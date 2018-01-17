L'oeuvre d'une tatoueuse exposée au MoMa

La légendaire tatoueuse Roxx, qui a plus de 30 ans d'expérience à son actif, a plusieurs de ses tatouages exposés au MoMa, à New York, dans l'exposition Items: Is Fashion Modern?.

L'exposition montre des vêtements et des accessoires qui ont eu un impact au vingtième et au vingt et unième siècle, allant des jeans 501 de Levi's au chandail breton.

Roxx était surprise de se faire approcher par le musée, selon Nylon. L'artiste est reconnue pour créer des designs personnalisés pour chacun de ses clients. En effet, elle les invente lors de sa rencontre avec ses clients.

«Il est temps que le tatouage reçoive l'appréciation qu'il mérite dans le monde de l'art. Pourquoi est-ce qu'une peinture sur une toile est plus excitante qu'une peinte sur la peau?» demande-t-elle dans une entrevue avec Dazed and Confused.

L'exposition Items: Is Fashion Modern? est en cours jusqu'au 28 janvier au MoMa.