The Weeknd ne collabore plus avec H&M suite à une photo jugée raciste

H&M a semé le tollé en publiant une photo d'un petit garçon noir portant un coton ouaté au message: «Coolest monkey in the jungle», c'est-à-dire «Le singe le plus cool de la jungle». La photo a été jugée raciste par plusieurs, et a fait une mauvaise réputation à la compagnie suédoise.

Suite à cette controverse, le chanteur canadien The Weeknd a aussi pris position en laissant tomber H&M. Le chanteur avait collaboré avec la compagnie sur deux lignes de vêtements, dont une qui était sortie l'automne dernier.

C'est sur Twitter que The Weeknd a annoncé la nouvelle. «Je me suis réveillé ce matin choqué et embarrassé par cette photo. Je suis très offensé et je ne travaillerai plus avec H&M à partir de maintenant...», a-t-il écrit.

woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo. i'm deeply offended and will not be working with @hm anymore... pic.twitter.com/P3023iYzAb — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) 8 janvier 2018

Si vous avez des vêtements The Weeknd en collaboration avec H&M, chérissez-les, parce qu'il n'y aura pas d'autres...