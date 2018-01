After a difficult season battling back problems it's with a heavy heart that today I have made the decision not to participate in the upcoming Olympic Games in Korea. I'd like to thank my team behind the scenes, partners, sponsors, fans and of course my family for their amazing support and I'd like to wish Team Canada the very best of luck in the forthcoming Games.

