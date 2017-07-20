Ce n'est pas une photo de Julia Roberts!

Marina Mamic, cette artiste maquilleuse suivie par 55 000 abonnés, a le tour de changer les visages en quelques coups de pinceau. On ne parle de vagues ressemblances, mais de prendre les traits et les expressions de Julia Roberts, Angelina Jolie, ou encore Johnny Depp.
Ses maquillages sont si ressemblants que Julia Roberts en personne aurait repartagé une vidéo de la maquilleuse se grimant en elle selon Metro UK. Marina Mamic n'en est pas revenue.
La voici au naturel ci-dessous.
I was on a German TV show @fourlaut 😍💕 I understand German so I know they said I transformed from 'ugly duck' to 'pretty woman' HAHAHA 😂 Thank you guys for sending me these because I would never have found this by myself! Love you! 😘 ... #juliaroberts #marinamamic #marinamakeup #marinamamicmakeup #transformation #makeuptransformation #makeup #celebritytransformation #celebritymakeuptransformation #tv #tvshow #german #germany #germantvshow #fourlaut
JACK SPARROW (Johnny Depp) make-up TRANSFORMATION! 🏝 Hope you like it 😘 Please TAG 👉🏻 @johnnydepp_daily TSHIRT by @izrada.majica_wearit ❤ Enjoy the weekend! Love you 💋 👉🏻 @placeofcreators ____________________________ #mua #makeupbyme #makeupartist #makeuptransformation #celebritytransformation #celebrity #famous #makeup #thepowerofmakeup #powerofmakeup #cosplay #hollywood #marinamamic #marinamakeup #jacksparrow #johnnydepp #jacksparrowcosplay #jacksparrowmakeup #johnnydeppmakeup #johnnydepptransformation #jacksparrowtransformation #blackpearl #captainjacksparrow
ANGELINA JOLIE makeup TRANSFORMATION! 💄💋 Hope you like it 😉 Please TAG 👉🏻 @angelinajolieofficial Music 🎶 Otis Hajo ft. Loick - Joy ________________________________ Watch: @danielwellington Silly sponge: @hilife_official Mascara: @deborahmilanohr Lipstick: @deborahmilanohr ________________________________ @placeofcreators #makeup #makeupartist #makeuptransformation #transformation #thepowerofmakeup #powerofmakeup #marinamamic #marinamakeup #mua #celebrity #celebritytransformation #hollywood #angelinajolie #angelinajoliemakeup #angelinajolietransformation #mua #makeupbyme