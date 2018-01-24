Le chien sera le meilleur allié de votre garde-robe

Si l'on en croit Gucci, la griffe la plus hot s'il en est, cette année du chien selon l'astrologie chinoise verra une déferlante de nos meilleurs amis à poils partout... de nos chandails à nos sacs à main.
Selon la marque italienne emmenée avec brio par Alessandro Michele, aux manettes de la création de la maison de couture, le fameux Carlin ou Pug sera le héros de cette nouvelle année. Fini le tigre de Kenzo, le chien Gucci s'annonce déjà comme le nouveau hit des mois à venir.
Il est partout... et sage!
Celebrating the Year of the Dog, with a special #Gucci collection featuring the faces of Orso and Bosco, the Boston terriers of Gucci's Creative Director Alessandro Michele inspired by an artwork by @unskilledworker. Discover more through link in bio. Photographer: @petrafcollins Creative Director: #AlessandroMichele Art director: @christophersimmonds
Le Carlin s'invite sur quasi toutes les pièces de notre garde-robe.
Et au cours d'une fête, ce chien-là sera des plus tranquilles.
À vos enfants qui rêvent d'un chien, vous savez quoi leur offrir: UN CHANDAIL!
