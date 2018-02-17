Maripier Morin pose nue sur Instagram

Après Christina Aguilera, c'est au tour de Maripier Morin de partager sur Instagram une photo d'elle laissant peu de place à l'imagination.
Photographiée par Richard Bernardin, Morin a pris la pose dans son plus simple appareil.
« N'oubliez pas d'aller suivre @richardbernardin et de reposter la photo avec le hashtag #MARIPIERXBERNARDIN pour gagner la photo de votre choix encadré et signé par nous deux! », a-t-elle écrit vendredi soir.
Don't forget to follow this talented fella @richardbernardin and to repost our photo using the Hashtag #MARIPIERXBERNARDIN to win a signed framed photo of choice! Face @genevievelenneville hair @nicolasblanchett styling @thejayforest — N'oubliez pas d'aller suivre @richardbernardin et de reposter la photo avec le hashtag #MARIPIERXBERNARDIN pour gagner la photo de votre choix encadré et signé par nous deux! Bon week end! ❤️