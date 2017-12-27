Solange Knowles annule sa performance du 31 décembre à cause de problèmes de santé

Mercredi, Solange Knowles a annoncé sur Instagram qu'elle annulait sa performance prévue pour le 31 décembre au festival Afropunk à Johannesburg, en Afrique du Sud, parce qu'elle souffre d'un trouble du système nerveux autonome.

Knowles explique que dans les cinq derniers mois, elle a traité sa maladie et a essayé de passer à travers, mais que son état n'est pas stable. «Parfois, je me sens bien, alors que d'autres fois, pas du tout. C'est un diagnostic compliqué, et j'en apprends encore, mais pour l'instant, mes docteurs ne me donnent pas la permission de prendre un si long vol, et de faire un spectacle aussi rigoureux après», explique-t-elle.

«Je ne peux pas expliquer à quel point je suis triste et désolée d'être incapable de performer pour vous en cette veille du nouvel an, il n'y a pas d'autre endroit où je voudrais être avec ma famille pour célébrer la venue de 2018... mais je vous donne MA PAROLE ABSOLUE que je vais revenir avec AfroPunk et livrer cette performance», explique-t-elle.

Solange a remercié Afropunk et les autres festivals qui étaient au fait de son état de santé et qui ont gardé cette information confidentielle.

«J'ai essayé d'encourager les gens à prendre soin d'eux cette année, et il faut que ça commence avec moi-même, et je vais essayer de m'améliorer là-dessus en 2018. Cette dernière année a été l'une des plus satisfaisantes de ma vie...» note-t-elle.

Solange explique que de pouvoir mettre en scène son tout dernier album et d'échanger de l'énergie avec ses spectateurs ont été des expériences incroyables. La chanteuse admet qu'elle est excitée de continuer à travailler l'an prochain. «Ça me donne la vie», note-t-elle en finissant.

On lui souhaite la santé pour 2018!

