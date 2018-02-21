L'actrice Camila Mendes de « Riverdale » veut vous convaincre de ne plus faire de régime

Comme beaucoup de personnes, l'actrice américaine Camila Mendes a essayé plusieurs régimes dans sa vie pour perdre quelques kilos. Mais ça, c'était avant. Dans une publication, partagée sur Instagram ce lundi 19 février, l'interprète de Veronica dans la série "Riverdale" explique ne plus vouloir chercher constamment à devenir plus mince.
Cette prise de conscience est récente. C'est lors d'une visite chez une naturopathe que l'actrice dit avoir changé de mentalité. "Je lui ai parlé de mon anxiété concernant la nourriture [...], explique Camila Mendes. Elle a formulé une question d'une telle manière que ça a vraiment résonné en moi: quelles sont les choses auxquelles tu pourrais penser si tu ne passais pas tout ton temps à penser à ton régime?"
Cette question l'a beaucoup fait réfléchir. "À quel moment être mince est devenu plus important qu'être en bonne santé", s'interroge l'actrice. La jeune femme a fait la liste de toutes les activités qui la passionnaient et qu'elle a délaissées: les études, le cinéma, la musique. Ses passions se sont fait manger par son désir de mincir. "Ça m'a rendue très malheureuse", raconte la jeune femme.
When did being thin become more important than being healthy? I recently went to a naturopath for the first time in my life. I told her about my anxiety around food and my obsession with dieting. She phrased a pivotal question in such a way that struck a chord with me: what other things could you be thinking about if you didn't spend all your time thinking about your diet? I suddenly remembered all the activities I love that used to occupy my time. At some point in my life, I allowed my obsession with being thin to consume me, and I refused to make room in my mind for any other concerns. Somehow I had stripped myself of all the pastimes that brought me joy, and all that was left of me was my anxiety around food. My passion for education, cinema, music, etc. — all the interests that used to occupy my mind — had been eaten away by my desire to be thin, and it made me miserable. I'm done believing in the idea that there's a thinner, happier version of me on the other side of all the tireless effort. Your body type is subject to genetics, and while eating nutrient-dense foods and exercising regularly will make you healthier, it will not necessarily make you thinner, and the current system fails to make that distinction. I'm sick of the toxic narrative that the media consistently feeds us: that being thin is the ideal body type. A healthy body is the ideal body type, and that will look different for every person. I'm #donewithdieting - join me in this movement and share your story!
Le but de son message? Inviter ses fans à la rejoindre dans son mouvement contre le "diktat de la minceur". Elle a créé un hashtag à l'occasion: #DoneWithDieting (en français, "en finir avec les régimes").
"Votre morphologie dépend de votre génétique. [...] J'en ai marre de cette histoire toxique que nous vendent constamment les médias, nous assurant qu'être mince correspond à la morphologie idéale." Avoir un corps en bonne santé va en effet se manifester différemment chez les gens. Ce n'est pas les quelques kilos en moins qui vont le définir.
Ce n'est pas la première fois que la jeune femme prend la parole dans ce domaine. Au mois d'octobre 2017, elle avait annoncé avoir pris la décision d'accompagner un projet de financement des traitements pour aider les personnes souffrant de troubles alimentaires.
