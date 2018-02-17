Toutes les sections
    17/02/2018 17:55 EST | Actualisé il y a 1 heure

    Maripier Morin pose nue sur Instagram

    La tendance se maintient...

    • HuffPost Québec

    Après Christina Aguilera, c'est au tour de Maripier Morin de partager sur Instagram une photo d'elle laissant peu de place à l'imagination.

    Photographiée par Richard Bernardin, Morin a pris la pose dans son plus simple appareil.

    « N'oubliez pas d'aller suivre @richardbernardin et de reposter la photo avec le hashtag #MARIPIERXBERNARDIN pour gagner la photo de votre choix encadré et signé par nous deux! », a-t-elle écrit vendredi soir.

