« J'embrasse mes formes », la mannequin Nina Agdal répond au magazine qui n'a pas voulu d'elle

Mauvaise expérience. La mannequin danoise Nina Agdal s'est fait humilier lors d'une séance photo pour un magazine et ce, avec une équipe avec laquelle elle avait hâte de collaborer. Son agent a reçu un message de l'éditeur disant que son physique "ne correspondait pas aux critères de minceur" et "n'était pas en adéquation avec le marché".
Le magazine a expliqué qu'il ne publierait pas la couverture et les photos d'Agdal parce que "ça ne reflétait pas bien son talent", selon ce que la mannequin a écrit sur Instagram, dans une longue réponse à l'éditeur, que vous pouvez retrouver ci-dessous. Elle se dit notamment "consternée et déçue par la dure réalité de l'industrie de la mode."
Today, I'm disappointed and appalled at the still very harsh reality of this industry. A few months ago, I agreed to shoot with a creative team I believed in and was excited to collaborate with. When my agent received an unapologetic email concluding they would not run my cover/story because it "did not reflect well on my talent" and "did not fit their market," the publisher claimed my look deviated from my portfolio and that I did not fit into the (sample size) samples, which is completely false. If anyone has any interest in me, they know I am not an average model body - I have an athletic build and healthy curves. After a tough year of taking a step back from the insensitive and unrealistic pressures of this industry and dealing with paralyzing social anxiety, I walked into that shoot as a 25 year old WOMAN feeling more comfortable in my own skin and healthier than ever before. Some days I'm a sample size, some days I'm a size 4, some a 6. I am not built as a runway model and have never been stick thin. Now more than ever, I embrace my curves and work diligently in the gym to stay strong and most of all, sane. I am proud to say that my body has evolved from when I started this crazy ride as a 16 year old GIRL with unhealthy and insufficient eating habits. So, shame on you and thank you to the publisher for reaffirming how important it is to live your truth and say it out loud, no matter who you are or what size. I decided to release an image to draw awareness and support of an issue that's bigger than just myself and affects so many people not just in the fashion industry, but in general, with the goal of bringing women from all over together in a celebration of our bodies. Let's find ways to build each other up instead of constantly finding ways to tear each other down. #bodyshaming #bodyimage #selfimage #dietculture #mybodymybusiness
"Certains jours je suis une taille 4, d'autres une taille 6. Je ne suis pas bâtie comme une mannequin de défilés et je n'ai jamais été maigrichonne. Je suis fière de ce que mon corps est devenu. Ce n'est plus celui d'une adolescente de 16 ans qui a des problèmes avec la nourriture. Maintenant plus que jamais, j'embrasse mes courbes et je fais du sport pour rester forte, et plus que tout, saine", a-t-elle lancé.
Et la jeune femme de 25 ans, ex-compagne de Leonardo Di Caprio de conclure: "A toutes celles qui se sentent victimes de l'industrie de la mode. Célébrons toutes nos corps et trouvons des façons de s'entraider au lieu de se détruire."
