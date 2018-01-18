C'est un hommage déchirant. Ce mercredi 17 janvier, quelques jours seulement après la mort de Dolores O'Riordan, son compagnon a pris la parole sur le compte Instagram et sur le site officiel de son groupe, "D.A.R.K".

Inconsolable, le musicien et producteur Olé Koretsky débute son hommage en écrivant ces quelques mots: "Mon amie, ma partenaire et l'amour de ma vie s'en est allée. J'ai le cœur brisé et c'est irréparable."

Il poursuit son hommage dans un élan d'amour poignant en saluant la carrière et le travail de sa bien-aimée: "Dolores est belle. Son art est beau. Sa famille est belle." Olé Koretsky se dit "perdu": "Elle me manque tellement. Je vais continuer à déambuler sur cette planète pendant un moment encore, en sachant parfaitement qu'il n'y a maintenant plus de réelle place pour moi ici", conclut-il.

Séparée de Don Burton, le manager du groupe Duran Duran avec lequel elle avait eu trois enfants, Dolores O'Riordan semblait avoir retrouvé l'amour dans les bras du musicien du groupe "D.A.R.K". Ils étaient ensemble à la ville comme à la scène, Olé Koretsky collaborant souvent avec sa compagne.

Le groupe avait notamment été choisi par Dolores O'Riordan pour faire la première partie des Cranberries à Paris en mai dernier.

Opening for @thecranberries at the Olympia, Paris tonight Une publication partagée par D.A.R.K. (@darktheband) le 5 Mai 2017 à 11 :24 PDT

Ce texte a été publié originalement dans le HuffPost France.

