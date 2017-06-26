Édition: ca
Shkreli, «le plus détesté» des Américains, en procès à New York

 |  Par Agence France-Presse
Publication: Mis à jour:
Martin Shkreli, jeune entrepreneur connu pour avoir augmenté le prix d'un médicament de 5000%, parfois surnommé "l'homme le plus détesté des États-Unis", est arrivé lundi au tribunal de Brooklyn pour un procès où il devra répondre d'accusations de malversations dans plusieurs de ses sociétés.

M. Shkreli, 34 ans, a été inculpé en décembre 2015 de fraude sur titres, fraude bancaire et conspiration. Il plaide non coupable et risque jusqu'à 20 ans de prison en cas de condamnation, selon le bureau du procureur fédéral de Brooklyn.

Arborant un sourire ironique qui a contribué à son impopularité, Martin Shkreli est arrivé au tribunal lundi matin entouré de dizaines de photographes et cameramen. Il était accompagné par son avocat, le très en vue Ben Brafman, celui-là qui avait représenté l'ex-directeur du FMI Dominique Strauss-Kahn après son interpellation pour agression sexuelle à New York en 2011.

La matinée de lundi devait être consacrée à la sélection des jurés, avant les plaidoiries d'ouverture devant la juge Kiyo Matsumoto. Le procès devrait durer environ un mois, selon le procureur.

M. Shkreli est soupçonné d'avoir détourné quelque 11 millions de dollars entre 2009 et 2014 via un système pyramidal frauduleux, et de malversations dans la gestion de plusieurs fonds d'investissement dont il était gérant, MSMB Capital Management et MSMB Healthcare Management.

Ces accusations sont néanmoins sans lien avec l'explosion du prix d'un médicament utilisé pour combattre le paludisme et des co-infections du sida, Daraprim, initiée par le jeune PDG en 2015 alors qu'il était président du groupe pharmaceutique Turing.

Le comprimé de Daraprim était passé du jour au lendemain de 13,5 dollars à 750 dollars, alimentant une vive polémique aux États-Unis sur l'augmentation drastique des prix de certains médicaments.

Martin Shkreli avait dû démissionner de Turing après son inculpation. Il avait été, comme d'autres responsables pharmaceutiques, auditionné par le Sénat début 2016, dans une ambiance tendue. Il avait notamment semblé narquois alors qu'un sénateur le présentait comme "le visage de la cupidité" de l'industrie pharmaceutique.

Libéré sous caution en attendant son procès, Shkreli, un amateur de musique qui avait acquis pour 2 millions de dollars l'unique exemplaire du dernier album du groupe de rap Wu-Tang Clan, a continué depuis à faire parler de lui.

Des manifestations ont eu lieu en février à l'université californienne de UC Davis pour protester contre sa venue lors d'une conférence.

En décembre 2016, il avait répondu avec sarcasme via Twitter à des étudiants australiens qui avaient récréé à peu de frais le principe actif du Daraprim.

Discussions