    Nouvel an, minuit... ils cherchent la chanson parfaite pour le passage à la nouvelle année et ils vont très loin

    Si vous lancez "Africa" de Toto à 23 heures 58 minutes et 43 secondes, le refrain commencera à minuit pile.

    20/12/2017 09:25 EST | Actualisé il y a 23 minutes
    Ils cherchent la chanson parfaite pour le réveillon à minuit et ils vont très loin
    Préparer sa playlist pour le réveillon du 31 décembre, c'est tout un art, surtout quand on veut que les douze coups de minuit soient musicalement parfaits (à la seconde près). Et Internet est là pour vous aider dans cette tâche si délicate.

    Le mercredi 13 décembre, le rappeur californien Frank Ocean a publié sur Reddit un message expliquant que si on lance sa chanson "Nights" le 31 décembre à exactement 23 heures 56 minutes et 30 secondes, la transition dans le titre collera parfaitement avec le changement d'année. Et effectivement, ça fonctionne. Quelques sons stridents comme des "bips", annonçant la nouvelle année et suite de la chanson se lance.

    Night's transition from FrankOcean

    Deux jours plus tard, le vendredi 15 décembre, un utilisateur de Twitter a alors repris cette annonce et son tweet a récolté près de 96.000 retweets et plus de 293.000 j'aime.

    Twitter s'est immédiatement emparé de ce nouveau mème et le détourne désormais à toutes les sauces.

    Le samedi 16 décembre, l'utilisatrice du réseau social @tmcripple a posté un autre tweet du même genre qui a récolté lui près de 86.000 retweets et plus de 210.000 j'aime.

    "Si vous lancez "Bring me to life" d'Evanescence à exactement 23h59m08s le soir du Nouvel An, le premier "Wake me up" sera chanté à minuit exactement. Histoire de bien commencer la nouvelle année"

    Depuis l'expression "If you play [nom de la chanson] at exactly [temps] on New Years Eve" (si vous lancez cette chanson à exactement tel moment le soir du Nouvel An) est devenu un mème. Des centaines d'internautes ont proposé leur titre favori pour commencer l'année 2018 dans les meilleures conditions possible.

    Florilège.

    "Si vous lancez "Africa" de Toto à exactement 23 heures 58 minutes et 43 secondes le soir du Réveillon, le premier refrain sera joué à minuit pile. Démarrez 2018 comme il se doit."

    "Si vous lancez "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" de Shania Twain à exactement 23 heures 59 minutes et 57 secondes le soir du Réveillon, vous entendrez "Let's go girls", un des vers les plus iconiques de tous les temps quand l'horloge indiquera minuit. Démarrer 2018 comme il se doit."

    "Si vous lancez "Start of Something New" à exactement 23 heures 59 minutes et 06 secondes le soir du Réveillon, vous entendrez "this could be the start of something new" à minuit pile. Démarrer la nouvelle année avec Troy et Gabriella."

    "Si vous lancez "Feeling Myself" de Nicki Minaj et Beyoncé à exactement 23 heures 58 minutes et 50 secondes le soir du Réveillon, Beyoncé dira "World Stop" en 2017 et "Carry On" en 2018! Une manière géniale de commencer votre année!"
    "Commencer 2018 de la façon la plus iconique qui soit: avec le générique de "Stranger Things". Si vous lancez le générique de "Stranger Things" le 31 décembre à 23 heures 58 minutes et 53 secondes, les dernières notes seront jouées alors que l'horloge sonnera les coups de minuit et vous pourrez vivre l'année 2018 commence un épisode de "Stranger Things". De rien."

    "Si vous lancez "High School Musical 2" sur Netflix à exactement 23 heures 47 minutes et 34 secondes le soir du Nouvel an, Sharpay chantera "it's out with the old" en 2017 et "in with the new" à minuit pile. Débutez la nouvelle année fabuleusement, faites que 2018 soit meilleure et extraordinaire."

    "Si vous lancez "The Sound of Silence" de Simon and Garfunkel à exactement 23 heures 59 minutes et 57 secondes le 31 décembre, ils chanteront "Hello darkness my old friend" à minuit pile. Bien commencer votre Nouvel année. Seul."

