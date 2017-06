Jeremy Meeks, le prisonnier le plus sexy du monde, a défilé à la Fashion Week de Milan

#PLEINSPORT is the first real luxury ACTIVE SPORTSWEAR brand in the world and is growing faster than ever expected !!!! Just 10 month old and already 11 PLEINSPORT stores are open and operative until the end of this year we will open another 20 PLEINSPORT stores !!!! On top PLEINSPORT is distributed by more than 500 selected point of sales worldwide!!!!

A post shared by Philipp Plein (@philippplein78) on Jun 19, 2017 at 12:13am PDT