. Palm Sunday marks for Christians, Jesus Christ's entrance into Jerusalem, when his followers laid palm branches in his path, prior to his crucifixion. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)

The Rev. Ethan Jewett, with Saint Clement's Episcopal Church, waits to place ash on worshipers' foreheads on Ash Wednesday in front of a Starbucks Coffee at the corner of Chestnut and 19th Streets in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2013. Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, a time when Christians prepare for Easter through acts of penitence and prayer. Jewett said he placed ash on just over 600 worshiper's foreheads. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The Rev. Ethan Jewett, with Saint Clement's Episcopal Church, places ash on Tracey Dougherty's forehead in front of a Starbucks Coffee at the corner of Chestnut and 19th Streets in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2013. Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, a time when Christians prepare for Easter through acts of penitence and prayer. Jewett said he placed ash on just over 600 worshiper's foreheads. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

A churchgoer prepares to receive ashes from Baltimore Archbishop William Lori's outstretched hand during an Ash Wednesday mass in Baltimore, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2013. Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the Lenten season, a time when Christians commit to acts of penitence and prayer in preparation for Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

A sheikh leader of Kosovo followers of Sufism, a mystical form of Islam that preaches tolerance and a search for understanding, pierces himself with a sword during a ceremony marking Nowruz in the prayer room in the town of Gjakova on Thursday, March 21, 2013. The Kosovo dervish community carries on centuries-old mystical practices, such as self-piercing with needles and knives as a way to earn salvation and find the path to God. ( AP Photo / Visar Kryeziu )

Afghan men celebrate Nowruz, at the Kart-e Sakhi mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, March 21, 2013. Afghanistan celebrates Nowruz, marking the first day of spring and the beginning of the year on the Iranian calendar. (AP Photo/Ali Hamed Haghdoust)

Greek Archbishop Alexious, center, participates in Palm Sunday celebrations at a Greek Orthodox church in Gaza City, Sunday, April 28, 2013. Palm Sunday marks for Christians, Jesus Christ's entrance into Jerusalem, when his followers laid palm branches in his path, prior to his crucifixion. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)

Nuns walk in the rain at St. Peter's Square on the second day of the conclave to elect a new pope, at the Vatican, Wednesday, March 13, 2013. Cardinals remained divided over who should be pope on Wednesday after three rounds of voting, an indication that disagreements remain about the direction of the Catholic church following the upheaval unleashed by Pope Benedict XVI's surprise resignation. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

In this photo taken with a fisheye lens people walk in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, March 3, 2013. Benedict XVI's 8 p.m. resignation Thursday, Feb. 28, opened what is known as the "sede vacante'' or "vacant see'', the transition period between papacies when a few key Vatican officials take charge of running the church. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

A Sadhu, or Hindu holy man, takes rest after prayer at the Pashupatinath Temple, in Katmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, April 9, 2013. The temple located on the banks of the Bagmati River is one of the most revered temples of Lord Shiva, the Hindu god of death and destruction. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

Bell ringers toll the bells at the Metropolitan Cathedral during a farewell ceremony for Pope Benedict XVI in Mexico City, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2013. Benedict XVI left the Catholic Church in unprecedented limbo Thursday as he became the first pope in 600 years to resign, capping a tearful day of farewells that included an extraordinary pledge of obedience to his successor. (AP Photo/Alexandre Meneghini)

Samaritans pray during a traditional Passover ceremony at Mount Gerizim near the northern West Bank city of Nablus on April 30, 2013. The Samaritan religion is based on four principles of faith, one God - the God of Israel; one Prophet - Moses Ben Amram; the belief in the Torah - the first five books of the Bible and one holy place - Mount Gerizim. AFP PHOTO/JAAFAR ASHTIYEH (Photo credit should read JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP/Getty Images)

Samaritans pray as they take part in a traditional Passover ceremony at Mount Gerizim near the northern West Bank city of Nablus on April 30, 2013. The Samaritan religion is based on four principles of faith, one God - the God of Israel; one Prophet - Moses Ben Amram; the belief in the Torah - the first five books of the Bible and one holy place - Mount Gerizim. AFP PHOTO/JAAFAR ASHTIYEH (Photo credit should read JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP/Getty Images)

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men burn leavened items in final preparation for the Passover holiday in the ultra-Orthodox Jewish town of Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, March. 25, 2013. Jews are forbidden to eat leavened foodstuffs during the Passover holiday that celebrates the biblical story of the Israelites' escape from slavery and exodus from Egypt. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Miguel Vega portraying Jesus prepares with other parishioners from the Annunciation Of The Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church to conduct a Good Friday procession to commemorate the Stations of the Cross, Friday, March 29, 2013, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Pilgrims wait their turn to enter the Basilica of Guadalupe, in Mexico City, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2013. Hundreds of thousands of people from all over the country converge on Mexico's holy Roman Catholic site, many bringing with them images or statues of Mexico's patron saint to be blessed, marking the Virgin's Dec. 12 feast day. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

A choir sings hymns during a special service in the honor of late South African leader Nelson Mandela at the Holy Family Church, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Sunday Dec. 8, 2013. Palestinians mourned Nelson Mandela as a loyal champion of their cause, lighting candles for him in special church services on Sunday and holding up his picture in confrontations with Israeli troops in the West Bank. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

A Palestinian child holds a lit candle as he prays in front of a poster of late South African leader Nelson Mandela, during a special service in his honor at the Holy Family Church, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2013. Palestinians mourned Mandela as a loyal champion of their cause, lighting candles for him in special church services on Sunday and holding up his picture in confrontations with Israeli troops in the West Bank. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

A Sikh devotee takes a holy dip during the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh Guru at a Sikh temple in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2013. (AP Photo/Tsering Topgyal)

Young typhoon survivors play inside the damaged Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Parish in the town of Palo, Leyte province, central Philippines on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2013. Typhoon Haiyan, one of the most powerful storms on record, hit the country's eastern seaboard Nov. 8, leaving a wide swath of destruction. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

`Pakistani students of a madrassa, or Islamic school, gather around their teacher while reciting verses of the holy Quran, at a mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013. (AP Photo/Muhammed Muheisen)

An Indian Hindu devotee takes holy dips at Sangam, the confluence of the Rivers Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati,in Allahabad, India, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2013. Allahabad is one of Hinduism's important centers. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

People wait for Pope Francis' arrival for an audience with families in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2013. Pope Francis on Sunday will celebrate a Holy Mass on the occasion of the Family Day. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

An Indian Muslim woman stands and prays along with the others falling on their faces during a special prayer to mark the beginning of Hajj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, in Ahmadabad, India, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2013. Millions travel every year to Islam's holiest site in Saudi Arabia to participate in the hajj. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Revelers throw colored powders in the air during the Holi Festival of Colors in Lisbon, Sunday, Sept. 15 2013. The festival, which is mainly celebrated during the Hindu spring festival Holi in some regions of India and Nepal, has become popular among people in other communities. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Jamuna Devi, 85, a widow ties a "Rakhi" on the wrist of a Hindu holy man to mark the Hindu festival "Raksha Bandhan," in Varanasi, India, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2013. The festival celebrates the relationship between brothers and sisters. Hindi reads: "My brother." (AP Photo/ Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Visitors of the Holi Festival of Colours throw special colored powders in the air in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, July 13, 2013. The festival is fashioned after the Hindu spring festival Holi, which is mainly celebrated in the north and east of India. (AP Photo/Paco Serinelli)

In this Saturday, Nov. 2, 2013 photo, an Indian widow lights crackers as they celebrate Diwali or the festival of lights at an Ashram in Vrindavan, India. In India, for all of its recent modernization and openness to foreign cultures, being a widow remains one of the worst stigmas a woman can endure, and women are far from equal here. When her husband dies, the widow often becomes a pariah, excluded from family gatherings for fear the mere fall of her shadow will bring bad luck and tragedy.(AP Photo/ Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Visitors of the Holi Festival of Colours throw special colored powders in the air in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, July 13, 2013. The festival is fashioned after the Hindu spring festival Holi, which is mainly celebrated in the north and east of India. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

An Indian Hindu devotee takes a holy dip in the River Devika, considered sacred, on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya, or no moon day, in Utterbaheni, 42 kilometers (26 miles) from Jammu, India, Monday, July 8, 2013. Amavasya is the new moon day that falls on a Monday in a traditional Hindu lunar calendar. It is a rare occurrence in a year and is considered highly auspicious. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

A Hindu holy man smokes as he waits to register for the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine in Jammu, India, Friday, June 28, 2013. Thousands of pilgrims annually visit the remote Himalayan shrine of Amarnath at 3,888 meters (12,756 feet) above sea level to worship an icy stalagmite representing Shiva, the Hindu god of destruction. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Indian Sadhus or Hindu holy men release a sky lantern to signify world peace at the end of the annual Ambubasi festival in Gauhati, India, Wednesday, June 26, 2013. The annual Ambubasi festival began Saturday where hundreds of tantric Sadhus, holy men from an esoteric form of Hinduism, gather to perform rituals at the temple. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

An Indian man sells lotus flowers to devotees standing behind a fence at the Kamakhya temple in Gauhati, India, Wednesday, June 19, 2013. Hundreds of tantric Sadhus, or holy men from an esoteric form of Hinduism, gather to perform rituals at the temple during the annual Ambubasi festival that begins from June 22. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

An Indian woman rings bells at the Kamakhya temple in Gauhati, India, Wednesday, June 19, 2013. Hundreds of tantric Sadhus, or holy men from an esoteric form of Hinduism, gather to perform rituals at the temple during the annual Ambubasi festival that begins from June 22. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Hindu women devotees take holy dips at Sangam, the confluence of the Rivers Ganges, Yamuna the mythical Saraswati, in Allahabad, India, Tuesday, June 18, 2013. Hindus across the country are celebrating Ganga Dussehra, devoted to the worship of the River Ganges. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Indian Hindu children play in a pool of colored water at the end of Holi celebrations, the Hindu festival of colors, at the Dauji Temple in Dauji, south of New Delhi, India, Thursday, March 28, 2013. The Dauji Temple festivities are known for a ritual where the women playfully hit men with whips made of cloth as men throw buckets of water with orange dye. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

An Indian girl tries to block colored water being sprayed on her during Holi festival in Kolkata, India, Wednesday, March. 27, 2013. Holi, the Hindu festival of colors that also marks the advent of spring, is being celebrated across the country Wednesday. (AP Photo /Sucheta Das)

Indian Hindu widows throw flowers as part of Holi celebrations organized by the NGO Sulabh at the Meera Sahbhagini Ashram in Vrindavan, India, Wednesday, March 27, 2013. (AP Photo/Kevin Frayer)

Hindu men and a boy from the village of Nangaon are covered in colored powder as they sit on the floor during prayers at the Ladali or Radha temple before the procession for the Lathmar Holy festival, the legendary hometown of Radha, consort of Hindu God Krishna, in Barsana, 115 kilometers (71 miles) from New Delhi, India, Thursday, March 21, 2013. During Lathmar Holi the women of Barsana beat the men from Nandgaon, the hometown of Krishna, with wooden sticks in response to their teasing as they depart the town. (AP Photo/Kevin Frayer)

An Egyptian Coptic Christian pilgrim participates in Good Friday processions inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally believed by many to be the site of the crucifixion and burial of Jesus Christ, in Jerusalem's Old City, Friday, May 3, 2013. Christian followers of the Eastern Churches are marking the solemn period of Easter. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

A statue of Jesus is seen at a mass grave of over 300 people buried by local people in Palo, on the outskirts of Tacloban on November 15, 2013. The Philippines raised its official death toll from a super typhoon to 3,621 on November 14, but it was still below a UN estimate that has caused friction between the world body and the government. AFP PHOTO/ Nicolas ASFOURI (Photo credit should read NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images)

An Indian Sikh devotee pays his respects during the Baisakhi festival at the Sikh Shrine Golden Temple in Amritsar on April 13, 2013. Baisakhi marks the Punjabi and Nepali New Year and the beginning of the harvest season in Punjab state and Nepal. AFP PHOTO/ NARINDER NANU (Photo credit should read NARINDER NANU/AFP/Getty Images)

Deacons walk on the old street while one of them scatters incense smoke during the procession of Corpus Christi, in Pamplona northern Spain on Sunday, June 2, 2013. The day of the Corpus is an ancient Catholic tradition for fervent believers. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

A group of people perform traditional Pashtun dance at a park during the Eid al-Fitr holiday in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2013. The three-day holiday marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. One of the most important holidays in the Muslim world, Eid al-Fitr, is marked with prayers, family reunions and other festivities. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

Young Muslim girls offer prayers at Eidgah during Eid al-Fitr in Allahabad, India, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2013. Muslims are celebrating Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. (AP Photo/ Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Myanmar Muslims offer prayer to mark the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, the end of holy fasting month of Ramadan in Yangon, Myanmar, Friday Aug. 9, 2013. Minority Muslims in Myanmar celebrated Eid amid tension of recent sectarian violence in this Buddhist majority country. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

Iraqis enjoy the Eid al-Fitr holiday in a park in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2013. The three-day Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. (AP Photo/Karim Kadim)

Devout Muslims offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla Mosque in New Delhi, India, Friday, Aug. 9, 2013. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, during which Muslims all over the world fast from sunrise to sunset. (AP Photo/Saurabh Das)

Muslims offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla Mosque in New Delhi, India, Friday, Aug. 9, 2013. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, during which Muslims all over the world fast from sunrise to sunset. (AP Photo/Saurabh Das)

Young Pakistani Muslim girls offer Eid al-Fitr prayers outside the Red Mosque during the first day of their religious festival in Islamabad on August 9, 2013. Muslims around the world are celebrating the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. AFP PHOTO / AAMIR QURESHI (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP/Getty Images)

A Muslim girl wears a traditional scarf while taking part in Eid al-Fitr prayers in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2013. Muslim men and women joined prayers at the Dinamo stadium in the Romanian capital, in the largest Muslim public gathering of the year. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, during which Muslims all over the world fast from sunrise to sunset. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Afghans celebrate the Eid al Adha each other after offering Eid al Adha's prayers outside Shah-e-Dushamshera mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, August, 8, 2013. Eid al-Adha is a religious festival celebrated by Muslims worldwide at the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. (AP Photo/Ahmad Nazar)

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - AUGUST 08: Indonesian sailors and their families arrive to pray in front of their boats on Eid al Fitr at Sunda Kelapa port on August 8, 2013 in Jakarta, Indonesia. Eid ul-Fitr, marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic month of fasting and begins after the sighting of a new crescent moon. (Photo by Ed Wray/Getty Images)

An Afghan child looks on through a vehicle window ahead of the Eid festival, which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, at a market in Jalalabad on August 5, 2013. Afghan Muslims, like millions of Muslims around the world, are observing the holy month of Ramadan - a month of fasting and spiritual purity during which they refrain from eating, drinking or sex from dawn until dusk. AFP PHOTO/Aref KARIMI (Photo credit should read Aref Karimi/AFP/Getty Images)

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men pray as they gather for the mourning ritual of Tisha B'Av at the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray in Jerusalem's old city, Tuesday, July 16, 2013. The Jewish holy day of Tisha B'Av, when Jews mourn the destruction of the biblical temples is marked Tuesday. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

Israeli women wearing prayer shawls pray at the Western Wall in Jerusalem Wednesday, Aug 7, 2013. The group, known as "Women of the Wall," convenes monthly prayer services at the Western Wall, wearing prayer shawls and performing rituals that Ultra-Orthodox Jews believe only men are allowed to do..(AP Photo/Michal Fattal)

A Jewish orthodox woman climbs a fence to get a better view of the reformist women known as the "Women of the Wall" organization, not pictured, at the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray in Jerusalem's old city, Friday, May 10, 2013. Israeli police with metal barriers and human chains on Friday held back hundreds of ultra-Orthodox men and women trying to prevent the "Women of the Wall," a liberal Jewish women's group, from praying at the holy Western Wall, the first time police have come down on the side of the women and not the protesters. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

A Kashmiri Muslim woman prays in front of an inner wall of the 600-year-old shrine of Syed Mir Ali Hamdani, during the annual Urs in downtown Srinagar on October 11, 2013. The revered Persian preacher Hamdani is credited with introducing Islam in Kashmir during the 13th centuray AD besides greatly influencing the region's culture and economy. Kashmiri Muslims throng the shrine every year during the Urs. AFP PHOTO/Tauseef MUSTAFA (Photo credit should read TAUSEEF MUSTAFA/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 05: Rabbi Aaron Raskin plays the shofar as Jews mark Rosh Hashanah at Brooklyn Bridge Park along the East River during a traditional Tashlich ceremony on September 5, 2013 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Jews traditionally go to a flowing body of water and symbolically 'throw away' their sins by praying and tossing bread crumbs into the water. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man swings a chicken over his head as part of the Kaparot ritual in the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, Israel,Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2013. Observers believe the ritual transfers one's sins from the past year into the chicken, and is performed before the Day of Atonement, Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish year which starts at sundown Friday. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Thousands of Indian Hindu devotees light candles in the form of the 'Aum' religious symbol during a Maha Arti (Mass Prayer) on the eighth night of ongoing Navratri in Gandhinagar, some 30 kms from Ahmedabad, on late October 12, 2013. Navaratri is a vibrant nine night festival worship of the Mother Goddess Durga. AFP PHOTO / STR (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)

An Indian reveller lights earthen lamps during Diwali celebrations in Allahabad on November 3, 2013. Diwali marks the homecoming of the Hindu god Lord Ram after vanquishing the demon king Ravana and symbolises taking people from darkness to light and the victory of good over evil. AFP PHOTO/SANJAY KANOJIA (Photo credit should read Sanjay Kanojia/AFP/Getty Images)

An Indian reveller lights earthen lamps during Diwali celebrations in Allahabad on November 3, 2013. Diwali marks the homecoming of the Hindu god Lord Ram after vanquishing the demon king Ravana and symbolises taking people from darkness to light and the victory of good over evil. AFP PHOTO/SANJAY KANOJIA (Photo credit should read Sanjay Kanojia/AFP/Getty Images)

Pakistani minority Hindus celebrate Diwali with fireworks in Karachi on November 3, 2013. Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated with jubilation and enhusiasm as one of the biggest Hindu festivals. People decorate their homes with flowers and Diyas (earthen lamps), celebrate the homecoming of the God Ram after vanquishing the demon king Ravana and honour the Hindu goddess of wealth, Lakshmi. AFP PHOTO/Rizwan TABASSUM (Photo credit should read RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP/Getty Images)

An Indian Sikh devotee lights candles at the illuminated Sikhism's holiest shrine Golden Temple in Amritsar on November 3, 2013, on the ocassion of Bandi Chhor Divas or Diwali. Sikhs celebrate Bandi Chhor Divas or Diwali to mark the return of the Sixth Guru, Guru Hargobind Ji, who was freed from imprisonment and also managed to release 52 political prisoners at the same time from Gwalior fort by Mughal Emperor Jahangir in 1619. AFP PHOTO/NARINDER NANU (Photo credit should read NARINDER NANU/AFP/Getty Images)

A Jewish ultra-Orthodox man lights candles during the last day of Jewish holiday of Hanukkah in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2013. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL - DECEMBER 04: (ISRAEL-OUT) Children practice on the beach as they spend the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, the festival of light, at the 'Israeli surf club' surf camp on December 4, 2013. in Tel Aviv, Israel. Over 1,500,000 Israeli children are on a week long holiday from schools for Hanukkah a holiday that commemorates the re-dedication of the Jewish Temple in Jerusalem in 165 BC following the victory of the Jewish Maccabees over the Seleucid Empire when there was only enough consecrated olive oil to fuel the eternal flame in the Temple for one day but miraculously, the oil burned for eight days. (Photo by Uriel Sinai/Getty Images)

Candles stands in the notorious Butyrka remand prison in Moscow, on December 4, 2013, during the festival of Hanukkah celebration. AFP PHOTO / KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV (Photo credit should read KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP/Getty Images)

Kites in the shape of Santa Claus glide in the wind as part of a kite exhibition next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2013. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Wishes hang on a Christmas tree at a Christmas market on December 17, 2013 in Essen, western Germany. AFP PHOTO / PATRIK STOLLARZ (Photo credit should read PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 16: Korean War veteran Bill Leblander pays his respects to a fallen colleague at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial as a Christmas tree is carried to the apex of the memorial on the National Mall December 16, 2013 in Washington, DC. Messages and ornaments from schoolchildren across the U.S. were used to decorate the tree, which will be on display throughout the holiday season. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The lights in the christmas tree on the central square in Gouda are switched on during the traditional candle-evening in Gouda, Netherlands, on December 13, 2013. During the event, hundreds of candles burn behind the windows of the houses and the town hall. Gouda is well-known for its candle factory. AFP PHOTO / ANP / KOEN VAN WEEL ***netherlands out*** (Photo credit should read Koen van Weel/AFP/Getty Images)

South Africans nuns wave their national flags as they wait for arrival of the coffin of South African former president Nelson Mandela in Mthatha on December 14, 2013 on its way to Qunu where he will be buried tomorrow. Nelson Mandela will embark on the final leg of his exceptional 95-year journey on Saturday, when his remains are returned to his rural childhood home for traditional burial. Mandela, the revered icon of the anti-apartheid struggle in South Africa and one of the towering political figures of the 20th century, died in Johannesburg on December 5 at age 95. AFP PHOTO / MARCO LONGARI (Photo credit should read MARCO LONGARI/AFP/Getty Images)

Syrian Christians and Muslims offer prayers for nuns held by rebels, at the Greek Orthodox Mariamiya Church in Damascus, Syria, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2013. The fears of Syrian Christian minority that they are being targeted in the country's civil war were hiked by the taking of the Greek Orthodox nuns by rebels who captured a mainly Christian town north of the capital. (AP Photo)

Yohanna al-Asher al-Yazeji, Greek Orthodox patriarch for the Levant, calls for prayers for nuns held by rebels, at the Greek Orthodox Mariamiya Church in Damascus, Syria, Sunday Dec. 8, 2013. The fears of Syrian Christian minority that they are being targeted in the country's civil war were hiked by the taking of the Greek Orthodox nuns by rebels who captured a mainly Christian town north of the capital. (AP Photo/Lee Keath)

FOR USE AS DESIRED, YEAR END PHOTOS - FILE - A nun reacts after white smoke billowed from the chimney on the Sistine Chapel indicating that a new pope has been elected in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Wednesday, March 13, 2013. Argentine Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, who chose the name of Pope Francis, is the 266th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, File)

A group of Buddhist nuns walk on a street for alms in Yangon, Myanmar, Saturday, Nov 16, 2013. Myanmar is predominantly Buddhist country. (AP Photo/Khin Maung Win)

Nuns celebrate and take pictures as Pope Francis arrives to give Angelus noon prayer as they stand on a balcony at Sao Joaquim Palace in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, July 26, 2013. Pope Francis is on the fifth day of his trip to Brazil where he will attend the 2013 World Youth Day in Rio. (AP Photo/Luca Zennaro, Pool)

Buddhist devotees visit the Shwedagon pagoda during celebrations of the full moon day of Warso, the fourth month of Myanmar calendar on July 22, 2013. The day also called 'Dhamma Day' commemorates Buddhas first discourse, which he gave to a group of five monks with whom he had practiced in the forest for many years. AFP PHOTO / YE AUNG THU (Photo credit should read Ye Aung Thu/AFP/Getty Images)

A Romanian orthodox nun walks in the ossuary at the Pasarea monastery, outside Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, May 5, 2013, during the Easter Religious service. The ossuary, containing mostly remains of the nuns that lived at the monastery is briefly opened on Easter night.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

FOR USE AS DESIRED, YEAR END PHOTOS - FILE - Rev. Bobby Turner or Columbus, Ohio, places his hand on the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2013, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

FOR USE AS DESIRED, YEAR END PHOTOS - FILE - A supporter of Egypt's ousted President Mohammed Morsi reacts while praying during a protest against Egyptian Defense Minister Gen. Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi in Nasr City, Cairo, Egypt, Friday, Aug. 2, 2013. (AP Photo/Manu Brabo, File)

FOR USE AS DESIRED, YEAR END PHOTOS - FILE - An anti-abortion supporter carries a cross as he enters the Texas capitol, Monday, July 1, 2013, in Austin, Texas. The Texas Senate had convened for a new 30-day special session to take up a contentious abortion restrictions bill and other issues. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

FOR USE AS DESIRED, YEAR END PHOTOS - FILE - Amish boys watch a game of baseball outside the school house in Bergholz, Ohio, on Tuesday, April 9, 2013. Many Amish families gathered following the final day of school for a celebration and farewell picnic. (AP Photo/Scott R. Galvin, File)

A couple carries a pot of chrysanthemums on November 1, 2013 into a cemetery in the central French city of Lyon, during the All-Saints Day. In France, people place chrysanthemums on graves to mark All-Saints Day on November 1. AFP PHOTO / JEFF PACHOUD (Photo credit should read JEFF PACHOUD/AFP/Getty Images)

A man carries a pot of chrysanthemums on October 31, 2013 into a cemetery in the central French city of Lyon, on the eve of All-Saints Day. In France, people place chrysanthemums on graves to mark All-Saints Day on November 1. AFP PHOTO / JEFF PACHOUD (Photo credit should read JEFF PACHOUD/AFP/Getty Images)

Families visit the Skogskyrkogarden (Woodland Cemetery) and light candles to celebrate All Saints Day on November 3 , 2012 in Stockholm, Sweden. All Saints Day is a public holiday in Sweden. AFP PHOTO/JONATHAN NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)

A Sri Lankan Hindu priest blesses devotees during Diwali, or the Festival of Lights at a Hindu temple in Colombo on November 2, 2013. The Hindu Festival of Lights, Diwali marks the homecoming of the God Lord Ram after vanquishing the demon king Ravana and symbolises taking people from darkness to light in the victory of good over evil. AFP PHOTO/Ishara S. KODIKARA (Photo credit should read Ishara S.KODIKARA/AFP/Getty Images)