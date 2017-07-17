Les photos du mariage entre le top modèle Miranda Kerr et le fondateur de Snapchat enfin dévoilées

Lorsque l'un des top modèles les plus en vue de la planète s'unit à l'un des jeunes hommes d'affaires les plus accomplis du moment, cela donne un mariage parfait - si la perfection est de ce monde.
Miranda Kerr - 34 ans - Evan Spiegel - 26 ans - se sont mariés. L'ancien Ange de Victoria's Secret portait une robe Dior lors de cette union, l'une des plus glamour de l'été.
Le top modèle devenu une vraie femme d'affaires en lançant notamment sa gamme de soins de beauté bio a dit oui à son fiancé rencontré 2 années plus tôt.
Miranda Kerr a partagé les clichés de leur union sur son compte Instagram.
<blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="7" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50.0% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"></div></div> <p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BWotg6CApo4/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">✨❤️✨</a></p> <p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on <time style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;" datetime="2017-07-17T05:34:15+00:00">Jul 16, 2017 at 10:34pm PDT</time></p></div></blockquote> <script async defer src="//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js"></script>