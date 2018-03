Lady M, you've killed it through this entire Award Season... but most importantly, it's entirely you that walks those red carpets. It's your radiance, your elegance, your wit and grace... Keep shining bright and true like you knew you could. And would. ✨ We are all there behind you, n'est-ce pas, @deannabarillari @elisabethcormier @annabellewallis @itsmekelligarner ? ;)

A post shared by Karine Vanasse (@karinevanasse) on Mar 4, 2018 at 5:52pm PST