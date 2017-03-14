Immobilier: et si vous pouviez «RAPER» pour votre enfant?

% change y/y: up 8.38% % change m/m: down 0.34% Year to date: down 0.34% Source: Teranet–National Bank National Composite House Price Index, March 2015

% change y/y: -0.92% % change m/m: -0.33% Year to date: -3.5% Source: Teranet–National Bank National Composite House Price Index, March 2015

% change y/y: up 3.27% % change m/m: down 0.24% Year to date: up 1.11% Source: Teranet–National Bank National Composite House Price Index, March 2015

% change y/y: up 4.37% % change m/m: up 0.19% Year to date: down 0.83% Source: Teranet–National Bank National Composite House Price Index

% change y/y: down 0.97% % change m/m: up 0.38% Year to date: down 1.69% Source: Teranet–National Bank National Composite House Price Index, March 2015

% change y/y: up 5.3% % change m/m: up 0.25% Year to date: up 2.96% Source: Teranet–National Bank National Composite House Price Index, March 2015

% change y/y: up 7.62% % change m/m: up 0.26% Year to date: 0.74% Source: Teranet–National Bank National Composite House Price Index, March 2015

% change y/y: up 4.67% % change m/m: up 0.38% Year to date: down 0.13% Source: Teranet–National Bank National Composite House Price Index, March 2015

% change y/y: up 0.17% % change m/m: up 0.73% Year to date: down 1.13% Source: Teranet–National Bank National Composite House Price Index, March 2015

% change y/y: up 1.47% % change m/m: up 1.52% Year to date:up 1.08% Source: Teranet–National Bank National Composite House Price Index, March 2015

% change y/y: up 1.12% % change m/m: up 1.2% Year to date: up 1.04% Source: Teranet–National Bank National Composite House Price Index, March 2015

Average price of a detached house: $242,000 (median) Maximum mortgage for an average-earning household: $460,000 Source: Local real estate board, Feb. 2014

Average price of a detached house: $242,822 Maximum mortgage for an average-earning household: $460,000 Source: Local real estate board, Feb. 2014 Pictured: Port Dalhousie, near St. Catharines

Average price of a detached house: $260,000 Maximum mortgage for an average-earning household: $460,000 Source: Local real estate board, Feb. 2014

Average price of a detached house: $260,282 Maximum mortgage for an average-earning household: $460,000 Source: Local real estate board, Feb. 2014

Average price of a detached house: $260,411 Maximum mortgage for an average-earning household: $460,000 Source: Local real estate board, Feb. 2014

Average price of a detached house: $280,000 Maximum mortgage for an average-earning household: $460,000 Source: Local real estate board, Feb. 2014

Average price of a detached house: $308,851 Maximum mortgage for an average-earning household: $460,000 Source: Local real estate board, Feb. 2014

Average price of a detached house: $312,000 Maximum mortgage for an average-earning household: $460,000 Source: Local real estate board, Feb. 2014

Average price of a detached house: $313,900 Maximum mortgage for an average-earning household: $460,000 Source: Local real estate board, Feb. 2014

Average price of a detached house: $325,700 Maximum mortgage for an average-earning household: $460,000 Source: Local real estate board, Feb. 2014

Average price of a detached house: $329,104 Maximum mortgage for an average-earning household: $460,000 Source: Local real estate board, Feb. 2014

Average price of a detached house: $341,611 Maximum mortgage for an average-earning household: $460,000 Source: Local real estate board, Feb. 2014

Average price of a detached house: $348,475 Maximum mortgage for an average-earning household: $460,000 Source: Local real estate board, Feb. 2014

Average price of a detached house: $381,407 Maximum mortgage for an average-earning household: $460,000 Source: Local real estate board, Feb. 2014

Average price of a detached house: $387,288 Maximum mortgage for an average-earning household: $460,000 Source: Local real estate board, Feb. 2014

Average price of a detached house: $425,782 Maximum mortgage for an average-earning household: $460,000 Source: Local real estate board, Feb. 2014

Average price of a detached house: $465,500 Maximum mortgage for an average-earning household: $460,000 Source: Local real estate board, Feb. 2014

Average price of a detached house: $471,541 Maximum mortgage for an average-earning household: $460,000 Source: Local real estate board, Feb. 2014

Average price of a detached house: $483,400 Maximum mortgage for an average-earning household: $460,000 Source: Local real estate board, Feb. 2014

Average price of a detached house: $583,111 Maximum mortgage for an average-earning household: $460,000 Source: Local real estate board, Feb. 2014

Average price of a detached house: $726,217 Maximum mortgage for an average-earning household: $460,000 Source: Local real estate board, Feb. 2014

Average price of a detached house: $824,123 Maximum mortgage for an average-earning household: $460,000 Source: Local real estate board, Feb. 2014

Average price of a detached house: $887,700 Maximum mortgage for an average-earning household: $460,000 Source: Local real estate board, Feb. 2014

Average price of a detached house: $890,907 Maximum mortgage for an average-earning household: $460,000 Source: Local real estate board, Feb. 2014

Average price of a detached house: $932,900 Vancouver West: $2,145,200 Vancouver East: $875,400 Maximum mortgage for an average-earning household: $460,000 Source: Local real estate board, Feb. 2014

Average price of a detached house: $955,314 Maximum mortgage for an average-earning household: $460,000 Source: Local real estate board, Feb. 2014

This six-bedroom home in St. John’s, constructed over 100 years ago, boasts beautiful original features like beveled glass and “intricate” plaster work, as well as modern additions, such as “spa inspired ensuites with in-floor heated marble,” according to the listing.

This is actually two finished houses on 235 acres of land near St-Francois, N.B., and it's definitely one of those properties that look better on the inside than the outside. Vaulted ceilings and fireplaces adorn this building, which also boasts long walks in the woods -- on the property.

A place like this in Vancouver or Toronto could easily run you a cool $10 million, but in Regina all it takes is $3.8 million (pocket money, right?). This six-bedroom, four-bath property has parking space for no fewer than six cars and has more than 6,000 square feet of living space, including some pretty breathtaking staircases and foyers, and one heck of a billiard room.

This place is huge -- more than 13,000 square feet of living space in this five-bedroom, nine-bath house in Winnipeg. The house features 24-foot ceilings, a wine cellar, wet bar, media room and gym. There are also numerous terraces, an infinity spool, spa and gazebo. You could almost start a fitness club out of this place.

This unique property in Ketch Harbour, N.S. has been having a hard time selling; it's made HuffPost's most expensive houses list twice before. But the property recently received a boost in the form of a feature article in Architectural Digest. The location is certainly unique; just look at the photos. There are three bedrooms and five baths in this 6,000-square-foot house.

This 13,500-square-foot house sits on the north shore of P.E.I. (Anne of Green Gables country) and boasts 11 acres of land, a custom design by "a nationally renowned American architect," six bedrooms and nine baths.

This house, an Architectural Digest showpiece, sits in the foothills of the Rockies in Canmore "amid snow-tipped mountains and vast forest parkways," the realtor boasts. The property features "outdoor living rooms" to take in the scenery, a great hall with totem poles, a two-story library and no fewer than five fireplaces. There are six bedroom as well.

This is a "gated estate" featuring a main residence and three guest houses. Among its features is an integrated "whole house" sound system, a dock on Lake Memphremagog, and parking spaces for 65 cars. Yes, 65.

The most expensive house in Ontario is on sale half-finished. This property in Toronto's ritzy Bridle Path neighbourhood features a whopping 24,000 square feet of living space on two acres of land -- quite a lot, given it's in Toronto. It has a grand ballroom with 23-foot ceilings, and two elevators. Also, seven bedrooms and 14 baths. Sadly, not many pictures of this property are available.