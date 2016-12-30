Construire votre propre Frankenstein (conclusion)

The effect is entirely natural but decidedly surreal as the swirling tannins of the Santa Fe River mix with clear spring water as Lesley Gamble begins her dive at of Devil's Ear Spring in North Florida. The Land of a Thousand Springs, Florida is home to the largest collection of freshwater springs in the world. Location: Woftoka, Florida, USA

Cleaning is very important feathers for birds, especially for the vultures.

Refugees looking outside of a train after hard and long way to Macedonia. They continued their way to the ultimate goal: Germany. Photographed near Gevgelija, Macedonia. Location: Gevgelija, Macedonia

The Aurora Borealis making a grand appearance over Kirkjufell Mountain. Location: Grundarfjortur, West Iceland

Kokia is one year grass. This hill is planted nemophila before spring, it replanted to Kokia before summer. Kokia summer grew up in green, will autumn leaves to fall.

The other face of the Mediterranean Sea. In contrast with the recent refugee crisis and the drownings in the sea, people are also living from the sea. A fisherman is collecting the fishing net. Location: Larnaca, Cyprus

Russia, Yakutia, rock pillars on Sinyaya river (tributary of Lena river). Locals call this group of pillars "Singing rocks" because of the wind whistling in them sometimes. In the summer of 2015 UNESCO recognized Sinyaya Pillars as part of the Lena Pillars Nature Park world heritage site. Location: Sinsk, Sakha, Russia

Mt.Hakkoda is snowy mountains to watch the rime in Aomori Japan. All around is covered with white world. Location: Aomori-shi, Aomori, Japan

Etosha NP, Namibia. Location: Etosha NP, Namibia.

Even though there were a lot of people in Ben Youssef, still here was more quiet and relaxing compare to the outside of street in Marrakesh. I was waiting the perfect timing to photograph for long time. Location: Marrakesh, Marrakech-Tensift-Al Haouz, Morocco

Two cruisers enjoying the views of the icy waters of Glacier Bay National Park, Alaska. Location: Glacier Bay National Park, Alaska

I arrived at my guest house in Varanasi at 5:30am, I instinctively climbed the 7 sets of stairs to the rooftop (which happened to be the highest in the vicinity) to see the sunrise over the famous Ganges River. As the sun was rising I looked over the right hand side of the balcony and my jaw dropped with disbelief. Below were families - mothers, fathers, children, brothers, sister and dogs all sleeping on the top of their houses. It was mid summer in Varanasi and sleeping sans AC was difficult. Location: Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India

Born in 1991 with significant disabilities in all four limbs, Ahmed Kelly was left at a Baghdad orphanage where he spent the majority of the first seven years of his life. He was adopted by an Australian woman, Moira Kelly, and now lives and in Melbourne. Ahmed finished forth in the London 2012 Paralympic Games for 50m Breaststroke, and is in great shape to win a medal in twelve months when the Paralympics start in Rio, Brazil. Location: Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

This aerial shot was taken from a small plane over Namib desert, Namibia Location: Namib Desert, Namibia

A small group of emperor penguins gathered near the sea ice edge. Ross Sea, Antarctica. Location: Ross Sea, Antarctica

Terrace rice paddies in Tu Le Valley, Yen Bai province, north Vietnam at the beginning of new season. The Hmong people are crossing the fields on their way home at the end of the working day. Location: TË™ L, Yen Bai, Vietnam

I was in Delhi for work and went out exploring in the early morning to the Jama Masjid mosque. One guy was sweeping as another came along behind him laying out the prayer rugs. Soon after, this one man came in and started to pray, lined up in the one ray of sunlight. Location: Delhi, NCT, India

A little girl plays in the monument to the victims of the attack of 11M in Atocha train station in Madrid Location: Atocha, Madrid, Spain

Nepal is a special place to me for a number of reasons and I was fortunate enough to go back to see the Himalayas on a trek that offers amazing views of Mount Dhaulagiri and Mount Annapurna. The mountain landscape continued to blow my mind! After a strenuous and exhausting 6 hour trek to Kopra Ridge, I took this photo of Mount Dhaulagiri at sunset. In the foreground, a local Nepalese man is helping usher his mules up the ridge to a nearby eco-lodge that was in the middle of construction. Location: Thulo Odarkharka, Western Region, Nepal

Flamingos are going to fly

Calbuco Volcano is located in the lakes region south of Santiago, Chile's capital city and is one of the 10 most dangerous volcanoes in the country. After more than 40 years of inactivity, the day April 23 the volcano erupts, spewing more than 200 million tons of ash and causing the evacuation of more than 2,000 people. In the picture is seen one of the most violent moments of the eruption, which occurred in the early hours of April 24. Location: Frutillar, Los Lagos, Chile

Andrea Grove, a fire performer based in Omaha, Nebraska, practices her hula-hoop routine before her performance at the Lantern Festival on Saturday, August 29, 2015. She travels to events around the Midwest with a group called IncenDance. I met Andrea by chance. She and her group were tucked away behind a stage preparing for their show. After getting to know them a bit, I asked if I could photograph their practice and stayed with them until dark. Location: Pacific Junction, Iowa, USA

After the sunset we saw that fog was forming and hoped that it would not fade away till morning so we set our alarm clock 3 hours before sunrise. Then we drove for two hours to the location and along the road we could see through the trees that the bog was fully covered in fog. We quickly set up our octocopter drone and flew over the trees, the opening view was breathtakingly beautiful - sunrays, fog, shadows, pools. Location: JÃ¤rvakandi, Raplamaa, Estonia