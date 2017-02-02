La patate chaude de Justin Trudeau

A cargo ship sits docked at Rio Tinto Alcan's Kitimat Smelter on Douglas Channel, the proposed termination point for an oil pipeline in the Enbridge Northern Gateway Project, in Kitimat, B.C., on Jan. 10, 2012.

The proposed tanker route leaving from Kitimat, B.C. is shown on a map. The 1,177-kilometre twin pipelines would run from Bruderheim, just outside Edmonton, to a tanker port on the northern coast of B.C.

Enbridge workers are seen at a job site in this file image. The estimated cost of Northern Gateway is $7 billion and rising.

This Jan. 10, 2012 photo shows the Douglas Channel, the proposed termination point for an oil pipeline in the Enbridge Northern Gateway Project at Kitimat, B.C. The Rio Tinto smelter is at left and the town of Kitimat at upper right.

A sign opposing the Enbridge pipeline is shown in downtown Kitimat, B.C. June, 17, 2014.

Opponents to the Enbridge pipeline hold signs in downtown Kitimat, B.C. June, 17, 2014.

RCMP officers keep an eye on an event with B.C. Premier Christy Clark to celebrate a recent land sale to the Haisla in Kitimat, B.C. on June 17, 2014. Protesters to the Enbridge Northern Gateway project are seen in the background.

A sign against Enbridge hangs on a house in Kitimat, B.C. Tuesday, June, 17, 2014.

A worker, left, uses a small boat to move logs on the Douglas Channel at dusk in Kitimat, B.C., on January 11, 2012. The Kitimat Marine Terminal would include two ship berths and 19 tanks to store oil and condensate. The facility would have the capacity to serve around 220 tankers per year.

The Douglas Channel is the proposed shipping route for oil tanker ships in the Enbridge Northern Gateway Project, just south of Kitimat, B.C.

A joint federal review panel recommended approval of the pipeline in December 2013 with 209 conditions.

Enbridge workers are seen at a job site in this file image. The company says Northern Gateway would result in 3,000 new construction jobs in B.C. and 560 long-term jobs.

A Kermode bear, better know as the Spirit Bear is seen fishing in the Riordan River on Gribbell Island in the Great Bear Rainforest, B.C. on Sept, 18, 2013. Pipeline opponents fear the Enbridge project will endanger wildlife along the project's route.

The proposed shipping route for the Enbridge Northern Gateway Project would cross many bodies of water and pristine areas in northern B.C.

Enbridge workers are seen at a job site in this file image. The Northern Gateway pipeline would be worth an estimated $300 billion in additional gross domestic product over 30 years.

Enbridge workers are seen at a job site in this file image.

Enbridge workers are seen at a job site in this file image.

The 1,177-kilometre twin pipelines would run from Bruderheim, just outside Edmonton, to a tanker port in Kitimat, on the northern coast of B.C.

More than 1,000 people gathered at Sunset Beach in Vancouver on May 10, 2014 to protest the proposed Enbridge Northern Gateway pipeline project.

Donna Morgan holds a stuffed polar bear painted black to simulate oil during a protest against the Enbridge Northern Gateway pipeline in Vancouver on May 10, 2014.

Tsleil-Waututh Elder Amy George (right) speaks to the crowd.

Joan Lemmers, of Lions Bay, B.C., wears a salmon hat during a protest against the Enbridge Northern Gateway pipeline in Vancouver May 10, 2014.

"Ethical Oil" author and Sun TV broadcaster Ezra Levant covered the event.

People hold signs during a protest against the Enbridge Northern Gateway Pipeline in Vancouver May 10, 2014.

Crystal Dixon was part of the No Enbridge rally.

Vancouver city councillor Andrea Reimer speaks to the crowd.

Sisters Maria and Audrey Siegel from Musqueam Indian Band attend the No Enbridge rally.

Ben West (right) of ForestEthics, which organized the rally, speaks to the crowd.

Patrick Meder, and Bruce Stout of the Vancouver Electric Vehicle Association attend the No Enbridge rally.

Ben West (right) of ForestEthics, which organized the rally, takes a selfie break.

Thousands gathered in downtown Vancouver on Nov. 16, 2013 to protest Enbridge's Northern Gateway pipeline project.

Syncrude's Mildred Lake Upgrader, part of The Syncrude Project complex for oil sands processing, is pictured Monday, March 8, 2006 in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada.

The Syncrude oil sands extraction facility is reflected in a lake reclaimed from an old mine near the town of Fort McMurray in Alberta, Canada on October 22, 2009.

A disused mining machine on display in front of the Syncrude oil sands extraction facility near the town of Fort McMurray in Alberta on October 22, 2009.

Tailings pond in winter.

Syncrude upgrader.

Dry tailings.

The Suncor oilsands operation uses trucks that are 3 stories tall, weigh one million pounds, and cost 7 million dollars each.

Oilsands at night.

A tailings pond.

Black Cliff in the Alberta oilsands.

Oilsands upgrader in winter.

Oilsands extraction.

Oil sits on the surface at a Suncor Energy Inc. oilsands mining operation near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2013. Photographer:

A large oil refinery along the Athabasca River in Alberta's Oilsands. Fort McMurray, Alberta.

Oils mixes with water at a tailings pond at a Suncor Energy Inc. oilsands mining operation near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2013.

Fort McMurray is in the heart of the world's biggest single oil deposit - the Athabasca Oil Sands, and the oil is extracted by surface mining and refined in the region. The oil production is at the heart of the economy.

In this Aug. 5, 2005 file photo, the Syncrude upgrader spreads out towards the horizon at the company's oil sands project in Ft. McMurray, Alberta, Canada.

This Tuesday, July 10, 2012 aerial photo shows a Nexen oil sands facility near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada.

This Sept. 19, 2011 aerial photo shows an oilsands facility near Fort McMurray, in Alberta, Canada.

This Sept. 19, 2011 aerial photo shows an oilsands tailings pond at a mine facility near Fort McMurray, in Alberta, Canada.

This Sept. 19, 2011 aerial photo shows an oilsands tailings pond at a mine facility near Fort McMurray, in Alberta, Canada.

The Syncrude extraction facility in the northern Alberta oil sand fields is reflected in the pool of water being recycled for re-use.

A night view of the Syncrude oil sands extraction facility near the town of Fort McMurray in Alberta Province, Canada on October 22, 2009.

Aerial view of a lake and forests in the vicinity of oil sands extraction facilities near the town of Fort McMurray in Alberta, Canada on October 23, 2009.

Workers use heavy machinery in the tailings pond at the Syncrude oil sands extraction facility near the town of Fort McMurray in Alberta , Canada on October 25, 2009.

Fort McMurray is in the heart of the world's biggest single oil deposit - the Athabasca Oil Sands, and the oil is extracted by surface mining and refined in the region. The oil production is at the heart of the economy.

A large oil refinery in Alberta's Oilsands project. Fort McMurray, Alberta.

A bitumen leak was reported at a Canadian Natural Resources oilsands operation in the weapons range part of the RCAF base in June 2013.

Company officials said the leak - at what it calls its Primrose operation - was caused by faulty machinery at one of the wells, affected an area of approximately 13.5 hectares and released as much as 3,200 litres of bitumen each day.

Preliminary tallies put the death toll from the leak at 16 birds, seven small mammals and 38 amphibians. Dozen were rescued and taken to an Edmonton centre for rehabilitation.

As of early August 2013, more than 1.1 million litres of bitumen had been pulled from marshlands, bushes and waterways.

Although CNRL could not say when the leak may finally be stopped, it estimates it will likely cost more than $40 million to clean up.

Little Buffalo band member Melina Laboucan-Massimo scoops up July 13, 2012 what appears to oil from the pond shoreline near the site of a 4.5 million-litre Plains Midstream pipeline leak detected April 29, 2011. Photos taken at the site and released by Greenpeace of Alberta's second-worst pipeline spill suggest at least part of the site remains heavily contaminated despite company suggestions that the cleanup is complete.

A boat passes by a boom stretching out to contain a pipeline leak on the Gleniffer reservoir near Innisfail, Alta., Tuesday, June 12, 2012. Plains Midstream Canada says one of their non-functioning pipelines leaked between 1,000-3,000 barrels of sour crude near Sundre, Alberta, on June 7 and flowed downstream in the Red Deer river to the reservoir.

Debris pushes up against a boom as it stretches out to contain a pipeline leak on the Gleniffer reservoir near Innisfail, Alta., Tuesday, June 12, 2012.

A boom stretches out to contain a pipeline leak on the Gleniffer reservoir near Innisfail, Alta., Tuesday, June 12, 2012. Plains Midstream Canada says one of their non-functioning pipelines leaked between 1,000-3,000 barrels of sour crude near Sundre, Alberta, on June 7 and flowed downstream in the Red Deer river to the reservoir.

A boom stretches out to contain a pipeline leak on the Gleniffer reservoir near Innisfail, Alta., Tuesday, June 12, 2012. Plains Midstream Canada says one of their non-functioning pipelines leaked between 1,000-3,000 barrels of sour crude near Sundre, Alberta, on June 7 and flowed downstream in the Red Deer river to the reservoir.

A photographer snaps a boom stretching out to contain a pipeline leak on the Gleniffer reservoir near Innisfail, Alta., Tuesday, June 12, 2012. Plains Midstream Canada says one of their non-functioning pipelines leaked between 1,000-3,000 barrels of sour crude near Sundre, Alberta, on June 7 and flowed downstream in the Red Deer river to the reservoir.

A boom stretches out to contain a pipeline leak on the Gleniffer reservoir near Innisfail, Alta., Tuesday, June 12, 2012. Plains Midstream Canada says one of their non-functioning pipelines leaked between 1,000-3,000 barrels of sour crude near Sundre, Alberta, on June 7 and flowed downstream in the Red Deer river to the reservoir.

A worker slows traffic while a boom stretches out to contain a pipeline leak on the Gleniffer reservoir near Innisfail, Alta., Tuesday, June 12, 2012. Plains Midstream Canada says one of their non-functioning pipelines leaked between 1,000-3,000 barrels of sour crude near Sundre, Alberta, on June 7 and flowed downstream in the Red Deer river to the reservoir.

A no swimming sign along the banks of the Gleniffer reservoir while a boom stretches out to contain a pipeline leak on the lake near Innisfail, Alta., Friday, June 12, 2012. Plains Midstream Canada says one of their non-functioning pipelines leaked between 1,000-3,000 barrels of sour crude near Sundre, Alberta, on June 7 and flowed downstream in the Red Deer river to the reservoir.

Oil from a pipeline leak coats a pond near Sundre, Alta., Friday, June 8, 2012. Plains Midstream Canada says one of their non-functioning pipeline leaked between 1,000-3,000 barrels of oil.

Oil from a pipeline leak coats a pond near Sundre, Alta., Friday, June 8, 2012. Plains Midstream Canada says one of their non-functioning pipeline leaked between 1,000-3,000 barrels of oil.

Oil from a pipeline leak coats a pond near Sundre, Alta., Friday, June 8, 2012. Plains Midstream Canada says one of their non-functioning pipeline leaked between 1,000-3,000 barrels of oil.

Tracks pass through oil on the banks of the Gleniffer reservoir after a pipeline leak near Sundre, Alta., on Friday, June 8, 2012. Plains Midstream Canada says one of their non-functioning pipelines leaked between 1,000-3,000 barrels of oil.

Approximately 1,450 barrels of oil spilled from a pumping station along Enbridge’s Athabasca pipeline in June 2012. The spill occurred approximately 24 kilometres from Elk Point, Alta., a village located 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

Wreckage from the August 3rd train derailment and subsequent oil spill is seen lining the shore of Lake Wabamun on Monday, August 8, 2005, as clean-up continues.

Wreckage and black oil from the August 3rd train derailment and subsequent oil spill are seen lining the shore and waters of Lake Wabamun on Monday, August 8, 2005, as clean-up continues.

White absorbent boom is seen lining the shores of Lake Wabamun, Alberta, as the clean-up effort from the August 3rd train derailment and subsequent oil spill continues on Monday, August 8, 2005.

Wreckage and black oil from the August 3rd train derailment and subsequent oil spill are seen lining the shore and waters of Lake Wabamun on Monday, August 8, 2005, as clean-up continues.

Wreckage and black oil from the August 3rd train derailment and subsequent oil spill are seen lining the shore and waters of Lake Wabamun on Monday, August 8, 2005, as clean-up continues. Lake Wabamun was severely polluted when a train carrying heavy oil derailed on August 3, 2005, spilling much of it's load into the lake.