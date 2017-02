La Chine, première économie mondiale?

This picture taken on August 7, 2013 shows a resident smoking with the background of a replica of the Effel Tower in Tianducheng, a luxury real estate development located in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang province. China's ability to reproduce foreign products is best known for imitation luxury purses and copies of Hollywood films. But knockoffs have ranged from a three-dollar version of Kate Middleton's engagement ring to fake Apple stores and an entire Austrian village. CHINA OUT AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)

This picture taken on August 7, 2013 shows a resident farming with the background of a replica of the Effel Tower in Tianducheng, a luxury real estate development located in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang province.

This picture taken on August 7, 2013 shows a replica of the Effel Tower in Tianducheng, a luxury real estate development located in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang province.

This picture taken on August 7, 2013 shows a replica of the Effel Tower in Tianducheng, a luxury real estate development located in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang province.

This picture taken on August 7, 2013 shows a woman (2nd L) posing for wedding photos with the background of a replica of the Effel Tower in Tianducheng, a luxury real estate development located in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang province.

This picture taken on August 7, 2013 shows a replica of the Effel Tower (C) in Tianducheng, a luxury real estate development located in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang province.

This picture taken on August 9, 2013 shows a replica of the Arc de Triomphe, which is actually a gate at a college in Wuhan, in central China's Hubei province.

This picture taken on August 9, 2013 shows a replica of the Sphinx (R) and a pyramid-shaped building, which is actually a library, at a college in Wuhan, central China's Hubei province.

This picture taken on August 9, 2013 shows a replica of a pyramid, which is actually a library at a college in Wuhan, central China's Hubei province.