Quand Lady Gaga paie la pizza à ses fans pour se faire pardonner, ça ressemble à ça...

Au grand désespoir de ses fans, Lady Gaga a annulé à la dernière minute lundi soir son spectacle prévu au Centre Bell. Il faut dire que certains avaient fait des heures de route pour venir voir leur idole.

La chanteuse s'est dite bien peinée de la situation sur Twitter et a présenté ses excuses.

my heart is broken I am so so sorry. ❤️you are my heart and soul — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) 4 septembre 2017

Plus encore, elle a offert la pizza à ceux qui viendraient se rassembler devant son hôtel!

I'm sending free 🍕 to any monsters outside my hotel The William Gray Montréal 😭. I love u so much & I'm so sorry u are the most loyal fans. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) 4 septembre 2017

Et voici le résultat...

OMG Gaga Gave Us The Most Delicious Pizza Ever 😋 thank you @ladygaga

We love you so much #JoanneWorldTourMontreal #JoanneWordTour pic.twitter.com/6umu44ouv0 — Rock 🌻. (@6FallenAngell9) 4 septembre 2017

Lady Gaga sent some pizzas to all little monsters outside her hotel in Montreal. pic.twitter.com/SsOHs6Geyi — Lady Gaga Now (@LadyGagaNowNet) 4 septembre 2017

Lady Gaga a aussi fait une apparition sur le toit de l'hôtel.

Lady Gaga orders pizza for loyal fans showing their support for her outside of hotel...after postponing concert due to sickness pic.twitter.com/uB5F8bD0Z7 — TMZ Gossip (@TMZHotNews) September 5, 2017

La foule a chanté...

This is beautiful we love you @ladygaga pic.twitter.com/eViS46S75c — Drag Coven (@DragCoven) 4 septembre 2017

Ces fans semblent finalement avoir passé une belle soirée... dans les circonstances!

THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THE AUTOGRAPH AND THE PIZZA ILL SEE U IN NOVEMBER ❤️@ladygaga pic.twitter.com/fpnposila7 — SHY (@shycsmith) September 5, 2017