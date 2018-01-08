Toutes les sections
Termes | Politique de confidentialité

© 2018 TheHuffingtonPost.com Inc.| Le "Huffington Post" est une marque enregistrée de TheHuffingtonPost.com Inc. Tous droits réservés.

    • BIEN-ÊTRE
    08/01/2018 17:26 EST | Actualisé il y a 42 minutes

    The Weeknd ne collabore plus avec H&M suite à une photo jugée raciste

    Il a annoncé la nouvelle sur Twitter.

    H&M a semé le tollé en publiant une photo d'un petit garçon noir portant un coton ouaté au message: «Coolest monkey in the jungle», c'est-à-dire «Le singe le plus cool de la jungle». La photo a été jugée raciste par plusieurs, et a fait une mauvaise réputation à la compagnie suédoise.

    Suite à cette controverse, le chanteur canadien The Weeknd a aussi pris position en laissant tomber H&M. Le chanteur avait collaboré avec la compagnie sur deux lignes de vêtements, dont une qui était sortie l'automne dernier.

    C'est sur Twitter que The Weeknd a annoncé la nouvelle. «Je me suis réveillé ce matin choqué et embarrassé par cette photo. Je suis très offensé et je ne travaillerai plus avec H&M à partir de maintenant...», a-t-il écrit.

    Si vous avez des vêtements The Weeknd en collaboration avec H&M, chérissez-les, parce qu'il n'y aura pas d'autres...

