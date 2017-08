Une mère partage une photo déchirante sur «l'épreuve» qu'est l'allaitement

I love seeing all these beautiful women in their beautiful nursing clothes smiling down at their babes as they lovingly look up back at them hand in hand while breastfeeding away. That is not my reality, right now that is. This is real & as much as I want to stay strong and be the soldier I feel I can be I cannot hide the struggle that is BREASTFEEDING. Whether she is not latching on properly, whether I am not producing enough milk to keep up with her demand, whether my nipples might not be adequate, whether we confused her with having to give her a bottle after pumping....whatever it may be it has been an emotional & painful struggle. Today has been full of no naps, sucking and not eating, crying and frustrated parents. This photo depicts my reality of this Breastfeeding journey so far & that first latch & the pain I endure. Keeping it real. Thank you to all those women coming to my rescue even the times I didn't reach out. All your kind words & encouragement have been a blessing 💕 #nationalbreastfeedingweek #breastfeeding #ayleeburzo12daysold #fedisbest #inspire #keepingitreal #reality #thestruggleisreal #blessed #thankful #normalizebreastfeeding #reallife #realshit #breastmilk #breastfed #boobolution #nationalbreastfeedingmonth #nationalbreastfeedingawarenessmonth

