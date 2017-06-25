Istanbul: des balles en caoutchouc pour disperser la parade gaie
La police turque a fait usage de balles en caoutchouc dimanche pour empêcher des manifestants de tenir la parade annuelle de la "Gay Pride" sur la place Taksim au centre d'Istanbul, au lendemain d'une interdiction de ce rassemblement décidée par les autorités locales.
La police a tiré des balles en caoutchouc vers un groupe d'environ 40 manifestants, a rapporté un journaliste de l'AFP.
De petits groupes se sont rassemblés sur la place Taksim pour une Marche des fiertés LGBTI (lesbiennes, gays, bisexuels, transgenres et intersexe) malgré l'interdiction des autorités, alors que les policiers étaient plus nombreux que les participants.
Au moins quatre personnes ont été interpellées.
Les organisateurs avaient auparavant réitéré leur détermination à maintenir la manifestation, interdite pour la troisième année consécutive et qui coïncidait cette fois avec le premier jour de la fête célébrant la fin du mois de jeûne musulman du ramadan.
Après des menaces de groupes conservateurs et d'extrême droite, les autorités avaient annoncé samedi interdire cette manifestation pour préserver "l'ordre public" et la "sécurité des touristes".
Les organisateurs avaient alors annoncé qu'ils maintiendraient l'événement et encore affiché dimanche leur détermination, assurant dans un communiqué : "nous n'avons pas peur, nous sommes là, nous ne changerons pas. Vous avez peur, vous changerez et vous vous y habituerez".
Avant la manifestation sur la célèbre place Taksim, d'importantes forces de police présentes dans le quartier avaient bouclé plusieurs accès, selon une journaliste de l'AFP.
La Marche des fiertés d'Istanbul avait rassemblé en 2014 des dizaines de milliers de personnes et constituait l'un des principaux événements LGBT au Moyen-Orient.
Elle est interdite depuis 2015 lorsque, selon l'association des LGBTI, les autorités avaient mis en cause la coïncidence de l'événement avec le ramadan.
En 2016, l'interdiction avait invoqué des raisons de sécurité alors que le pays était frappé par des attentats meurtriers liés aux jihadistes du groupe Etat islamique ou aux séparatistes kurdes.
Dans un cas comme dans l'autre, les manifestants avaient bravé ces interdictions et avaient été dispersés violemment par les forces de l'ordre.
Cette semaine, onze militants ont été jugés à Istanbul pour avoir bravé l'interdiction de la Gay Pride de 2016, mais ils ont été acquittés.
Les années précédentes, ces manifestations s'étaient déroulées sans incidents.
Le président turc Recep Tayyip Erdogan est accusé par ses opposants de conduire une islamisation rampante de la société. Ses commentaires conservateurs sur les femmes et la famille enflamment régulièrement la critique mais il se garde généralement d'évoquer publiquement les questions liées à l'homosexualité.
En 2010 toutefois, la ministre de la Famille et de la Femme Aliye Selma Kavaf avait suscité la colère des défenseurs des droits des homosexuels en qualifiant l'homosexualité de "désordre biologique" et "maladie" devant être soignée.
People run as Turkish riot police uses rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse LGBT members on June 28, 2015 in the Istiklal avenue in Istanbul. Riot police in Istanbul used teargas and water cannon to disperse thousands of participants in the Gay Pride parade in the Turkish city, an AFP reporter said.Police took action against the crowd when demonstrators began shouting slogans accusing the social conservative President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of 'fascism'.
People run as Turkish riot police uses rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse LGBT members on June 28, 2015 in the Istiklal avenue in Istanbul.
Turkish riot police try to detain a woman during the Gay Pride parade on June 28,2015 in the Istiklal street near Taksim square in Istanbul.
Turkish riot police officer disperse people taking part in the Gay Pride parade on June 28,2015 in the Istiklal street near the Taksim square in Istanbul.
A man holding a rainbow flag throws stones as riot police use water cannon to disperse people taking part in the Gay Pride parade on June 28, 2015 in the Istiklal street near the Taksim square in Istanbul.
Turkish police, one holding a rubber bullet rifle, center, run to disperse participants of a Gay Pride event in support of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transsexual (LGBT) rights in Istanbul, Sunday, June 28, 2015.
Turkish police run to disperse participants of a Gay Pride event in support of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transsexual (LGBT) rights in Istanbul, Sunday, June 28, 2015.
Turkish police, accompanied by a water canon, walk to disperse participants of a Gay Pride event in support of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transsexual (LGBT) rights in Istanbul, Sunday, June 28, 2015.
Turkish police use a water canon to disperse participants of a Gay Pride event in support of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transsexual (LGBT) rights in Istanbul, Sunday, June 28, 2015.
Turkish police use a water canon to disperse participants of a Gay Pride event in support of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transsexual (LGBT) rights in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, June 28, 2015.
A participant in the Gay Pride event in support of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transsexual (LGBT) rights reacts as others flee after Turkish police use a water canon to disperse them in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, June 28, 2015.
