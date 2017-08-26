Toutes les sections
    Kylie Jenner toute en transparence en couverture de «V Magazine»

    La star est méconnaissable dans cette série de photos.

    26/08/2017 11:53 EDT | Actualisé il y a 20 minutes

    "Kylie Jenner comme vous ne l'avez jamais vue", vante sur son compte Instagram V Magazine, qui a choisi la starlette pour faire la couverture de son prochain numéro, attendu le 31 août. Et il est vrai que si on a l'habitude de voir la jeune femme s'afficher sous toutes les coutures, elle apparaît difficilement reconnaissable dans cette série de photos.

    La demi-soeur de Kim Kardashian, qui a récemment fêté ses 20 ans, pose dans ces clichés réalisés pour le magazine en toute transparence, les cheveux teints en blond et le contour des yeux pailleté. Cette séance à l'ambiance glamour, qui a eu lieu début juillet à Londres, a été réalisée par le photographe de mode Nick Knight.

    @vmagazine X @nick_knight

    Une publication partagée par Kylie (@kyliejenner) le

    Ce texte a été publié originalement dans le HuffPost France.

