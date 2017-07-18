Toutes les sections
    • BIEN-ÊTRE

    Cet artiste maquilleuse utilise des bombes pour le bain comme inspirations

    Les résultats sont impressionnants!

    18/07/2017 11:33 EDT | Actualisé il y a 1 heure

    Kimberley Margarita est une artiste maquilleuse ultra talentueuse. Sa source d'inspiration? Les bombes de bain Lush qui associent des couleurs surprenantes et éclatantes comme nous le fait découvrir le site Cosmopolitan.

    Elle part des modèles de la célèbre marque de soins et réalise des maquillages sur elle plus hallucinants les uns que les autres.

    La voici au naturel et ensuite maquillée, elle est méconnaissable.

