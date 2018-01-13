La mannequin Nina Agdal s'est fait humilier à la suite d'une séance photo

Il y a quelques mois, la mannequin danoise Nina Agdal s'est fait humilier lors d'une séance photo pour un magazine et ce, avec une équipe avec laquelle elle avait hâte de collaborer.

Son agent a reçu un courriel du publicateur disant que le look d'Agdal déviait de son portfolio et qu'elle ne rentrait pas dans les échantillons de vêtements, ce qui est faux selon la principale intéressée.

Le publicateur a expliqué qu'il ne publierait pas la couverture et les photos d'Agdal parce que «ça ne reflétait pas bien son talent» et que «ça ne cadrait pas dans leur marché», selon ce que la mannequin a écrit sur Instagram.

«Après une année difficile où j'ai pris du recul des pressions insensibles et irréalistes de cette industrie et où j'ai composé avec une anxiété sociale paralysante, je suis allée faire cette séance photo en tant que femme de 25 ans mieux dans sa peau et plus en santé qu'à n'importe quel autre moment dans le passé. Certains jours je suis une taille 4, d'autres une taille 6. Je ne suis pas bâtie comme une mannequin de défilés et je n'ai jamais été maigrichonne. Maintenant plus que jamais, j'embrasse mes courbes et je travaille fort au gym pour rester forte, et plus que tout, saine», a-t-elle écrit.

«J'ai décidé de sortir une image pour attirer l'attention et le soutien sur une problématique qui est plus grande que moi et qui affecte beaucoup de gens non seulement dans l'industrie de la mode, mais en général, avec le but de réunir les femmes de partout dans une célébration de nos corps. Trouvons des façons de s'entraider au lieu de se détruire.»

Agdal complète son message avec des mots-clics évocateurs. La mannequin n'est pas la seule qui a critiqué l'industrie de la mode par rapport à son non-respect des personnes y travaillent. En octobre, Sara Sampaio s'était vidé le coeur sur son expérience avec le magazine français Lui, qui n'avait pas respecté sa clause de non-nudité.