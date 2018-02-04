Qu’a fait Pink avec sa gomme avant l’hymne national du Super Bowl?

Avant de chanter l'hymne national du 52e Super Bowl, Pink semble avoir retiré un objet de sa bouche. Le geste est loin d'être passé inaperçu sur la Toile. Certains croient qu'elle a craché une gomme, d'autres rappellent que la chanteuse combattait simplement un rhume.

Peu importe la raison de ce geste, Twitter l'a bien remarqué.

Classy award to #pink for spitting out her gum on National TV #SuperBowlSunday — Jonathan Lerner (@JonsReal) February 4, 2018

« Un prix pour la classe de #pink qui a craché sa gomme à la télévision nationale #SuperBowlSunday.»

#Pink was not chewing gum - it was a throat lozenge. The girl has the flu but came out and performed beautifully. Let's see any of you guys go out and do that. You get a cold and think you're dying. Give the girl a break. — Parkton #TheResistance (@Parkton21) February 4, 2018

« #Pink ne mâchait pas de gomme - c'était une pastille pour la gorge. La fille a la grippe mais est sortie et a chanté magnifiquement bien. Voyons voir l'un d'entre vous sortir et faire ça. Vous avez un rhume et pensez que vous êtes en train de mourir. Donne-lui une pause. »

Please tell me Pink did not just toss her gum on the ground... #SuperBowlLII#Pink — Shawn Drew (@Drew_H_Shaw) February 4, 2018

« S'il vous plaît, dites-moi que Pink n'a pas simplement jeté sa gomme sur le sol ... »

Did I just watch #pink take gum out of her mouth. #Superbowl 🙄 — Taylor (@taytweetmachine) February 4, 2018

« Est-ce que je viens de regarder #pink enlever la gomme de sa bouche.»

