Toutes les sections
Nouvelles
Blogues
Politique
Divertissement
Bien-Être
Vidéos
PLUS
Termes | Politique de confidentialité

© 2017 TheHuffingtonPost.com Inc.| Le "Huffington Post" est une marque enregistrée de TheHuffingtonPost.com Inc. Tous droits réservés.

EDITION
QC
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NOUVELLES

    Explosion au Port Authority Bus Terminal à New York

    Les policiers sont appelés au Port Authority Bus Terminal.

    11/12/2017 07:47 EST | Actualisé il y a 1 minute
    • HuffPost Québec avec AFP
    twitter.com/FDNY

    Une personne a été arrêtée à New York après une explosion d'origine encore inconnue près de la gare routière ude Manhattan, ont indiqué plsieurs médias locaux.

    L'explosion a eu lieu à proximité de la 42e rue et de la 8e Avenue à Manhattan, non loin de Times Square, au coeur de la ville.

    La police et les pompiers ont confirmé être sur place, indiquant que les stations de métro qui passent par là avaient été évacuées, mais sans autres détails pour l'instant.

    Selon plusieurs médias, l'explosion a été provoquée par une bombe artisanale.

    La gare routière, où de nombreux bus arrivent à cette heure-là, a été évacuée, a indiqué un journaliste de l'AFP sur place.

    Selon plusieurs médias, au moins une personne aurait été blessée, tandis que le New York Post évoquait lui plusieurs blessés.

    Le président Donald Trump a été immédiatement informé à indiqué la Maison Blanche.

    Plus de détails à venir.

    Une courte vidéo qui montrerait l'explosion de ce matin a été diffusée sur Twitter. Attention, les images peuvent choquer:

    Voici d'autres images de la situation qui ont été diffusées sur les réseaux sociaux:

    PLUS:États-UnisinternationalNew YorkNouvelles