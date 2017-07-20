Toutes les sections
Nouvelles
Blogues
Politique
Divertissement
Bien-Être
Vidéos
Termes | Politique de confidentialité

© 2017 TheHuffingtonPost.com Inc.| Le "Huffington Post" est une marque enregistrée de TheHuffingtonPost.com Inc. Tous droits réservés.

EDITION
QC
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • BIEN-ÊTRE

    Ce n'est pas une photo de Julia Roberts!

    Cette artiste maquilleuse se transforme en vos stars préférées

    20/07/2017 15:06 EDT | Actualisé il y a 34 minutes
    Instagram

    Marina Mamic, cette artiste maquilleuse suivie par 55 000 abonnés, a le tour de changer les visages en quelques coups de pinceau. On ne parle de vagues ressemblances, mais de prendre les traits et les expressions de Julia Roberts, Angelina Jolie, ou encore Johnny Depp.

    Ses maquillages sont si ressemblants que Julia Roberts en personne aurait repartagé une vidéo de la maquilleuse se grimant en elle selon Metro UK. Marina Mamic n'en est pas revenue.

    La voici au naturel ci-dessous.

    Thank you for 50K! 😍 You are the best !!! 💕

    A post shared by Marina Mamic (@marinamamic) on

    PLUS:Bien-êtremaquillage Marina MamicMarina MamicMarina Mamic Instagrammode beauté