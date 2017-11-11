Toutes les sections
    • NOUVELLES

    Rebel Wilson raconte avoir été victime d'harcèlement sexuel

    Elle n'a pas nommé les deux hommes concernés.

    11/11/2017 17:29 EST | Actualisé il y a 1 heure

    L'actrice Rebel Wilson a décrit une série d'incidents dérangeants dont elle a été victime sur Twitter samedi.

    «J'ai été dans ma bulle parce que je suis en train de créer une nouvelle comédie à l'étranger, mais c'est très difficile d'entendre toutes ces histoires reliées aux agressions et au harcèlement sexuels à Hollywood», a écrit l'actrice australienne sur Twitter samedi, faisant référence au déversement d'allégations d'agressions et d'harcèlements sexuels des dernières semaines.

    Wilson a continué en disant qu'elle avait sa propre histoire à raconter, et a décrit des rencontres avec deux hommes différents qui n'ont pas été nommés.

    «Une vedette masculine dans une position de pouvoir m'a demandé d'aller dans une salle avec lui et ensuite de mettre mon doigt dans son cul et ce, plusieurs fois», a-t-elle écrit, ajoutant que les amis de l'homme riaient et essayaient de filmer la scène sur leurs téléphones.

    DAVID M. BENNETT VIA GETTY IMAGES
    LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 05: Rebel Wilson attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences new members party at Spencer House on October 5, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

    Wilson a raconté à son agent ce qui s'était passé. Par la suite, des représentants de la vedette l'ont appelée et lui ont dit qu'elle devait «être gentille.» Elle admet qu'elle a ensuite avertit d'autres gens d'éviter l'acteur en question.

    À un autre moment donné, Wilson raconte qu'un réalisateur connu l'a invité à sa chambre d'hôtel pour ce qu'elle pensait être une rencontre professionnelle. Wilson s'est enfuie de la rencontre lorsqu'elle a entendu la femme de l'homme se fâcher contre lui pour «coucher avec des actrices».

    Wilson a noté être reconnaissante d'avoir pu s'enfuir de ces deux incidents.

    «Je réalise que ce n'est pas tout le monde qui est aussi chanceux», a-t-elle tweeté. L'actrice se dit aussi chanceuse d'avoir grandi dans un environnement favorable aux filles, d'être allée à une école secondaire de filles et d'avoir un bon sens de qui elle est.

    Wilson se dit triste d'entendre à quel point les agressions et les harcèlements sexuels sont chose courante. «Je sais que mes histoires ne sont pas aussi horribles que celles décrites par d'autres femmes et d'autres hommes - mais si vous avez fait l'expérience de quoi que ce soit du genre, je compatis», a-t-elle tweeté. «Je sais que maintenant, si je suis témoin de comportements du genre, que ce soit envers moi ou quelqu'un d'autre que je connais, je ne serai plus polie.»

    Vous pouvez lire sa série de tweets (en anglais) ci-bas.

    Ce texte initialement publié sur le HuffPost États-Unis a été traduit de l'anglais.

