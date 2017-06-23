Get the Jackson Punch recipe from Imbibe Cognac and aged rum add a layer of richness to this raspberry-imbued refresher.

Get the Xanadu Cocktail recipe from Steamy Kitchen The perfume of basil and the tartness of grapefruit create a well-balanced match in this gin-based cocktail.

Get the The Shifting Sands recipe from Liquor.com Though the beaches of England tend to be associated in most minds with rain and golf-ball-sized stones that really stretch the definition of "sand," we think gin still deserves a place on this list. Start with some Beefeater 24, add a little maraschino liqueur and pile on the citrus. Its poetic name is enough to counterbalance whatever paperback is in your beach bag.

Get the Homemade Pimm's recipe from Imbibe Hosting a berry-spiked brunch? Be sure a pitcher of this strawberry-infused pick-me-up makes its way to the table.

Get the Strawberry Thyme Cocktail recipe from All Day I Dream About Food Strawberries and citrusy thyme work well in this unique cocktail. A strawberry and thyme syrup is the flavor base for the vodka cocktail.

Get the Cucumber, Basil & Lime Gimlet recipe from Liquor.com As the favorite drink of cult filmmaker Ed Wood, the Vodka Gimlet has what we like to think of as a storyteller's heritage. Our suggestion? Add muddled cucumber and basil, and go catch up with someone you haven't seen in a while. (Spoiler alert: That someone is vodka.)

Get the Sangria Flora recipe from Sugar and Charm Blog Adding Saint Germain to a typical sangria adds a floral note to this light drink. This recipe calls for peaches, strawberries, raspberries and grapes, but feel free to use any fruit you have on hand.

Get the Greyhound recipe from Liquor.com Grapefruit juice gives this simple classic a tart edge that its cousin the Screwdriver strangely lacks. It's also a great pitcher/punch-bowl/gallon-jug (if you really don't care what people think) cocktail, so prepare a big batch and share the wealth.

Get the Bourbon St. from Imbibe Strawberries and bourbon are a match made in summer cocktail heaven, while honey and ginger sweeten the deal. Photo: Courtesy One-Eyed Gypsy

Get the Lillet Basil Cocktail recipe from Book Cooker The flavors in this drink make it the perfect cocktail for summer. Lillet (a French aperitif), gin, orange juice and basil combine to create this seasonal refresher.

Get the Celery Lavender Martini recipe from No Recipes We know. It sounds crazy. However, having become big fans of the Lee Bros Celery Julep last summer, we are now believers of celery juice in cocktails. The citrusy taste of the celery provides a perfect platform for the lavender's aroma to be the star of the show.

Get the Traditional Mai Tai recipe from Liquor.com Though the tiki revival might have peaked a few years back, this is one of the timeless elements it left behind. The key to the faux-Polynesian concoction (invented in the 1940s by "Trader Vic" Bergeron) is premium aged rum.

Get the Strawberry Cooler recipe from Imbibe Summer's ultimate porch sipper? This vodka, vermouth and strawberry cooler is a house favorite. Photo: Courtesy 15 Romolo

Get the St. Germain and Champagne recipe by Inspired Taste These two together are a match made in heaven. The floral and sweet Saint Germain balances out dry Champagne perfectly.

Get the Watermelon Bloody Mary recipe from The Bitten Word Fresh watermelon perks up the classic tomato-based Bloody Mary. And we imagine that makes it an even better hangover cure with this refreshing fruit.

Get the Wild Apple and Sage Cocktail recipe from Allie Ruth Design Tart apple and sage are muddled together in this vodka cocktail, which is sweetened with a sage simply syrup. It's earthy and refreshing.

Get the Daiquiri No. 3 from Imbibe Served over crushed ice, the Daiquiri is the original Cuban cooler. This adaptation adds a spent lime shell to the shaker for an extra layer of citrusy refreshment. Photo: Courtesy 320 Main

Get the Philly Smash recipe from Imbibe One of our favorite things about this rye-spiked cocktail? It's super adaptable to whichever fresh berries you have on hand.

Get the Blackberry-Gin Smash recipe from Imbibe Blackberries in multiple forms take center stage in this summery smash. Photo: Stuart Mullenberg

Get the Barbadian Gin Punch Swizzle recipe from Imbibe This Caribbean cooler combines a trio of refreshment -- coconut water, genever and crushed ice cubes -- that you swizzle together until a frosty layer forms on the outside of the glass. Photo: Stuart Mullenberg

Get the Piña Colada recipe from Imbibe Blended drinks are a summertime must, and the tropically tinged Piña Colada offers total warm-weather refreshment. Photo: Stuart Mullenberg

Get the Summerlin recipe from Liquor.com With its rich, crimson color and a name seemingly lifted from a wistful romance novel (Nights in Summerlin -- can't you just see it in an airport bookstore?), we think that this sweet rum-and-watermelon conspiracy would lend a mannered air to any evening of paper plates and foot-longs. Garnish it with an orchid for the full white-tablecloth effect.

Get the Kalamazoo Julep recipe from Imbibe Piled high with crushed ice, this celery-spiked mint Julep cools to the core. Photo: Cory Ryan, courtesy Midnight Cowboy

Get the Celery Cilantro Cocktail recipe from Skinny Taste Celery and cilantro muddled together create a unique peppery flavor that works well in this citrus vodka cocktail. Lime juice balances all the flavors. Top with seltzer.

Get the Patrón Pomegranate recipe from Liquor.com For those in the rewarding (read: unenviable) position of hosting the big cookout, cocktails involving muddled this and floral-garnished that are nice to read about but are pretty much unthinkable to prepare in batches of, say, forty. That"s where this vermilion tequila vixen comes in: She's simple, summery and straightforward, so line up the cups. But don't substitute the cheap stuff: Easy doesn't mean indifferent.

Get the Panache recipe from Imbibe Beer cocktails are great for summer sipping, and we especially love this combo of lemon juice, aperitif wine, elderflower liqueur and beer. Photo: Emily Baker, courtesy Riffle

Get the Enchanted Dry Daiquiri recipe from Imbibe Basil syrup adds a refreshing herbal undertone to this citrus- and Falernum-splashed Daiquiri.

Get the Pineapple Trainwreck recipe from Imbibe Like a little liquid vacation, this icy combo of aged rum, pineapple and fresh ginger tastes like a cool tropical breeze. Photo: John Valls

Get the Gin Rickey recipe from Liquor.com The original recipe for the Rickey called for bourbon and was invented at the end of the 1800s in a Washington, D.C., tavern popular among Congressmen. While it's tasty, this refreshing version of the drink that features gin would cool you down even if you were campaigning in a top hat and three-piece suit in July.

Get the East Aspen Heights recipe from Imbibe Like summer in a glass, this cocktail combines gin and yellow Chartreuse with fresh berries, herbs and citrus. Photo: Courtesy Oak at Fourteenth

Get the Cardamom and Rose Cocktail recipe from Design Sponge Rose water can be assertive and easily overpower other flavors and aromas, which is why the use of the equally robust cardamom in this cocktail is so genius. Combined with the undertones of anise in Peychaud's bitters, this is a gin cocktail we are really looking forward to drinking this spring.

Get the Cucumber Cooler recipe from Imbibe A contemporary take on the classic G&T, this cocktail refreshes with fresh cucumber and a splash of Aperol. Photo: Courtesy The Bedford

Get the Leblon Coco Caipirinha recipe from Liquor.com Nobody does the beach like cariocas, so we think that Rio de Janeiro's signature contribution to the cocktail world, the Caipirinha, deserves our top spot. That said, we like this version, which softens the original's citrus sharpness with a splash of coconut water.

Get the Spiced Pear Daiquiri recipe from Imbibe Pear purée meets with rhum agricole and a spiced syrup for delicious Daiquiri sipping. Photo: Stuart Mullenberg

Get the Rosemary Lime Cocktail recipe from Joy the Baker Rosemary simple syrup is the key to flavoring these vodka cocktails. Lime juice adds lots of brightness to contrast with the piny flavor of the rosemary.

Get the Frozen Hibiscus Margarita recipe from Pretty Girls Cook A hot summer's day is the time to break out this frozen cocktail to cool your friends down. Hibiscus flowers add a slightly floral sweetness and intensely red color to anything you mix them with. We love this riff on a classic Mexican summer cooler.

Get the Dill Pickley Gin and Tonic recipe from Book Cooker Sometimes it's worth messing with a classic, like the gin and tonic. Fresh dill and cucumber are muddled together for this refreshing cocktail.

Get the The Honey Beer recipe from Imbibe Beer cocktails are arguably the ultimate summer refresher, and this version adds in gin, lemon juice and a sweet honey rim. Photo: Courtesy JoeDoe

Get The Rose Pearl recipe from Putney Farm Cachaca gives this summer cocktail a Brazilian touch and also delivers quite a kick. The lime juice and San Pellegrino Limonata soda pair with it perfectly.

Get the Salted Plum Haamonii Shochu with Lemon Verbena Cocktail recipe from Food Wolf The Japanese liquor Haamonii Shochu takes center stage in this cocktail. The flavor pairings include sour plums and lemon verbena. The cayenne rim completes the tart drink.

Get the Champagne Grapefruit Cocktail recipe from Gooseberry Mooseberry Mimosas will always have their place at the brunch table, but sometimes grapefruit can make bubbly more fun.

Get the Strawberry Lillet Cocktails recipe from Homemade Cravings Fresh strawberries bring out the floral notes of the Lillet Rosé, and the champagne keeps it nice and light.

Get the Southside Fizz recipe from Imbibe A long ice spear helps minimize dilution while maximizing refreshment in this classic gin sipper. Photo: Stuart Mullenberg

Get the Berry Rosemary Cocktail recipe from Inspired Kara Choose your favorite berries and muddle them with rosemary to create the base flavor for this gin cocktail. The rosemary adds a unique earthy flavor.

Get the Avocado Daiquiri recipe from Imbibe Creamy avocado makes for some über-decadent drinking in this recipe from bartender Lucy Brennan. Photo: Sheri Giblin, courtesy Chronicle Books

Get the Dark 'n Stormy recipe from Liquor.com The name might bring the more shipwreck-y qualities of maritime life to mind, but we think this Caribbean classic deserves a place in any beachcomber's cocktail repertoire. Consider it one of those inverted good luck charms, like telling an actor to "break a leg." The weather's going to be amazing, and Gosling's Rum, ginger beer and lime perfectly complement a mild sunburn.

Get the The Avenue recipe from The Littlest Anchovy The Avenue, a classic cocktail from one of our favorite cocktail books, is a citrusy ode to the orange blossom. It uses just a dash of orange flower water, but don't worry, a little goes a long way.

Get the Mint Julep recipe from Forks, Knives and Spades If you just want the most classic herbal cocktail, than choose the mint julep. It's just Bourbon with mint and sugar.

Get the Cucumber Margarita recipe from Surly Kitchen While lime makes for a refreshing margarita, cucumber takes it one step further making it just the drink to quench your thirst on a hot day.

Get The Châtelaine recipe from The Merry Gourmet This fruity cocktail hits the spot after a long day. It's made with crisp white wine, vodka, pomegranate juice and Saint Germain liqueur.