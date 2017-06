A view is seen on April 13, 2012 of SNC-Lavalin's headquarters in Montreal, Quebec. Police on Friday raided the headquarters of a Canadian engineering firm with dealings in Moamer Kadhafi's Libya and loosely linked to a failed plot to smuggle the ex-dictator's son into Mexico.The Royal Canadian Mounted Police executed a search warrant and the company is cooperating in the investigation, SNC-Lavalin said in a statement. 'The warrant relates to an investigation of certain individuals who are not | AFP via Getty Images