Cette blogueuse fitness ne veut plus cacher sa cellulite et son eczéma

On peut être en bonne santé et avoir de la cellulite ou de l'eczéma. Dans une publication partagée le 25 janvier sur Instagram, la Youtubeuse fitness et styliste d'une marque de bikinis, Karina Irby, a tenu à rappeler que ces deux imperfections de la peau sont tout à fait normales.

"Il m'a été difficile de poster cette photo, témoigne la jeune femme en légende de l'image, devenue rapidement virale après sa publication sur le réseau social. Le cliché montre le corps de l'Australienne de 28 ans de dos, en maillot de bain. Il dévoile ses cuisses marquées par des traces d'eczéma et de cellulite.

Elle poursuit: "Je voulais partager cette image de ma cellulite et de ma peau en colère pour aider les personnes à prendre conscience que c'est normal". Son but? Aider les gens qui, comme elle pendant son adolescence, manquent de confiance en eux et ont peur d'affronter en public leurs problèmes de peau. "Pour tous ces jeunes qui ressentent la même chose, j'assure vos arrières."

Aujourd'hui, près de 98% de femmes ont de la cellulite. Elle est souvent d'origine génétique mais aussi étroitement liée aux hormones féminines et à une mauvaise circulation du sang. Interrogé par Le Figaro, le Dr. Nadine Pomarède explique qu'elle peut être entraînée par une alimentation trop riche, mais pas seulement. Le stress peut également générer l'apparition de cellulite.

"Lire dans les cuisses"

L'eczéma, quant à elle, est l'une des maladies de peau les plus fréquentes. Non contagieuse, elle se manifeste par des rougeurs, des squames et des petits boutons. Présente aussi bien chez les femmes que les hommes, elle peut être liée à une allergie ou au stress.

Avant Karina Irby, d'autres influenceuses avaient elles aussi décidé d'assumer leurs imperfections cutanées. La coach de fitness Jessi Kneeland poste régulièrement des photos d'elle sur Instagram dévoilant les marques laissées par la cellulite sur son corps, comme le rapporte Teen Vogue.

En 2015, le hashtag #ThighReading ("lire dans les cuisses", en français) avait permis à de nombreuses internautes de partager des photos de leur cellulite sur les cuissses. Leur message: dénoncer des critères de beauté surréalistes.

Karina Irby n'en est pas à sa première critique. Au mois d'octobre 2017, elle avait déjà critiqué les réseaux sociaux, loin d'être à l'image de la vie quotidienne. Dans un cadre de la photo, on la voit manger une glace comme si elle était publiée sur Instagram. Dans l'autre, elle fait la même chose, mais cette fois, avec du chocolat sur le visage, comme dans la vraie vie. "Gardez en tête que tout le monde est différent et que chacun a sa propre histoire", avait-elle écrit en légende.

