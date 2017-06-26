Martin Shkreli, former chief executive officer of Turing Pharmaceuticals LLC, smiles while listening to opening statements at a House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform hearing on prescription drug prices in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016. Shkreli, who is no longer with Turing and faces federal fraud charges unrelated to the drugmaker, declined to make any comments to the committee. 'On the advice of counsel, I invoke my Fifth Amendment,' Shkreli said. Photographer: Pete Marovich/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Martin Shkreli, former chief executive officer of Turing Pharmaceuticals LLC, reacts during a House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform hearing on prescription drug prices in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016. Shkreli, who is no longer with Turing and faces federal fraud charges unrelated to the drugmaker, declined to make any comments to the committee. 'On the advice of counsel, I invoke my Fifth Amendment,' Shkreli said. Photographer: Pete Marovich/Bloomberg via Getty Images

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 04: Martin Shkreli, former CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals LLC., smiles while flanked by Nancy Retzlaff, chief commercial officer for Turing Pharmaceuticals LLC., during a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, February 4, 2016 in Washington, DC. Shkreli invoked his 5th Amendment right not to testify to the committee that is examining the prescription drug market. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Martin Shkreli, former chief executive officer of Turing Pharmaceuticals LLC, right, smiles while listening to opening statements at a House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016. The decision by Turing Pharmaceuticals to raise the price of a decades-old anti-infective drug by more than 50-fold was founder Shkreli's, the company said in prepared testimony ahead of the hearing. Photographer: Pete Marovich/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Entrepreneur and pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli laughs during a hearing of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on Capitol Hill February 4, 2016 in Washington, DC. Martin Shkreli, the controversial former pharmaceuticals boss and hedge fund manager indicted on securities fraud charges, has been subpoenaed to appear at a hearing of a House of Representatives committee on oversight and government reform looking at the prescription drug market. / AFP / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Martin Shkreli, former chief executive officer of Turing Pharmaceuticals LLC, smiles during a House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform hearing on prescription drug prices in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016. Shkreli, who is no longer with Turing and faces federal fraud charges unrelated to the drugmaker, declined to make any comments to the committee. 'On the advice of counsel, I invoke my Fifth Amendment,' Shkreli said. Photographer: Pete Marovich/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Pharmaceutical chief Martin Shkreli listens on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016, during the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on his former company's decision to raise the price of a lifesaving medicine. Shkreli refused to testify before U.S. lawmakers who excoriated him over severe hikes for a drug sold by a company that he acquired. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Pharmaceutical chief Martin Shkreli listens on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016, during the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on his former company's decision to raise the price of a lifesaving medicine. Shkreli refused to testify before U.S. lawmakers who excoriated him over severe hikes for a drug sold by a company that he acquired. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Pharmaceutical chief Martin Shkreli speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016, during the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on his former company's decision to raise the price of a lifesaving medicine. Shkreli refused to testify before U.S. lawmakers who excoriated him over severe hikes for a drug sold by a company that he acquired. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Pharmaceutical chief Martin Shkreli waits on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016, for the start of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on his former company's decision to raise the price of a lifesaving medicine. Shkreli refused to testify Thursday in an appearance before U.S. lawmakers who excoriated him over severe hikes for a drug sold by a company that he acquired. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Pharmaceutical chief Martin Shkreli smiles on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016, during the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on his former company's decision to raise the price of a lifesaving medicine. Shkreli refused to testify before U.S. lawmakers who excoriated him over severe hikes for a drug sold by a company that he acquired. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Pharmaceutical chief Martin Shkreli appears on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016, for the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on his former company's decision to raise the price of a lifesaving medicine. Shkreli refused to testify before U.S. lawmakers who excoriated him over severe hikes for a drug sold by a company that he acquired. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Pharmaceutical chief Martin Shkreli arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016, to appear before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on his former company's decision to raise the price of a lifesaving medicine. Shkreli refused to testify before U.S. lawmakers who excoriated him over severe hikes for a drug sold by a company that he acquired. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Pharmaceutical chief Martin Shkreli listens at left as his attorney Benjamin Brafman speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016, following Shkreli's appearance before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Committee. Shkreli refused to testify before U.S. lawmakers who excoriated him over severe hikes for a drug sold by a company that he acquired. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) ,

Pharmaceutical chief Martin Shkreli huddles with his attorney Benjamin Brafman on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016, following his appearance before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Committee. Shkreli refused to testify before U.S. lawmakers who excoriated him over severe hikes for a drug sold by a company that he acquired. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

House Oversight and Reform Committee ranking member Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md. questions of former Turing Pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli during the committee's hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016, looking into the company's decision to raise the price of a lifesaving medicine. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Pharmaceutical chief Martin Shkreli, right, huddles with his attorney Benjamin Brafman on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016, following his appearance before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Committee. Shkreli refused to testify before U.S. lawmakers who excoriated him over severe hikes for a drug sold by a company that he acquired. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Pharmaceutical chief Martin Shkreli, left, huddles with his attorney Benjamin Brafman on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016, during the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Committee. Shkreli refused to testify before U.S. lawmakers who excoriated him over severe hikes for a drug sold by a company that he acquired. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Benjamin Brafman, right, attorney for pharmaceutical chief Martin Shkreli, foreground, speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016, during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on rising drug prices. Shkreli refused to testify before U.S. lawmakers who excoriated him over severe hikes for a drug sold by a company that he acquired. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Pharmaceutical chief Martin Shkreli speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016, during the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on his former company's decision to raise the price of a lifesaving medicine. Shkreli refused to testify before U.S. lawmakers who excoriated him over severe hikes for a drug sold by a company that he acquired. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Pharmaceutical chief Martin Shkreli speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016, during the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on his former company's decision to raise the price of a lifesaving medicine. Shkreli refused to testify before U.S. lawmakers who excoriated him over severe hikes for a drug sold by a company that he acquired. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Pharmaceutical chief Martin Shkreli, right, joined by, from left, Mark Merritt, president and CEO of the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association; Dr. Janet Woodcock, director of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research at the FDA; Howard Schiller, Interim CEO of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International; Nancy Retzlaff, Chief Commercial Officer Turing Pharmaceuticals, are sworn in on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016, prior to the start of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on rising drug prices. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Pharmaceutical chief Martin Shkreli is followed by reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016, following his appearance before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Committee. Shkreli refused to testify before U.S. lawmakers who excoriated him over severe hikes for a drug sold by a company that he acquired. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Pharmaceutical chief Martin Shkreli, left, arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016, for a hearing of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Committee where U.S. lawmakers want to hear from about severe hikes for a drug sold by a company that he acquired. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Pharmaceutical chief Martin Shkreli waits on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016, for the start of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on his former company's decision to raise the price of a lifesaving medicine. Shkreli refused to testify before U.S. lawmakers who excoriated him over severe hikes for a drug sold by a company that he acquired. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Pharmaceutical chief Martin Shkreli, right, arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016, for a hearing of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Committee where U.S. lawmakers want to hear from about severe hikes for a drug sold by a company that he acquired. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Entrepreneur and pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli listens during a hearing of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on Capitol Hill February 4, 2016 in Washington, DC. Martin Shkreli, the controversial former pharmaceuticals boss and hedge fund manager indicted on securities fraud charges, has been subpoenaed to appear at a hearing of a House of Representatives committee on oversight and government reform looking at the prescription drug market. / AFP / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Entrepreneur and pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli (L) listens to lawyer Benjamin Brafman while he invokes his 5th Amendment rights during a hearing of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on Capitol Hill February 4, 2016 in Washington, DC. Martin Shkreli, the controversial former pharmaceuticals boss and hedge fund manager indicted on securities fraud charges, has been subpoenaed to appear at a hearing of a House of Representatives committee on oversight and government reform looking at the prescription drug market. / AFP / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)