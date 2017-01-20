Le fantôme de Nixon rode autour de l'inauguration de Donald Trump
Nixon, dont l'un des surnoms était « tricky Dicky » (Dicky le roublard), a déclaré à son chef de cabinet qu'en politique étrangère il fallait utiliser la « stratégie du fou » (Madman theory), c'est-à-dire faire croire aux Vietnamiens et aux Soviétiques que Nixon était totalement imprévisible parce que fou et obsédé par son anticommunisme. Ainsi, les ennemis des États-Unis seraient incapables de prévoir les initiatives de Nixon qui donc aurait un avantage dans les négociations. Nixon, le faux fou (mais vrai paranoïaque) voulait donc créer de la confusion pour avoir l'atout de l'imprévisibilité dans sa manche.
Donald Trump est aussi imprévisible sur de nombreux sujets et ses déclarations contradictoires laissent penser qu'il est peut-être un peu fou ou qu'il joue au fou. Les personnes qu'il a nommées pour être ses ministres font des déclarations qui contredisent les siennes, sur la Russie ou Israël par exemple, mais aussi sur l'Allemagne, Merkel ou le Mexique.
Rex Tillerson, qui a reçu une médaille de Poutine, a lors de son audition au Sénat, également fait des déclarations contradictoires et Dan Coats qui est pressenti pour devenir le directeur du renseignement américain est lui interdit de séjour en Russie.
Alors qu'un de ses proches conseillers est Steve Bannon, l'ancien directeur du site antisémite Breitbart News, Trump a fait des déclarations d'amour à l'extrême droite israélienne et notamment à Netanyahou, le contempteur d'Obama. Il a promis de déplacer l'ambassade américaine de Tel-Aviv à Jérusalem, une promesse incendiaire qui ne peut qu'ajouter à l'extrême instabilité du Moyen-Orient.
On utilise l'expression « brouillard de la guerre » (Nebel des Krieges), qui vient de Clausewitz le théoricien prussien bien connu, pour se référer au fait que l'information est toujours incomplète lors des opérations militaires.
Avec l'arrivée de Trump, un épais brouillard et une rhétorique folle empêchent de savoir quelles sont les lignes de force effectives de la politique à venir, surtout sur le plan international. Trump la joue-t-il à la Nixon ? Ce dernier, prescient, lui avait d'ailleurs promis un bel avenir au cas où il se présenterait à l'élection présidentielle. La stratégie du fou et le brouillard politique sont-ils calculés, des stratégies pensées pour embrouiller les opposants ?
Par ailleurs, il semble bien que dans ce brouillard de la guerre il y ait deux guerres qui s'entrecroisent : l'une qui est une guerre de propagande entre la Russie et les États-Unis et l'autre une guerre souterraine entre divers éléments de l'establishment ou de l'État profond américain.
Sur le plan social, il n'y a pas de stratégie du fou, mais des décisions annoncées qui sont folles. Trump veut casser l'assurance santé dite Obamacare, assurance qui n'est pas universelle et laisse des millions de gens sans couverture, mais a permis à des millions d'autres d'enfin avoir une assurance. Le parti républicain qui ne cesse de se déporter à droite depuis les années 60 est d'accord avec cette casse sociale et donc on peut penser que l'Obamacare ne va pas survivre dans les termes actuels.
On peut aussi penser que Trump, son équipe de milliardaires et sa proximité avec Goldman Sachs vont faire baisser les impôts pour les plus riches et annuler les réglementations de protection de l'environnement. Sur la santé, les impôts et l'environnement le pire est à la porte, dès l'inauguration du 20 janvier. Pas de brouillard sur les choix réactionnaires du magnat de l'immobilier. Même chose sur l'enseignement, car il a choisi une ministre Betsy DeVos qui est contre l'école publique.
Le brouillard de la guerre affecte surtout les domaines où le candidat-clown n'est pas en accord avec les républicains réactionnaires. Sur les traités dits de libre-échange --que la gauche trouve fort mal nommés, car il s'agit surtout de la domination sans partage des maîtres du monde qui s'exprime dans ces traités-- comme sur les relations avec la Russie, les désaccords sont profonds ainsi que le brouillard qui enveloppe ces désaccords.
Les rapports évoquant les relations entre Trump et la Russie comme le rapport sur le hacking du parti démocrate laissent certains spécialistes dubitatifs. On ne sait pas ce qu'ils contiennent et celui sur les pratiques sexuelles supposées de celui dont le sexisme est patent est présenté comme une masse d'informations sans sources et non vérifiées. Il est étrange que les pourfendeurs des « fake news » publient eux-mêmes des informations dont ils disent qu'elles ne sont pas vérifiées.
Il est possible que les Russes aient des informations scabreuses sur Trump, comme sur d'autres. Hoover lorsqu'il dirigeait le FBI avait des dossiers sur toutes les frasques de tout le monde, de Kennedy à Martin Luther King. Si ce dossier reflète la réalité, alors oui on peut se demander si Trump tremble.
Néanmoins, diverses questions se posent concernant ce dossier. Si Jeb Bush et l'équipe Clinton l'ont commandé à un ex-espion britannique pourquoi ne l'ont-ils pas exploité plus tôt ? L'équipe Clinton n'a pas hésité à publier la vidéo où Trump parle des femmes comme des prostituées à sa disposition. Pourquoi les services secrets américains et notamment la NSA qui écoute tout le monde, y compris Merkel et Hollande, n'a-t-elle pas averti les intéressés de l'existence d'un dossier russe ou d'une intrusion dans les ordinateurs des démocrates ? Ou mis fin aux intrusions, comme cela est possible selon Snowden ? Les Russes sont présentés comme à la fois de super espions qui pénètrent partout, mais aussi des amateurs qui ne masquent pas leurs traces, étrange.
Il ne fait aucun doute que la Russie peut espionner aussi bien que la NSA et que certainement elle a des dossiers compromettants sur beaucoup de responsables politiques occidentaux. C'est certainement aussi le cas du Mossad israélien, mais pas rendu public. Le dossier russe a mis en évidence une guerre entre Trump et tous les services secrets américains. Un président américain peut-il gouverner contre tous ses services secrets ?
Le journal de gauche israélien Haaretz signale que les services secrets américains auraient demandé à leurs homologues israéliens de ne pas communiquer d'informations concernant la Russie à Trump. Donc cela voudrait dire que ces services sont déjà en insubordination vis-à-vis de leur chef, le président des États-Unis. Une situation de quasi-coup d'État.
Le complexe militaro-industriel, autrefois dénoncé par Eisenhower, un républicain, n'apprécie pas les positions de Trump sur la Russie. En effet, avoir un bon ennemi solide est porteur, cela permet à la fois de vendre des armes, par exemple à la Pologne qui déteste et craint la Russie, et de créer de l'unité nationale. Le combat contre Daech ne peut pas être un aussi bon filon.
Il est donc légitime de se demander si la guerre de propagande qui tourne autour des activités russes n'est pas avant tout une guerre interne aux États-Unis. L'État profond (ou l'élite du pouvoir) a lui aussi été pris de court par l'élection du bouffon. Il n'est donc pas impossible que certains secteurs de cette élite du pouvoir cherchent à déstabiliser ou même éliminer, par procédure de destitution ou marginalisation le gêneur trop pro-russe et pas assez libre-échangiste.
À gauche et chez ceux que l'on appelle les libéraux aux États-Unis, on déteste Trump le réactionnaire raciste et sexiste, pour de bonnes raisons. Néanmoins, les luttes d'influence et de pouvoir entre factions des classes dominantes ou composantes de l'État profond sont aussi fréquentes. Les coups d'État sont souvent organisés par une faction militaire ou économique de l'élite. On vient de le voir en Turquie ou le président Erdogan a quelques ressemblances psychologiques avec Trump, ce qui a de quoi inquiéter.
En tout cas nous, citoyens et lecteurs des médias, sommes dans le brouillard total concernant les rapports de Trump et de la Russie et les petites guerres intestines dans l'élite du pouvoir américain. Nous ne savons pas si Trump est le maître du brouillard ni s'il a délibérément recours à une stratégie du fou.
Nous savons en revanche qu'il sera un président réactionnaire et antisocial, mais nous ne savons pas si l'État profond le mettra au pas ou même organisera son éviction. Il est aussi possible qu'il entraîne le pays vers une dérive quasi fasciste.
La stratégie du fou de Nixon n'avait pas été très porteuse et l'on peut se dire qu'une fois le brouillard levé par l'examen des politiques réelles la folie, réelle ou supposée, de Trump ne sera plus opératoire. En attendant, le roman policier macabre de l'ado tweeter au pouvoir promet de nouvelles surprises. Aucune ne sera agréable et/ou progressiste.
