L'oeuvre d'une tatoueuse exposée au MoMa

La légendaire tatoueuse Roxx, qui a plus de 30 ans d'expérience à son actif, a plusieurs de ses tatouages exposés au MoMa, à New York, dans l'exposition Items: Is Fashion Modern?.
Got asked to make a little video for @themuseumofmodernart, by their amazing curator of architecture & design, @paolantonelli - #MoMA are doing a Tattoo Challenge and want you to submit pics of YOUR tattoos, to be posted in their online exhibition! See more below and thanks for looking : ) also @cats_tattoo_ & @castlebasas thank you for the help 🏆 The TATTOO is Item No. 98 on our exhibition checklist and the focus of our next #ItemsMoMA Instagram Challenge! This weekend, share photos that capture how you or your friends adorn your body with design. Next week, we'll share some favorites from the curatorial team and tattoo artist @roxx_____ on the MoMA account. ... CHALLENGE RULES: Tag photos and videos you've taken with #ItemsMoMA. Please do not share images of people you have not received permission to document. Any tagged photo or video posted over the weekend is eligible to be featured next week. New challenges announced every Friday! ... "Items: Is Fashion Modern?" is on view at the Museum through January 28. #tattoo #inked
L'exposition montre des vêtements et des accessoires qui ont eu un impact au vingtième et au vingt et unième siècle, allant des jeans 501 de Levi's au chandail breton.
Roxx était surprise de se faire approcher par le musée, selon Nylon. L'artiste est reconnue pour créer des designs personnalisés pour chacun de ses clients. En effet, elle les invente lors de sa rencontre avec ses clients.
«Il est temps que le tatouage reçoive l'appréciation qu'il mérite dans le monde de l'art. Pourquoi est-ce qu'une peinture sur une toile est plus excitante qu'une peinte sur la peau?» demande-t-elle dans une entrevue avec Dazed and Confused.
L'exposition Items: Is Fashion Modern? est en cours jusqu'au 28 janvier au MoMa.