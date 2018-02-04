Toutes les sections
    04/02/2018 16:36 EST | Actualisé il y a 1 heure

    Eugenie Bouchard en galante compagnie pour le Super Bowl

    Un visage qu'on reconnaît...

    • HuffPost Québec
    NFL Canada/Twitter

    Eugenie Bouchard est accompagnée de l'admirateur avec qui elle avait eu une sortie après le dernier Super Bowl.

    Lors de la 52e édition du Super Bowl au Minnesota, la joueuse de tennis et John Goehrke ont publié des photos ensemble sur Twitter.

    Bouchard et Goehrke ont répondu aux questions des internautes via le compte Twitter de NFL Canada, dimanche avant-midi.

    John Goehrke avait parié avec Eugenie Bouchard qu'elle devrait l'accompagner à un rendez-vous si les Patriots de la Nouvelle-Angleterre raflaient les grands honneurs. Bouchard avait tenu parole en accompagnant l'admirateur a un match des Nets de Brooklyn.

    • HuffPost Québec
