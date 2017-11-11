Rebel Wilson raconte avoir été victime d'harcèlement sexuel

L'actrice Rebel Wilson a décrit une série d'incidents dérangeants dont elle a été victime sur Twitter samedi.

«J'ai été dans ma bulle parce que je suis en train de créer une nouvelle comédie à l'étranger, mais c'est très difficile d'entendre toutes ces histoires reliées aux agressions et au harcèlement sexuels à Hollywood», a écrit l'actrice australienne sur Twitter samedi, faisant référence au déversement d'allégations d'agressions et d'harcèlements sexuels des dernières semaines.

Wilson a continué en disant qu'elle avait sa propre histoire à raconter, et a décrit des rencontres avec deux hommes différents qui n'ont pas été nommés.

«Une vedette masculine dans une position de pouvoir m'a demandé d'aller dans une salle avec lui et ensuite de mettre mon doigt dans son cul et ce, plusieurs fois», a-t-elle écrit, ajoutant que les amis de l'homme riaient et essayaient de filmer la scène sur leurs téléphones.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 05: Rebel Wilson attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences new members party at Spencer House on October 5, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Wilson a raconté à son agent ce qui s'était passé. Par la suite, des représentants de la vedette l'ont appelée et lui ont dit qu'elle devait «être gentille.» Elle admet qu'elle a ensuite avertit d'autres gens d'éviter l'acteur en question.

À un autre moment donné, Wilson raconte qu'un réalisateur connu l'a invité à sa chambre d'hôtel pour ce qu'elle pensait être une rencontre professionnelle. Wilson s'est enfuie de la rencontre lorsqu'elle a entendu la femme de l'homme se fâcher contre lui pour «coucher avec des actrices».

Wilson a noté être reconnaissante d'avoir pu s'enfuir de ces deux incidents.

«Je réalise que ce n'est pas tout le monde qui est aussi chanceux», a-t-elle tweeté. L'actrice se dit aussi chanceuse d'avoir grandi dans un environnement favorable aux filles, d'être allée à une école secondaire de filles et d'avoir un bon sens de qui elle est.

Wilson se dit triste d'entendre à quel point les agressions et les harcèlements sexuels sont chose courante. «Je sais que mes histoires ne sont pas aussi horribles que celles décrites par d'autres femmes et d'autres hommes - mais si vous avez fait l'expérience de quoi que ce soit du genre, je compatis», a-t-elle tweeté. «Je sais que maintenant, si je suis témoin de comportements du genre, que ce soit envers moi ou quelqu'un d'autre que je connais, je ne serai plus polie.»

Vous pouvez lire sa série de tweets (en anglais) ci-bas.

I've been away in a 'bubble' of sorts creating new comedy overseas but it's so hard to hear all these stories relating to sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood. As you guys know, I'm a pretty strong and confident person but even I have a story to tell. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) 11 novembre 2017

A male star, in a position of power asked me to go into a room with him and then asked me repeatedly to stick my finger up his ass. All whilst his male 'friends' tried to film the incident on their iPhones and laughed. I repeatedly said no and eventually got out of the room. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) 11 novembre 2017

I called my agent immediately and my lawyer made a complaint with the studio - basically to protect myself that in the event something similar ever occurred I'd be able to walk out of the job and not obliged to return. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) 11 novembre 2017

Later I was threatened by one of the star's representatives to be nice and support the male star. I refused. The whole thing was disgusting.

I've told hundreds of people in the industry the story in more graphic detail basically to warn them off this individual. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) 11 novembre 2017

Earlier in my career, I also had a 'hotel room' encounter with a top director. I thought we were there to talk comedy. Nothing physical happened because the guy's wife called and started abusing him over the phone for sleeping with actresses and luckily she was yelling so loud... — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) 11 novembre 2017

that I could hear her and I bolted out of there immediately. I was so naive the thought of anything happening apart from 'work talk' didn't even cross my mind. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) 11 novembre 2017

I feel lucky that I grew up in a pro-female environment, going to an all-girls high school, and that I have such a strong sense of self and have taken self-defense classes. I had the ability to escape both incidents. I realize not everyone is as lucky. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) 11 novembre 2017

To hear how prevalent sexual harassment and assault is, is just so saddening. I know my stories aren't as horrific as other women and men have described - but if you've ever experienced anything like this I feel for you and can relate on some level. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) 11 novembre 2017

I know, moving forward, that if I witness this behavior, whether it happens to me or someone I know, I will no longer be POLITE. Interpret that as you will. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) 11 novembre 2017

Ce texte initialement publié sur le HuffPost États-Unis a été traduit de l'anglais.