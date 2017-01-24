Aime comme Barack et Michelle

ADVERTISEMENT

En 1962, lors d'une oraison funèbre, Malcolm X déclarait que la femme noire est la personne la moins respectée, la moins protégée et la plus négligée en Amérique. J'aurais voulu affirmer avec conviction que la donne a changé, mais les exemples qui prouvent le contraire sont légion. La situation s'est sans conteste améliorée depuis, mais à quel point ?

Les préjugés et autres légendes urbaines ont malheureusement encore de beaux jours devant eux. Ainsi, lorsque l'on s'attarde aux relations amoureuses des femmes afro-américaines cisgenres et hétérosexuelles, la rumeur veut qu'elle soit la population la moins à même de se marier et, si elles réussissent néanmoins à le faire, leur taux de divorce vient renforcer l'idée négative qu'on se fait déjà de leurs couples. On entend également que plus une femme noire est diplômée, moins elle a de chances de trouver chaussure à son pied. Ou encore que les femmes ambitieuses et fortes intimident les hommes. Et enfin, que les hommes noirs ayant atteint un certain statut social refusent tout bonnement d'être associés à l'une des leurs.

Les statistiques nous prouvent pourtant le contraire. Une étude menée par un chercheur de l'Université Howard révèle que 88 % des hommes noirs sont mariés à une femme noire et que 83 % des hommes noirs gagnant 100 000 $ et plus par année sont eux aussi mariés à des femmes noires. De plus, le taux de divorce n'est pas plus élevé au sein des couples noirs qu'il ne l'est au sein du reste de la population.

Malgré cela, la culture populaire nous bombarde d'images et de clichés de couples noirs dysfonctionnels, fait l'apologie du colorisme et nous pousse à croire que le Black Love - en bon français - est mort.

Alors qu'il prononçait son discours d'adieu à la nation, le président Barack Hussein Obama a pris le temps de faire un vibrant éloge à son épouse, Michelle Lavaughn Robinson Obama. Ces mots touchants et l'émotion manifeste qu'il avait à les déclamer témoignent de l'amour profond et sincère qui unit ces deux personnes.

Ces huit années à voir évoluer ce couple soudé, complice et aimant ont été une véritable bouffée de fraîcheur. Je dirais même plus, le fait que cet amour soit assumé et célébré par eux est une révolution en soi. Rendez- vous bien compte : l'homme le plus puissant du monde est marié à une femme noire. Une femme que d'aucuns n'ont pas hésité à critiquer et ridiculiser parce qu'elle n'est pas une beauté « classique » (lire loin des idéaux eurocentristes). Michelle est une femme instruite, articulée qui dégage une confiance en soi et une prestance comme on en voit que très peu. Le charisme incroyable de son époux ne lui a jamais fait d'ombre, au contraire. Elle sait briller par elle-même et nous prouve qu'une femme forte, loin d'émasculer son homme, est une valeur ajoutée à la vie et à la carrière de ce dernier. Par ses engagements, ses prises de parole et de position en passant par ses choix vestimentaires, elle a tout bonnement relégué aux oubliettes le rôle de première dame-potiche. De plus, son époux n'a de cesse de nous rappeler que c'est aussi grâce à elle qu'il a atteint ces sommets. Qu'un homme de sa trempe et de surcroît noir n'hésite pas à donner à sa femme, noire, la place et les honneurs qui lui sont dus relève presque du jamais vu.

Alors que j'entends encore des hommes noirs affirmer, sans sourciller, que professer son amour à une femme et aux yeux du monde entier c'est faire preuve de faiblesse, l'homme le plus puissant du monde (j'insiste !) n'hésite pas à chanter la sérénade à sa femme et à l'embrasser lorsque la kiss cam s'arrête sur eux. À une époque où certains hommes noirs se gaussent de ne pas fréquenter de femmes noires et n'hésitent pas à afficher leur mysogynoir crasse, il était inspirant d'avoir un couple tel que celui formé de Michelle et Barack à la Maison-Blanche. Ils ont réussi cet exploit de rendre les rôles de président de la République et de première dame plus humains, plus authentiques, plus terre à terre.

Les images circulant ces derniers jours sur les réseaux sociaux comparant l'attitude du nouveau couple présidentiel à celle du couple formé de Michelle et d'Obama sont l'illustration parfaite du caractère révolutionnaire de leur amour.

Le pouvoir de la représentation est primordial et nécessaire. Le passage de Barack Obama à la Maison-Blanche ne s'est pas fait sans ratés ni déceptions, mais, par la sincérité et la simplicité de leur amour, ils ont pu nous démontrer que le Black Love est beau, fort, inspirant et bel et bien vivant, et pour cela je leur dis : Merci !

Barack Obama kisses his wife Michelle Obama after giving his acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention in Denver on Aug. 28, 2008.

President Barack Obama embraces first lady Michelle Obama as they wait to speak at a rally on the campus of Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio on Oct. 17, 2010.

The first lady snuggles against the president during a video taping for the 2015 World Expo in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House.

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama ride in the inaugural parade in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 21, 2013.

Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama speak during a rally at Alliant Energy Amphitheater in Dubuque, Iowa on Aug. 15, 2012.

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama pose for photos at the Instagram #GimmeFive photo booth in the East Room of the White House during the annual Easter Egg Roll on April 6, 2015.

President Barack Obama hugs his wife Michelle after his acceptance speech at his election night party at Grant Park in Chicago on Nov. 4, 2008.

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are shown kissing on the kiss cam screen during a timeout in the Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington on July 16, 2012.

President Barack Obama is kissed by first lady Michelle Obama during an inauguration reception at the National Building Museum on Jan. 20, 2013 in Washington, DC.

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama attend the 'Christmas in Washington' taping at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 13, 2009.

First lady Michelle Obama wipes something from President Obama's forehead during a dinner at the Schloss Charlottenburg Palace in Berlin, Germany on June 19, 2013.

The Obamas in Kenya in 1992.

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama imitate monsters as they read Where The Wild Things Are during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on March 28, 2016 in Washington, D.C.

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama watch the fireworks over the National Mall from the roof of the White House on July 4, 2010.

President Barack Obama hugs first lady Michelle Obama in the Red Room while senior advisor Valerie Jarrett smiles at the White House on March 20, 2009.

President Barack Obama bows to first lady Michelle Obama at the Inaugural Ball in Washington on Jan. 21, 2013.

Then-Sen. Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama backstage before going out to face their supporters at a primary night rally in the gymnasium at the Nashua South High School on Jan. 8, 2008 in Nashua, New Hampshire.

In this Jan. 8, 2008 file photo, then-Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Barack Obama acknowledges the cheers of supporters and receives a hug from his wife Michelle upon arrival at his election night presidential primary rally at South Nashua High School in Nashua, New Hampshire.

President Barack Obama watches as first lady Michelle Obama putts during a round of mini golf at Pirate's Island Golf on Aug. 14, 2010 in Panama City Beach, Florida.

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama's hands rest on the railing of a boat during their tour of St. Andrews Bay in Panama City Beach, Florida on Aug. 15, 2010.

Barack Obama and his wife Michelle embrace as Oprah Winfrey campaigns with them on Dec. 9, 2008 during a rally at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina.

President Barack Obama dances with his wife and first lady Michelle Obama during the Western Inaugural Ball on Jan. 20, 2009 in Washington, DC.

Barack Obama gives his wife Michelle a playful kiss as they tour the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 16, 2007 in Des Moines, Iowa.

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama ride on a golf cart at an inaugural ball on Jan. 20, 2009.

President Barack Obama hugs first lady Michelle Obama at a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa.

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama dance together at the Neighborhood Inaugural Ball in Washington on Jan. 20, 2009.

“I was moving around trying to capture different scenes away from the stage during event to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday and the Selma to Montgomery civil rights marches. When I glanced back towards the stage, I noticed the President and first lady holding hands as they listened to the remarks of Rep. John Lewis. I managed to squeeze off a couple of frames before they began to applaud, and the moment was gone.” -- Pete Souza

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama walk towards Marine One across the South Lawn of the White House.

The Obamas on their wedding day in October 1992.

Then-Sen. Barack Obama and his wife Michelle embrace after she introduced him at a campaign event at the fairgrounds on Aug. 16, 2007 in Atlantic, Iowa.

President Barack Obama kisses first lady Michelle Obama during her remarks at an Affordable Care Act reception in the East Room of the White House on May 1, 2014.

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama celebrate with outgoing social secretary Jeremy Bernard and incoming social secretary Deesha Dyer in the Ground Floor Corridor following the State Dinner at the White House on April 28, 2015.

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wait in the Map Room of the White House before welcoming President Felipe Calderón of Mexico on May 19, 2010.

Barack Obama and his wife Michelle wave to delegates after he delivered his keynote address to the Democratic National Convention in Boston in this July 27, 2004 file photo.  Partager  Tweeter  ✖ PUBLICITÉ Partager ✖ fermer Image affichée

