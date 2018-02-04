Toutes les sections
    04/02/2018 19:21 EST | Actualisé il y a 9 minutes

    Qu’a fait Pink avec sa gomme avant l’hymne national du Super Bowl?

    « S'il vous plaît, dites-moi que Pink n'a pas simplement jeté sa gomme sur le sol ... »

    • HuffPost Québec
    USA Today Sports / Reuters

    Avant de chanter l'hymne national du 52e Super Bowl, Pink semble avoir retiré un objet de sa bouche. Le geste est loin d'être passé inaperçu sur la Toile. Certains croient qu'elle a craché une gomme, d'autres rappellent que la chanteuse combattait simplement un rhume.

    Peu importe la raison de ce geste, Twitter l'a bien remarqué.

    « Un prix pour la classe de #pink qui a craché sa gomme à la télévision nationale #SuperBowlSunday.»

    « #Pink ne mâchait pas de gomme - c'était une pastille pour la gorge. La fille a la grippe mais est sortie et a chanté magnifiquement bien. Voyons voir l'un d'entre vous sortir et faire ça. Vous avez un rhume et pensez que vous êtes en train de mourir. Donne-lui une pause. »

    « S'il vous plaît, dites-moi que Pink n'a pas simplement jeté sa gomme sur le sol ... »

    « Est-ce que je viens de regarder #pink enlever la gomme de sa bouche.»

    « Je dois sortir ce cheveu de ma bouche.»

    Super Bowl 2018

