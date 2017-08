Voici le nouvel accessoire que toutes les stars ont adopté

Sade Adu is one of the most popular #afropeans in the world. Born in #nigeria she grew up in #england #smoothoperator #sade #sadeadu #sweetesttaboo #soldieroflove #yourloveisking #noordinarylove #jezebel #kissoflife #byyourside #isitacrime #stillinlovewithyou #neverasgoodasthefirsttime #theafropean

A post shared by The Afropeans (@theafropeans) on Aug 9, 2017 at 6:36pm PDT