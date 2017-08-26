"Kylie Jenner comme vous ne l'avez jamais vue", vante sur son compte Instagram V Magazine, qui a choisi la starlette pour faire la couverture de son prochain numéro, attendu le 31 août. Et il est vrai que si on a l'habitude de voir la jeune femme s'afficher sous toutes les coutures, elle apparaît difficilement reconnaissable dans cette série de photos.
La demi-soeur de Kim Kardashian, qui a récemment fêté ses 20 ans, pose dans ces clichés réalisés pour le magazine en toute transparence, les cheveux teints en blond et le contour des yeux pailleté. Cette séance à l'ambiance glamour, qui a eu lieu début juillet à Londres, a été réalisée par le photographe de mode Nick Knight.
Witness @kyliejenner like you've never seen her before. The youngest Jenner's life is a no-holds-barred affair, but clearly, there's always room to reveal a bit more. The ethereal shots of Kylie in translucent gowns, selected by @annatrevelyan, are shot by legendary photographer (and longtime V contributor) @nick_knight at his @showstudio. Kylie wears @msgm dress and @othongthai necklace. Go to vmagazine.com to read an interview with Kylie about the red-hot shoot with words by @treytylor, and pre-order your copy of the upcoming issue now at vmagazineshop.com, on newsstands August 31.
@kyliejenner reveals her most intimate self yet to @nick_knight in V109. Styled by @annatrevelyan, Kylie wears @artschool_london dress @maria_tash earrings @bijules bracelet and @giuseppezanottidesign shoes. Go to vmagazine.com to see the sheer spread, and pre-order the issue on vmagazineshop.com now, hitting newsstands August 31.
Watch the footage of @KylieJenner's Nick Knight photo shoot. https://t.co/Dg0DbIzlI2 pic.twitter.com/zhbRaLtzTi— V Magazine (@vmagazine) August 25, 2017
Ce texte a été publié originalement dans le HuffPost France.
