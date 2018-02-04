Oubliez le Super Bowl, Twitter honore Janet Jackson

La Twittosphère a décidé de rendre hommage à Janet Jackson avec le #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay.

Quatorze ans après le scandale du « nipplegate », Justin Timberlake prend les commandes du spectacle de la mi-temps du Super Bowl.

Le 1er février 2004, Justin Timberlake avait arraché le bustier de Janet Jackson dévoilant le sein de la chanteuse à toute la planète.

Jackson avait été forcée de s'excuser abondamment et sa carrière a été affectée durant de nombreuses années par cet évènement. De son côté, Timberlake s'en est tiré sans trop de problèmes, rapporte Advocate.

Le cinéaste Matthew A. Cherry a proposé l'idée d'honorer Janet Jackson. Celui-ci tenait à souligner que Jackson avait été bannie de l'évènement, mais que Justin Timberlake était invité à se produire au Super Bowl de Minneapolis cette année. C'est également ce jour-là, le 4 février 1986, que Janet a sorti son album révolutionnaire, Control, explique The BoomBox.

« Je l'aimerai toujours ».

« Plus de 40 ans de carrière. Une ambiance entière. Un style. Un style de vie.»

One of the most iconic dance breaks of all time. When will your faves? #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/Zn6yXUJ8mt

« L'une des moments de danse les plus emblématiques de tous les temps. »

You know what I love about the Scream video? Michael and Janet were both going so hard with completely different styles. No comparison or competition. Just two greats doing what they love with whom they love - each other! #JanetJacksonAppreciationDaypic.twitter.com/PZWQ21HUUG