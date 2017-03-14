Immobilier: et si vous pouviez «RAPER» pour votre enfant?
Au Québec, l'accession à la propriété pour les jeunes familles est, hélas, toujours problématique. Nous sommes actuellement à 61% de ménages propriétaires alors que TOUTES les autres provinces canadiennes en ont au minimum 70%. Certaines provinces approchent même les 80%!
Bien qu'il existe des moyens mis en place par quelques municipalités et des promoteurs immobiliers pour aider les jeunes familles à acquérir leur première propriété, il reste que c'est insuffisant. Malheureusement, les gouvernements ont récemment été peu enclins à mettre en place des incitatifs pour que le Québec comble son retard. Et pourtant, je vais proposer ici une mesure qui ne coûterait A-B-S-O-L-U-M-E-N-T rien à l'État. Quelle est-elle? Lisez ce qui suit.
Transférer des REER d'un parent dans le RAP de son enfant
Vous devez probablement savoir ce qu'est le régime d'accession à la propriété (RAP). Je vais tout de même vous expliquer brièvement en quoi il consiste. Le RAP est un programme qui permet de retirer dans une année civile jusqu'à 25 000$ de vos REER pour acquérir une propriété ou en construire une. Transférer des sommes d'un REER vers un RAP, c'est ce qu'on appelle plus communément «RAPER».
Plusieurs parents ont accumulé au fil des ans des sommes considérables dans leurs REER et aimeraient aider leur enfant à devenir propriétaire.
Plusieurs parents ont accumulé au fil des ans des sommes considérables dans leurs REER et aimeraient aider leur enfant à devenir propriétaire. Cependant, si ces parents décident de retirer des sommes de leur REER pour aider leur enfant à amasser la mise de fonds, ils paieront des pénalités. Alors, pourquoi ne pas permettre à ceux-ci de prendre des sommes de leur REER, sans pénalité, et de les transférer à un enfant pour son RAP?
La mise de fonds : principal obstacle pour les jeunes familles
Si on se creuse les méninges pour trouver de nouvelles solutions pour aider les jeunes à acheter leur première maison, c'est parce que l'accumulation de la mise de fonds représente le principal obstacle qu'ils rencontrent lorsqu'ils veulent devenir propriétaires. En effet, une enquête publiée en 2013 démontrait, entre autres, qu'il s'agissait du premier obstacle nommé par 70% des jeunes.
En 2015, le prix moyen des maisons au Québec était de 266 500$. Pour acheter une habitation à ce prix, la mise de fonds minimale avoisine les 15 000$. Et là, c'est sans compter les autres dépenses, comme la taxe de bienvenue, les frais de notaires, les coûts liés au déménagement, l'achat de rideaux et stores, les travaux de rénovation et, parfois, des imprévus. Reconnaissons que ça n'a rien à voir avec les frais qu'un acheteur devait assumer en moyenne au début des années 2000.
Comprenez-moi bien: il ne s'agit pas de rendre cette mesure obligatoire. Il est simplement question de donner la possibilité aux parents qui ont les moyens et le désir d'aider leur enfant dans l'acquisition d'une propriété, et ce, sans coût pour le gouvernement. De plus, c'est un moyen d'enrichir collectivement la société sans que le gouvernement ait à débourser quoi que ce soit. Avouez qu'une solution de la sorte, ça ne court pas les rues!
Alors, «RAPER» pour son enfant, est-ce une bonne idée?
