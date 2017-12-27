Solange Knowles annule sa performance du 31 décembre à cause de problèmes de santé

Mercredi, Solange Knowles a annoncé sur Instagram qu'elle annulait sa performance prévue pour le 31 décembre au festival Afropunk à Johannesburg, en Afrique du Sud, parce qu'elle souffre d'un trouble du système nerveux autonome.
Knowles explique que dans les cinq derniers mois, elle a traité sa maladie et a essayé de passer à travers, mais que son état n'est pas stable. «Parfois, je me sens bien, alors que d'autres fois, pas du tout. C'est un diagnostic compliqué, et j'en apprends encore, mais pour l'instant, mes docteurs ne me donnent pas la permission de prendre un si long vol, et de faire un spectacle aussi rigoureux après», explique-t-elle.
Wrote, deleted and re wrote this like 5 times... Still not sure what exactly or how much I want to share... However it's so important to me for the people in South Africa, a place that has tremendous meaning to me and that has given me SO SO MUCH, to know why I won't be performing at Afro Punk this NYE. The past five months I have been quietly treating, and working through an Autonomic Disorder. It been a journey that hasn't been easy on me... Sometimes I feel cool, and other times not so cool at all. It's a complicated diagnoses , and I'm still learning so much myself, but right now, my doctors are not clearing me for such an extended lengthy flight, and doing a rigorous show right after. I can't put into words how saddened and sorry I am that I am unable to perform for you guys this NYE, there is simply no other place I wanted to be than there with my family to bring in 2018 with you.......but I give you my ABSOLUTE WORD I will come back with AfroPunk and deliver this performance.....as it is so extremely important to me to connect with the people who have so closely inspired me in so many ways. I can't thank Afro Punk enough for their support, and to all of the other festivals this past summer/fall who have known about my health, kept it confidential, and gone out of their way to make me feel supported while doing these shows. As a part of the self care that I've tried to encourage this past year, it needs to start with myself, and I'm looking forward to doing a better job of this 2018. This past year has been one of the most fulfilling of my life... Performing this record and experiencing the energy exchange with you guys has been astounding, and I'm so excited about continuing to do the work I feel so absolutely humbled and appreciative to be doing next year. It gives me life.
«Je ne peux pas expliquer à quel point je suis triste et désolée d'être incapable de performer pour vous en cette veille du nouvel an, il n'y a pas d'autre endroit où je voudrais être avec ma famille pour célébrer la venue de 2018... mais je vous donne MA PAROLE ABSOLUE que je vais revenir avec AfroPunk et livrer cette performance», explique-t-elle.
Solange a remercié Afropunk et les autres festivals qui étaient au fait de son état de santé et qui ont gardé cette information confidentielle.
«J'ai essayé d'encourager les gens à prendre soin d'eux cette année, et il faut que ça commence avec moi-même, et je vais essayer de m'améliorer là-dessus en 2018. Cette dernière année a été l'une des plus satisfaisantes de ma vie...» note-t-elle.
Solange explique que de pouvoir mettre en scène son tout dernier album et d'échanger de l'énergie avec ses spectateurs ont été des expériences incroyables. La chanteuse admet qu'elle est excitée de continuer à travailler l'an prochain. «Ça me donne la vie», note-t-elle en finissant.
On lui souhaite la santé pour 2018!
