    BIEN-ÊTRE

    Voici les mannequins du prochain défilé Victoria's Secret 2017

    Il y a de nombreuses nouvelles têtes!

    24/08/2017 16:14 EDT | Actualisé il y a 2 heures
    shutterstock

    C'est le défilé de l'année que nous attendons tous avec impatience: le fameux show Victoria's Secret. Pourquoi? Parce que c'est un spectacle hallucinant et qui regroupe les top modèles les plus en vue de la planète. On savait qu'en novembre 2017, il se déroulerait à Shangaï, on connaît aussi désormais qui les mannequins confirmés qui fouleront la passerelle. Il y a des habituées et de nouvelles recrues! Hailey Baldwin ne semble pas faire partie du casting.

    Parmi les têtes d'affiche, on retrouve bien sûr les 14 Anges - piliers du défilé - Adriana Lima, Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, Lily Aldridge, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Taylor Hill, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Lais Ribeiro, Sara Sampaio, Romee Strijd, Stella Maxwell et Josephine Skriver.

    Voici celles qui ont partagé la bonne nouvelle sur leur compte Instagram!

    Les nouvelles

    Alexina Graham

    Gizele Oliveira

    Bruna Lírio

    Mayowa Nicholas

    Vanessa Moody

    Julia Belyakova

    Aiden Curtiss

    Victoria Lee

    Dasha Khlystun

    Estelle Chen

    Can't believe it's happening... I'm incredibly happy to announce that I AM WALKING THE VICTORIA'S SECRET 2017 SHOW 💥💓 ✨ I'm so thankful for everything that has happened in my life so far, every person I've met during these past four years, my family (mum, dad, williams, you're the best) ❤️ and my friends who are always by my side no matter what. So many ups and downs but that's what makes this journey so special... Thank you to my agencies and agents for believing in me and for all the hard work, and for bearing my annoying questions all the time ;) without you it wouldn't have been possible and above all thank you to the @victoriassecret team @johndavidpfeiffer @ed_razek @10magazine @monica.mitro ❤️ for giving me the opportunity I dreamed about since I was 13 😭 can't wait to see you guys again ✨ you inspire girls to be the best version of themselves and you make our dreams become reality🌷 Thank you to my followers, even if I don't respond to all your DMs, I want to say that you guys make me smile all the time and you keep me motivated throughout this incredible journey... 💌 Work hard for your goals and stay humble ❤️ may all your dreams come true just like mine became true today... ☁️

    A post shared by Estelle Chen 陈瑜 (@chen_estelle) on

    Nadine Leopold

    I can't even describe how I feel right now. I will never forget the first time I got a call from Victoria's Secret. I started from the bottom and had so many ups and downs but now I can say that if you work hard and believe in yourself and stay true to yourself the sky is the limit! I learned so much and I am so grateful. NEVER GIVE UP ON YOUR DREAMS I am so excited to let you know that I will be walking in this years VSFS 🤗 I also want to thank EVERYONE who believed in me and pushed me and supported me along this amazing journey! If it wasn't for all you I would not be where I am right now. I am the happiest girl right now 😭🤗 thank you from the bottom of my heart for this opportunity @ed_razek @monica.mitro @johndavidpfeiffer @10magazine 🙌🏻🤗😍 i am beyond grateful ❤️ #vsfashionshow

    A post shared by Nadine Leopold (@nadineleopold) on

    Alecia Morais

    Amilna Estevao

    Les habituées du défilés

    Grace Elizabeth

    Xiao Wen Ju

    Daniela Braga

    Herieth Paul

    Georgia Fowler

    Sanne Vloet

    Maria Borges

    Alanna Arrington​​​​​​​

    Maggie Laine

    Leomie Anderson​​​​​​​

    Megan Williams

    Barbara Fialho

    Kate Grigorieva

