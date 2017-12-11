Explosion au Port Authority Bus Terminal à New York

Une personne a été arrêtée à New York après une explosion d'origine encore inconnue près de la gare routière ude Manhattan, ont indiqué plsieurs médias locaux.

L'explosion a eu lieu à proximité de la 42e rue et de la 8e Avenue à Manhattan, non loin de Times Square, au coeur de la ville.

La police et les pompiers ont confirmé être sur place, indiquant que les stations de métro qui passent par là avaient été évacuées, mais sans autres détails pour l'instant.

Selon plusieurs médias, l'explosion a été provoquée par une bombe artisanale.

La gare routière, où de nombreux bus arrivent à cette heure-là, a été évacuée, a indiqué un journaliste de l'AFP sur place.

Selon plusieurs médias, au moins une personne aurait été blessée, tandis que le New York Post évoquait lui plusieurs blessés.

Le président Donald Trump a été immédiatement informé à indiqué la Maison Blanche.

Plus de détails à venir.

Une courte vidéo qui montrerait l'explosion de ce matin a été diffusée sur Twitter. Attention, les images peuvent choquer:

