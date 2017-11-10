Sur cette couverture de Grazia, ses cheveux crépus ont disparu. L'actrice kenyane de 34 ans Lupita Nyong'o interpelle ce vendredi 10 novembre l'édition anglaise du magazine qui a retouché sa photo pour effacer ses cheveux naturels.

Dans un texte partagé sur ses comptes Instagram et Twitter, l'actrice de "12 Years a Slave" reproche à Grazia d'avoir coupé et lissé ses cheveux pour qu'ils puissent correspondre à leurs standards de beauté. Lupita Nyong'o partage également une photo sur laquelle on peut voir, à gauche, la couverture du magazine et à droite, les photos d'elle avant que Photoshop soit passé par là.

"J'ai déjà été claire à ce sujet dans le passé, j'embrasse mon héritage naturel à travers toutes les fibres de mon être, et même si j'ai grandi en pensant que la peau claire et que les cheveux raides et soyeux étaient des standards de beauté, je sais maintenant que ma peau foncée et mes cheveux crépus et frisés sont beaux aussi", écrit-elle.

Elle poursuit: "Je suis déçue que Grazia m'invite à être sur leur couverture puis modifie et lisse mes cheveux pour qu'ils correspondent à leur notion de beaux cheveux. Si j'avais été consultée, je leur aurais expliqué que je ne peux pas soutenir ou approuver l'omission de mon héritage".

Sur Twitter, elle ajoute que cette retouche correspond à une notion plus "européenne" de ce que sont de "beaux cheveux".

Disappointed that @GraziaUK edited out & smoothed my hair to fit a more Eurocentric notion of what beautiful hair looks like. #dtmhpic.twitter.com/10UUScS7Xo — Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) November 10, 2017

Comme le souligne Mashable, le mot-clic utilisé dans son tweet, #dtmh, signifie "Don't touch my hair" (Ne touche pas à mes cheveux), une référence à une chanson de Solange Knowles, qui avait elle-même utilisé ce hashtag quand le magazine The Evening Standard avait photoshopé ses tresses en couverture en octobre dernier. De façon plus générale, "Ne touche pas mes cheveux" exprime également toute la lassitude des Noirs face à ceux qui veulent toucher leurs cheveux et semblent fascinés par leur texture.

dtmh @eveningstandardmagazine Une publication partagée par Solange (@saintrecords) le 19 Oct. 2017 à 9h25 PDT

Ce texte a été publié originalement dans le HuffPost France.

