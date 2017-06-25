Istanbul: des balles en caoutchouc pour disperser la parade gaie

People run as Turkish riot police uses rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse LGBT members on June 28, 2015 in the Istiklal avenue in Istanbul. Riot police in Istanbul used teargas and water cannon to disperse thousands of participants in the Gay Pride parade in the Turkish city, an AFP reporter said.Police took action against the crowd when demonstrators began shouting slogans accusing the social conservative President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of 'fascism'.

Turkish police, one holding a rubber bullet rifle, center, run to disperse participants of a Gay Pride event in support of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transsexual (LGBT) rights in Istanbul, Sunday, June 28, 2015. Turkish police have used water cannons and tear gas to clear gay pride demonstrators from Istanbul's central square. It wasn't immediately clear why the police intervened to push the peaceful if noisy protest away from the area. Demonstrators regrouped a few blocks down the street and continued to dance and chant slogans against homophobia without any further clashes. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Turkish police use a water canon to disperse participants of a Gay Pride event in support of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transsexual (LGBT) rights in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, June 28, 2015. Turkish police have used water cannons and tear gas to clear gay pride demonstrators from Istanbul's central square. Between 100 and 200 protestors were chased away from Taksim Square on Sunday after a police vehicle fired several jets of water to disperse the crowd. It wasn't immediately clear why the police intervened to push the peaceful if noisy protest away from the area. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)