Cet artiste maquilleuse utilise des bombes pour le bain comme inspirations

Kimberley Margarita est une artiste maquilleuse ultra talentueuse. Sa source d'inspiration? Les bombes de bain Lush qui associent des couleurs surprenantes et éclatantes comme nous le fait découvrir le site Cosmopolitan.
Elle part des modèles de la célèbre marque de soins et réalise des maquillages sur elle plus hallucinants les uns que les autres.
La voici au naturel et ensuite maquillée, elle est méconnaissable.
It's not often you see me smiling in photos but @BrighterWhite keeps my smile looking great I had to show off my pearly whites. I used their teeth whitening kit daily for a week when I first received it now I use it once every 2 weeks. I haven't had any side effects and it's super easy to use, try it out and thank me later! 💕💕#TeethWhitening #Ad
Find inspiration everywhere 💛💙✨ This look was inspired by a LUSH bath bomb! (Intergalactic) what is your favourite Lush product!!? ✨💕 PRODUCTS: @urbandecaycosmetics naked skin foundation, @makeupforeverofficial ultra HD concealer, @sugarpill pro palette, @litcosmetics glitter in lemon tarte (use code KIMBERLEY20 for 20% off your lit order) @suvabeauty hydra liners in dance party and Scrunchie, @nyxcosmeticscanada liquid suede lipstick in little denim dress 💙💙 thank you so much for all the love!
Golden egg 💛💫 Inspired by the @lushcosmetics bath bomb from the easter collection, what's your favourite lush product? Used glitter from the bath bomb for this look, @makeupgeekcosmetics shadows and @starcrushedminerals pigment in royal rage. Wig is from @trendywigs 💫💫✨✨Eye colour is edited #notspons #ijustlovelush
