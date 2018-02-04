Eugenie Bouchard en galante compagnie pour le Super Bowl

Eugenie Bouchard est accompagnée de l'admirateur avec qui elle avait eu une sortie après le dernier Super Bowl.
Lors de la 52e édition du Super Bowl au Minnesota, la joueuse de tennis et John Goehrke ont publié des photos ensemble sur Twitter.
Going to be taking over @NFLCanada's Twitter with John to answer your questions at 11am CT TOMORROW! Get yours in NOW using the hashtag #SuperBowlDate!!! pic.twitter.com/vNDasiy0z1— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 4, 2018
Let the #SuperBowlDate begin! 🏆#SuperBowl | #NotDonepic.twitter.com/DlZ1bxkSR6— NFL Canada (@NFLCanada) February 4, 2018
Bouchard et Goehrke ont répondu aux questions des internautes via le compte Twitter de NFL Canada, dimanche avant-midi.
John Goehrke avait parié avec Eugenie Bouchard qu'elle devrait l'accompagner à un rendez-vous si les Patriots de la Nouvelle-Angleterre raflaient les grands honneurs. Bouchard avait tenu parole en accompagnant l'admirateur a un match des Nets de Brooklyn.