Description en:Bill Cosby | Bill Cosby | Source James E. Wise, Jr., and Anne Collier Rehill, Stars in Blue: Movie Actors in America's ...

FILE - This undated file photo originally released by NBC shows Robert Culp, left, and Bill Cosby starring as a team of American agents in the 1960's television series, "I Spy." Culp, the versatile actor who teamed with Cosby in the groundbreaking comedy-adventure TV series and was Bob in the critically acclaimed sex comedy "Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice," died Wednesday, March 24, 2010. He was 79. (AP Photo/NBC)

Description Publicity photo of Bill Cosby from the television program I Spy. | Source http://www. ebay. Actor-Comedian-Bill-Cosby-/160744370019? ...

org/wiki/File:Bill_cosby_1969. JPG Bill cosby 1969. JPG, before it was transferred to Commons. Upload date | User | Bytes | Dimensions | ...

Description Photo of Bill Cosby as Chet Kincaid with Rupert Crosse and Beah Richards from the television program The Bill Cosby Show. | ...

Description Photo from the television program The New Bill Cosby Show. In this skit, Don Knotts sings as Bill Cosby strums a bass. | ...

Description Photo of Dick Van Dyke and Bill Cosby from a Cosby NBC television special. | Source http://www. ebay. Dyke-Meets-Bill-Cosby- ...

FILE - In this 1992 file photo originally released by NBC, Phylicia Rashad, portraying Clair Huxtable, left, talks on the telephone while Clarice Taylor, portraying Anna Huxtable, center, and Bill Cosby, portraying Dr. Cliff Huxtable and Raven Symone portraying Olivia, right, look on in a scene from "The Cosby Show." Why settle for one great mom when, as any TV viewer knows, you can adopt a series of them? AP Television Writer Lynn Elber chooses five of the best sit com moms, from the demure 1950s version to the freewheeling 21st-century incarnation. The character of Clair Huxtable remained a calm center of a whirlwind of activity, while tending to a legal career and caring for her five children and "big kid" husband. (AP Photo/NBC, file)

Description 1 On the TV set in Astoria, Queens, where director Bobby Sheehan is working with Bill Cosby (left) to film a public service ...

description 1 Painting giving to Bill Cosby from Nunez and en:Quan Cosby | Quan Cosby | date 2009-04-25 23:51:10 | source | author Nunezart ...

FILE - In this July 10, 2009, file photo, Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia, left, laughs as he jokes with comedian Bill Cosby while sitting in the dugout prior to a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 10: Bill Cosby accepts the Impact Award for 'The Cosby Show' with (L-R) actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner, presenter Stevie Wonder, actors Raven-Symone and Sabrina LeBeauf onstage at the 9th Annual TV Land Awards at the Javits Center on April 10, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

In this image released by NBC, singing sensation Susan Boyle, left, cuddles with actor-comedian Bill Cosby during an appearance on the "Today" show, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2011 in New York. (AP Photo/NBC, Peter Kramer)

Comedian and University of Massachusetts graduate Bill Cosby huddles with members of the Massachusetts team during the coin toss before their NCAA college football game against Indiana in Foxborough, Mass., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2012. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 04: Bill Cosby and Tempestt Bledsoe visit 'Late Night With Jimmy Fallon' at Rockefeller Center on January 4, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Bill Cosby, right, jokes with Regina Carter about her violin during the opening night concert of the SFJAZZ Center Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2013 in San Francisco. The 700-seat, specially designed concert hall nestled in the heart of the city's arts district attracted a crowd of hundreds with a high-energy, inaugural celebration emceed by Bill Cosby. Billed as the first freestanding building in the West built for jazz performance and education, the center opened Wednesday after raising more than $60 million over more than a decade to build a home for SFJAZZ, the nonprofit that puts on the city's jazz festival. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 04: Dr. Bill Cosby speaks onstage at the The Jackie Robinson Foundation Annual Awards' Dinner at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel on March 4, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for The Jackie Robinson Foundation)

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 22: Jesse Jackson and Bill Cosby speak during the 55th Anniversary of Ben's Chili Bowl on August 22, 2013 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)

BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 13: Actor Bill Cosby gestures to the crowd before throwing out the first pitch prior to the game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees on September 13, 2012 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 13: Actor Bill Cosby throws out the first pitch prior to the game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees on September 13, 2012 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

Comedian Bill Cosby delivers a ceremonial first pitch prior to a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2012, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)