Voici les mannequins du prochain défilé Victoria's Secret 2017

C'est le défilé de l'année que nous attendons tous avec impatience: le fameux show Victoria's Secret. Pourquoi? Parce que c'est un spectacle hallucinant et qui regroupe les top modèles les plus en vue de la planète. On savait qu'en novembre 2017, il se déroulerait à Shangaï, on connaît aussi désormais qui les mannequins confirmés qui fouleront la passerelle. Il y a des habituées et de nouvelles recrues! Hailey Baldwin ne semble pas faire partie du casting.
Parmi les têtes d'affiche, on retrouve bien sûr les 14 Anges - piliers du défilé - Adriana Lima, Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, Lily Aldridge, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Taylor Hill, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Lais Ribeiro, Sara Sampaio, Romee Strijd, Stella Maxwell et Josephine Skriver.
Voici celles qui ont partagé la bonne nouvelle sur leur compte Instagram!
Les nouvelles
Alexina Graham
I think it's just starting to sink in, that I'm going to be In this years @victoriassecret show... I still can't quite believe it... I am so excited and I've had constant butterfly's since the first casting .... eeeekkkkk "What's your talent?"... hmm Dancing 😏😎😄.. @ed_razek @victoriassecret @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro @10magazine Thankyouuuuuuu 💋 #vsfs2017 #victoriassecret #redhead
Gizele Oliveira
Bruna Lírio
I can't explain what I'm feeling now, I have no words to describe how happy I am. I just wanted to thank everyone who always support me and believe in me and in my work... I'm so grateful that my best friend @giizeleoliveira will be with me in the happiest moment of our lives! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Thank you so much @ed_razek @10magazine @monica.mitro @johndavidpfeiffer @victoriassecret I can't wait to see you guys in #VSFS2017 🌹 #blessed #🇧🇷 #🍀
Mayowa Nicholas
I can't believe I am typing this right now I am so happy to announce that I will be walking the Victoria secret fashion show 2017 , this is a huge dream come true. Thank you so much @georgesperos @thesocietynyc @loganjharper @10magazine @ed_razek @monica.mitro @johndavidpfeiffer @victoriassecret for believing in me and all the amazing girls walking the show , for allowing us to be ourselves . I am filled with happiness ❤️🙏🏽 #livingthedream #Godgrace
Vanessa Moody
Julia Belyakova
SECRET ANGEL 💘 Beyond Proud of @iamjuliabelyakova soon to be seen walking her first @victoriassecret Fashion Show! 🇺🇸 Follow her accent to the 🔝 Thank you @ed_razek @johndavidpfeiffer @10magazine @monica.mitro 🙏🏼✨ Video @kat_in_nyc Music @imjmichaels Contact @cory_bautista5 #JuliaBelyakova #NYMMWomen #VSFS2017 #WCW
Aiden Curtiss
it hasn't fully registered but I'm so grateful and speechless to say I'll be walking next to some of the most beautiful women in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show this year.. all I can say is thank you to my amazing bookers @christyturlington and #jamespowell at @nextmodels, my amazing trainer at @lifetimefitness, @johndavidpfeiffer and everyone at @victoriassecret for believing in me ❤️ and thank you to all the kind messages and wishes, love you all.. I'm so excited to be apart of such a beautiful show !!!!
Victoria Lee
Dasha Khlystun
Estelle Chen
Can't believe it's happening... I'm incredibly happy to announce that I AM WALKING THE VICTORIA'S SECRET 2017 SHOW 💥💓 ✨ I'm so thankful for everything that has happened in my life so far, every person I've met during these past four years, my family (mum, dad, williams, you're the best) ❤️ and my friends who are always by my side no matter what. So many ups and downs but that's what makes this journey so special... Thank you to my agencies and agents for believing in me and for all the hard work, and for bearing my annoying questions all the time ;) without you it wouldn't have been possible and above all thank you to the @victoriassecret team @johndavidpfeiffer @ed_razek @10magazine @monica.mitro ❤️ for giving me the opportunity I dreamed about since I was 13 😭 can't wait to see you guys again ✨ you inspire girls to be the best version of themselves and you make our dreams become reality🌷 Thank you to my followers, even if I don't respond to all your DMs, I want to say that you guys make me smile all the time and you keep me motivated throughout this incredible journey... 💌 Work hard for your goals and stay humble ❤️ may all your dreams come true just like mine became true today... ☁️
Nadine Leopold
I can't even describe how I feel right now. I will never forget the first time I got a call from Victoria's Secret. I started from the bottom and had so many ups and downs but now I can say that if you work hard and believe in yourself and stay true to yourself the sky is the limit! I learned so much and I am so grateful. NEVER GIVE UP ON YOUR DREAMS I am so excited to let you know that I will be walking in this years VSFS 🤗 I also want to thank EVERYONE who believed in me and pushed me and supported me along this amazing journey! If it wasn't for all you I would not be where I am right now. I am the happiest girl right now 😭🤗 thank you from the bottom of my heart for this opportunity @ed_razek @monica.mitro @johndavidpfeiffer @10magazine 🙌🏻🤗😍 i am beyond grateful ❤️ #vsfashionshow
Alecia Morais
Amilna Estevao
I'm extremely happy to tell you guys that I will be walking for @victoriassecret fashion show 2k17, so happy one of my dreams just came true. Thank so so much @ed_razek @10magazine @monica.mitro @johndavidpfeiffer and all the @victoriassecret Team for believing in me and letting me be apart of this Special Show Love you guys ❤️🌻🌟🌻❤️
Les habituées du défilés
Grace Elizabeth
I'm so honored to be walking in my second VSFS! This was one of the most magical moments of my life. Thank you for allowing me to return to such an exhilarating, empowering Runway Show @ed_razek @monica.mitro @johndavidpfeiffer @10magazine I'm so excited!!! Fun Fact: at this moment of the show, I looked out into the audience and the first people I saw were my mom and dad. Out of all of the people, they were there cheering front row. Best moment of my life. #vsfashionshow #vsfs2017 #pinknation
Xiao Wen Ju
Daniela Braga
🌟🎉🎊🎉I was constantly bullied throughout school and suffered depression when I was younger. I did not have a lot of support when I started my career. I moved to NY and did not speak English and heard a lot of NO's. I went through a lot but persevered. Today, I am beyond happy to share with you that I will be on the VSFS 2017!!! Never give up on your dreams .Thank you @ed_razek @monica.mitro @johndavidpfeiffer @10magazine for giving me this opportunity for the 4th time I can not even explain how happy and grateful I am. Thank you to all of my fans who have been supporting me always!!! 🙌🏾🙏🏾💕🔥👊🏾🎊🎉🇧🇷 #VSFS2017 #VictoriasSecret
Herieth Paul
VS FASHION SHOW 2017, here I come! 🙏🏾 It is my pleasure to announce that I will be walking in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show for the second time. THANK YOU to @victoriassecret @ed_razek @monica.mitro @johndavidpfeiffer @10magazine @womenmanagementny, #teamheriethpaul, my family and friends for all your support. I will give my best on the runway and make sure to represent all the girls out there with dreams bigger than themselves. May this announcement bring hope and determination to anyone who reads it. ISSA SHUTDOWN #VSFS2017 !!
Georgia Fowler
Sanne Vloet
Maria Borges
My heart is full of happiness right now 🙌🏿 Thank you very much @victoriassecret 🙏🏿 for giving the opportunity to these beautiful models to shine ✨ @officialamilnaestevao @heriethpaul @alecia_morais @mayowanicholas and others ✨ Congratulations on getting the Victoria's Secret 2017. Looking forward to slaying the runway with you all. Much love MB.♥️
Alanna Arrington
Maggie Laine
Leomie Anderson
Words can't describe how excited and thankful I am to announce that I will a part of the @victoriassecret Fashion Show this year!!!! I want to say thank you to everyone who helped me achieve my dreams for a third year in a row and send my love and congrats to all my beautiful friends who will also be doing the show- the cast is crazy!!! Can't wait to make you all proud ❤
Megan Williams
Barbara Fialho
A little bit of last year's BABS board! Can't believe this will be year number six! 💕 All my love to my @VictoriasSecret family! 💋 @Ed_Razek @Monica.Mitro @10Magazine Sophia Neophitou @GarthSpencer @SophiaLidz And every angel working so hard to make this dream possible for all of us. 💕 #LastYearsVSFSBoard @johndavidpfeiffer 💕
Kate Grigorieva