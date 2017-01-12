ADVERTISEMENT

ChÃ¨re madame Dion,

Pendant le temps des FÃªtes, j'ai eu l'insigne privilÃ¨ge de regarder l'Ã©mission En direct de l'univers, animÃ©e par France Beaudoin, oÃ¹ vous nous avez fait la grÃ¢ce de votre prÃ©sence pendant 90 minutes. L'Ã©mission avait Ã©tÃ© tÃ©lÃ©diffusÃ©e le 17 septembre 2016, mais reprise deux fois au cours des fÃªtes.

Madame Dion, je suis devenu un fan fini de vous. Quelle femme! Quel cÅ“ur! Quelle grandeur d'Ã¢me! Pendant toute l'Ã©mission, j'ai en effet compris pourquoi vous Ãªtes si adulÃ©e Ã travers le monde et, bien entendu, au QuÃ©bec. Surtout, madame Dion, vous Ãªtes d'une simplicitÃ© dÃ©sarmante. MalgrÃ© votre grande cÃ©lÃ©britÃ©, vous savez rester vous-mÃªme, proche de vos proches.

Pour moi, et j'espÃ¨re aussi pour bien d'autres, vous Ãªtes un modÃ¨le de vertu. Je m'explique. On aurait pu croire qu'aprÃ¨s le dÃ©cÃ¨s de votre tendre aimÃ© Ã©poux, survenu le 14 janvier de l'an dernier, vous auriez pris, sinon le voile, du moins une retraite loin de la scÃ¨ne et des mÃ©dias. Mais non, cette perte n'en fut pas vÃ©ritablement pour vous. On dirait que cet Ã©ternel amour vous propulse vers des cieux nouveaux.

Le philosophe Aristote, dans son Ã‰thique Ã Nicomaque, dÃ©crit trÃ¨s bien les hommes - et les femmes! - douÃ©s de grandeur d'Ã¢me. Je citeÂ :

Â« Devant les revers, ceux-ci entament et gÃ¢tent la fÃ©licitÃ©, car ils accumulent chagrins et obstacles Ã bien des activitÃ©s. Et pourtant, mÃªme dans ce cas, on voit [chez l'homme ou la femme bonne] dans tout son Ã©clat ce qui est beau, chaque fois que quelqu'un supporte sans aigreur des infortunes nombreuses et de taille, non par insensibilitÃ© Ã la douleur, mais parce qu'il [ou elle] possÃ¨de noblesse et grandeur d'Ã¢me.Â»

Mais ce qui perce le plus chez vous, chÃ¨re madame, c'est ce sens du transcendant. Vous devinez chez une personne, chez un artiste, ce qu'il reprÃ©sente au-delÃ de son jeu ou de sa chanson. Vous avez une sorte de connexion particuliÃ¨re avec le transcendant par oÃ¹ vous atteignez la personne dans son Ãªtre profond et intime. Je songe en particulier Ã Ludwig van Beethoven branchÃ© pour ainsi dire sur la transcendance pour nous la transmettre et faire de nous des Ãªtres plus humains, plus proches, plus fraternels.

Les mots me manquent, madame Dion, et je ferai appel en conclusion Ã l'Ã©crivain franÃ§ais, FranÃ§ois Cheng, qui, dans son tout dernier essai, De l'Ã¢me, dÃ©crit parfaitement l'expÃ©rience Ã©thique et esthÃ©tique que je vÃ©cu en vous regardant Ã la tÃ©lÃ©vision.

Â«Devant une femme Ã©tonnamment belle, on est remuÃ© sinon bouleversÃ©. Dans le mÃªme temps, on Ã©prouve une tremblante apprÃ©hension ou, plus exactement, une tendre compassion. On est en prÃ©sence d'une sorte de miracle de la nature, un don proprement divin; en cela mÃªme, cette beautÃ©, telle une fine porcelaine, est fragile. On s'interrogeÂ : qu'est-il arrivÃ© lÃ ? D'oÃ¹ vient que cette beautÃ© soit, et qu'elle suscite Ã©merveillement, Ã©moi, quÃªte - ou alors, sous une forme dÃ©sastreuse, envie de conquÃªte? L'univers peut-il se contenter d'exister simplement, banalement? Pourquoi faut-il qu'il se manifeste par une prÃ©sence aussi impÃ©rieuse?Â»

Madame Dion, devant mon tÃ©lÃ©viseur, ce soir-lÃ , j'Ã©tais en direct de l'univers de la BeautÃ©.

