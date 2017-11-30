Il s'en est mis des coeurs sur Instagram cette année et à l'approche de la fin de l'année, le réseau social a publié son palmarès des photos les plus "aimées" de 2017.
Voici le top 10 avec en tête et, sans surprise, la reine d'Instagram Selena Gomez y apparaît plusieurs fois, mais c'est la chanteuse Beyoncé qui trône au sommet avec sa photo publiée le 1er février 2017 dévoilant sa grossesse.
Queen Bey et son ventre arrondi ont récolté pas moins de 11 millions de mentions "J'aime" :
Voici le palmarès inversé :
10. Quand Selena Gomez a eu 25 ans.
9. Selena Gomez pour Vogue
8. Cristiano Ronaldo a posé avec sa famille de façon décontractée
7. Selena Gomez et The Weeknd au Met Gala 2017
6. Un moment intime entre Selena Gomez et The Weeknd
5. Cristiano Ronaldo et ses jeunes jumeaux
4. Beyoncé et ses bébés qui célébraient leur premier mois.
3. Quand Selena Gomez a été hospitalisée et a subi une greffe de rein.
I'm very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn't promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
2. Cristiano Ronaldo après l'accouchement de sa conjointe
1. Beyoncé qui annonce sa grossesse
VOIR AUSSI :