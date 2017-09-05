Toutes les sections
    • DIVERTISSEMENT

    Quand Lady Gaga paie la pizza à ses fans pour se faire pardonner, ça ressemble à ça...

    05/09/2017 06:06 EDT | Actualisé il y a 1 heure
    • HuffPost Québec
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

    Au grand désespoir de ses fans, Lady Gaga a annulé à la dernière minute lundi soir son spectacle prévu au Centre Bell. Il faut dire que certains avaient fait des heures de route pour venir voir leur idole.

    La chanteuse s'est dite bien peinée de la situation sur Twitter et a présenté ses excuses.

    Plus encore, elle a offert la pizza à ceux qui viendraient se rassembler devant son hôtel!

    Et voici le résultat...

    Lady Gaga a aussi fait une apparition sur le toit de l'hôtel.

    La foule a chanté...

    Ces fans semblent finalement avoir passé une belle soirée... dans les circonstances!

