Nouvel an, minuit... ils cherchent la chanson parfaite pour le passage à la nouvelle année et ils vont très loin

Préparer sa playlist pour le réveillon du 31 décembre, c'est tout un art, surtout quand on veut que les douze coups de minuit soient musicalement parfaits (à la seconde près). Et Internet est là pour vous aider dans cette tâche si délicate.
Le mercredi 13 décembre, le rappeur californien Frank Ocean a publié sur Reddit un message expliquant que si on lance sa chanson "Nights" le 31 décembre à exactement 23 heures 56 minutes et 30 secondes, la transition dans le titre collera parfaitement avec le changement d'année. Et effectivement, ça fonctionne. Quelques sons stridents comme des "bips", annonçant la nouvelle année et suite de la chanson se lance.
Night's transition from FrankOcean
Deux jours plus tard, le vendredi 15 décembre, un utilisateur de Twitter a alors repris cette annonce et son tweet a récolté près de 96.000 retweets et plus de 293.000 j'aime.
If you start listening to "Nights" by Frank Ocean on December 31st at 11:56:30, the transition in the song will be perfectly synced with the switch from 2017 to 2018 at midnight. Which is a great way to end and start the year. 🤞🏾— Blonded. (@blondedocean) 15 décembre 2017
Twitter s'est immédiatement emparé de ce nouveau mème et le détourne désormais à toutes les sauces.
Le samedi 16 décembre, l'utilisatrice du réseau social @tmcripple a posté un autre tweet du même genre qui a récolté lui près de 86.000 retweets et plus de 210.000 j'aime.
if you play "bring me to life" by evanescence at exactly 11:59:08 on new years eve, the first "wake me up" will play at exactly midnight. start off your new year right— oob (@tmcripple) 16 décembre 2017
"Si vous lancez "Bring me to life" d'Evanescence à exactement 23h59m08s le soir du Nouvel An, le premier "Wake me up" sera chanté à minuit exactement. Histoire de bien commencer la nouvelle année"
Depuis l'expression "If you play [nom de la chanson] at exactly [temps] on New Years Eve" (si vous lancez cette chanson à exactement tel moment le soir du Nouvel An) est devenu un mème. Des centaines d'internautes ont proposé leur titre favori pour commencer l'année 2018 dans les meilleures conditions possible.
Florilège.
If you play "Africa" by Toto at exactly 11:58:43pm on New Year's Eve, the first chorus will play at exactly midnight. Kick off 2018 the way it's meant to be— Jeremy (@CorgiWeather) 17 décembre 2017
If you play "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!" by Shania Twain at exactly 11:59:57 on December 31st, you'll hear "let's go girls", one of the most iconic lines of all time, as the clock strikes midnight. Enter 2018 the right way.— lex (@shaniaxtwain) 19 décembre 2017
"Si vous lancez "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" de Shania Twain à exactement 23 heures 59 minutes et 57 secondes le soir du Réveillon, vous entendrez "Let's go girls", un des vers les plus iconiques de tous les temps quand l'horloge indiquera minuit. Démarrer 2018 comme il se doit."
If you play "Start of Something New" at exactly 11:59:06 on New Years Eve, the first "this could be the start of something new" will play at exactly midnight. Start off a new year right with Troy and Gabriella.— leslysaywaht (@leslysaywaht) 19 décembre 2017
"Si vous lancez "Start of Something New" à exactement 23 heures 59 minutes et 06 secondes le soir du Réveillon, vous entendrez "this could be the start of something new" à minuit pile. Démarrer la nouvelle année avec Troy et Gabriella."
If you play "Feeling Myself" by Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé at exactly 11:58:50 pm on New Year's Eve, Beyoncé will say "World Stop" in 2017 and "Carry On" in 2018! what a great way to start your year!!!!— mean plastic (@meanpIastic) 20 décembre 2017
start your 2018 the way all iconic things do: with the stranger things theme song.— anna (@dearlyfinn) 17 décembre 2017
if you play the stranger things theme on december 31st at 11:58:53 PM the final notes will play right as the clock strikes 12 & you can live your 2018 like a stranger things episode.
your welcome.
If you play high school musical 2 on netflix at exactly 11:47:34 on new years eve, Sharpay will sing "it's out with the old" in 2017 and "in with the new" at exactly midnight. Start off your new year fabulously, make 2018 bigger and better and best.— Lottie (@LottieBroooks) 19 décembre 2017
"Si vous lancez "High School Musical 2" sur Netflix à exactement 23 heures 47 minutes et 34 secondes le soir du Nouvel an, Sharpay chantera "it's out with the old" en 2017 et "in with the new" à minuit pile. Débutez la nouvelle année fabuleusement, faites que 2018 soit meilleure et extraordinaire."
If you play "The Sound of Silence" by Simon and Garfunkel at 11:59:57 on December 31st, they will sing "Hello darkness my old friend" at exactly midnight. Start your new year off right. Alone— Christian Clarke (@Chrish_the_fish) 19 décembre 2017
"Si vous lancez "The Sound of Silence" de Simon and Garfunkel à exactement 23 heures 59 minutes et 57 secondes le 31 décembre, ils chanteront "Hello darkness my old friend" à minuit pile. Bien commencer votre Nouvel année. Seul."