Une famille ontarienne attaquée par un homme armé d'un batte de baseball les traitant de terroristes

#in#stthomas#ontario#we#were#victims#of#hate#I#am#so#sad#he#was#going#to#attacked#my 13th year son with a baseball bat, and calling him a terrorist. As this individual went to hit my son and his father stepped in to prevent this man from beating him. Due to this fact my hubby got the attack on him causing him to have sever bruising to his back, and a broken ribs.

A post shared by 🌀M&M💁🏽 (@mariuxstepa) on Dec 7, 2017 at 7:58pm PST