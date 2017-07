Friday night in Paris, It's Only the End of the World took home Best Actor (Gaspard Ulliel), Best Editing and Best Director at the César Awards. It was a moment of sheer joy of course. That type of acknowledgement, these victories, these moments of exhilaration would be impossible without you all, and without the love and enthusiasm you have so generously shown to this film. It makes me think of Marcel Duchamp's Creative Act. Two factors truly impact the fate of an artist, according to him. The first one is the artist himself, and the second one - to Duchamp's own admission the most decisive denominator of the two - is the spectator "who later becomes the posterity". The audience alone acts as the instrument from which originates or not posterity, celebrating artists on one hand, and on the other, forgetting other meritorious ones. "Millions of artists create; only a few thousands are discussed or accepted by the spectator and many less again are consecrated by posterity", writes Duchamp. Considering all this, I want to thank you for your loyalty. On this film, but also from the very beginning of it all. What a comforting thought to know that cinema fosters connectedness that ripens into friendship over time. We lived, Friday night, a moment of validation that inspired us and propelled us forward, and towards other stories to tell with even more conviction and passion. That of It's Only the End of the World saw one of its chapter come to a close on that night, but the adventure isn't over. The film will live as long as you want it to! Photo : Rindoff/Charriau

