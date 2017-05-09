Quand madame pète sa coche

ADVERTISEMENT

Lorsqu'on a déjà la mèche naturellement courte, la préménopause, c'est le feu aux poudres direct. Kapow! « Voyons, 'stie, y'est où le couvercle du Tupperware? » Boum! « Heille, le steak! T'as pas vu qu'est verte, la lumière? » Piouuuuu Krak! « R'garde, chéri! Quand je voudrai ton avis, j'te le demanderai, ok? Ok! »

J'ai un caractère de marde catalysé par ma baisse d'estrogène qui rend ma testostérone l'hormone maîtresse de ma cervelle. Fait que j'agis comme un gars. Pis les gars, ça pogne les nerfs. Mais une fille qui pète sa coche, c'est pas bien vu.

On se demande pourquoi, tout d'un coup, madame n'a plus de patience. Hors, les messieurs, ça fait longtemps que ça klaxonne comme des enragés dans le trafic, que ça rentre son poing dans le gyproc ou que ça gueule après les enfants quand ils sont trop tannants.

Mais une femme... Une femme c'est censé être la douceur, l'amour, le tricot de cachemire enroulé autour des épaules de l'humanité. C'est rose. Pas noir. Pas fort. Pas en beau calisse après toi parce que t'as pas mis le bouchon sur le maudit tube de Colgate, combien de fois faut que je le dise!

Mes humeurs sont maintenant imprévisibles au quotidien. Les êtres aimés doivent composer avec une Docteure Jekyll et Miss Bitch.

Mais voilà, le mec en moi s'éveille de plus en plus. J'ai cette qualité chez le mâle qui devient défaut chez la femelle : l'agressivité. Faire sauter une fuse, c'est pas pour les porteuses d'ovaires. On se donne bien le droit, deux jours par mois, et encore, les jokes de SPM sont légions et nous gardent honteuses d'avoir perdu les pédales. Ha! Ha! Regarde la fille frustrée! 'Est dans ses crottes, la mégère! Que c'est laid, une femme fâchée! Que c'est mauvais, la colère dans un cœur de mère! Hou! Regardez l'hystérique qui perd pied et montre ses griffes!

Mes humeurs sont maintenant imprévisibles au quotidien. Les êtres aimés doivent composer avec une Docteure Jekyll et Miss Bitch. Je vais continuer à chérir et guérir l'homme que j'aime, mais y'a des chances qu'il se ramasse des taloches métaphoriques pour avoir agi comme un gland dans mon esprit confus par un manque d'empathie et de tolérance.

Je redeviendrai gentille, un jour. Quand je serai rugueuse de partout, je serai enfin douce de tempérament. Mais en attendant, on devra dealer avec une compagne parfois menaçante. Je te ferai miroir, Ô homme. Et nos disputes seront aussi grandes que nos fronts de boucs.

Puissions-nous nous rappeler qu'aimer dissout tout ce qui lui est contraire. Puissions-nous comprendre que l'irritabilité n'est pas une option, mais un symptôme. Et puissions-nous trouver ensemble le maudit couvercle du contenant pour mettre les restes du souper et enfin aller nous coucher l'un contre l'autre.

Sensuellement vôtre,

La méno-pin-up