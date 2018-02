By force, we will all learn that the only way to normalise something is to see it repeatedly. So if you have an issue with saggy boobs, block me or better still, ask your mum why her boobs that she most likely fed you on, are saggy. For the women who look like me, your saggy boobs matter and from now until you die, what's going to matter ultimately, is your character. People behave either out of love or fear. Sometimes people are scared of what they haven't been taught to accept. Still exist loudly though. #SAGGYBOOBSMATTER

A post shared by Chidera (@theslumflower) on Dec 22, 2017 at 3:55pm PST