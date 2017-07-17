Toutes les sections
    • BIEN-ÊTRE

    Les photos du mariage entre le top modèle Miranda Kerr et le fondateur de Snapchat enfin dévoilées

    Du pur glamour!

    17/07/2017 11:23 EDT | Actualisé il y a 22 minutes

    Lorsque l'un des top modèles les plus en vue de la planète s'unit à l'un des jeunes hommes d'affaires les plus accomplis du moment, cela donne un mariage parfait - si la perfection est de ce monde.

    Miranda Kerr - 34 ans - Evan Spiegel - 26 ans - se sont mariés. L'ancien Ange de Victoria's Secret portait une robe Dior lors de cette union, l'une des plus glamour de l'été.

    Le top modèle devenu une vraie femme d'affaires en lançant notamment sa gamme de soins de beauté bio a dit oui à son fiancé rencontré 2 années plus tôt.

    Miranda Kerr a partagé les clichés de leur union sur son compte Instagram.

    ✨❤️✨

    A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on

    Thank you Maria Grazia Chiuri and @dior for creating my dream wedding dress ✨❤️🙏🏻😍

    A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on

    Such a magical day 😍❤️😍

    A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on

    Miranda Kerrs Style Evolution

    PLUS:étéBien-êtreMiranda KerrMiranda Kerr Evan SpiegelMiranda Kerr mariageMiranda Kerr mariage photosmode beauté