Édition: ca
Region: QC

Les locataires de Montréal partagent le coût de leur loyer sur un site pour éviter le gonflement des prix

 |  Par
Publication: Mis à jour:
MONTREAL CONDO
Getty Images
Imprimer

Les locataires de Montréal ont décidé de partager en ligne le prix de leur loyer, et les propriétaires ne sont pas très contents.

Un organisme sans but lucratif a lancé le site monloyer.quebec où les utilisateurs peuvent partager et comparer leurs frais de location mensuels et d’autres détails à propos de leur appartement comme les services à proximité ou l’autorisation d’animaux domestiques.

montreal map

Le site a conçu une carte interactive qui montre des centaines de points bleus. Lorsqu’on clique dessus, on nous montre toute l’information qu’un locataire a décidé de partager à propos de l’endroit où il habite.

Les fondateurs de monloyer.quebec ont indiqué qu’ils souhaitaient rendre ce type d’informations facilement et rapidement accessible.

Luis Nobre a précisé à CBC Montréal qu’avoir accès à ce genre d’informations aidera les locataires à avoir une meilleure idée si les prix des propriétaires sont raisonnables ou exagérés pour le quartier.

«Le commun des mortels voudrait connaître les prix, comme ceux qui se déplacent autour de Montréal aimeraient savoir quel est le coût moyen pour un 4 et demi ou un cinq et demi.»

montreal map

La CORPIQ soutient que le site est illégal

Denis Miron de la Régie du logement a expliqué à CTV Montréal que même si un locataire découvre après avoir signé son bail que son loyer est trop élevé, il a dix jours pour s’adresser à la Régie pour peut-être fixer une nouvelle entente de location.

Hans Brouillette de la Corporation des propriétaires immobiliers du Québec (CORPIQ) a déclaré que la collecte et le partage d’informations sur le prix des loyers sont contre la loi, même si la liste des appartements est accessible au public.

«[Le site] fournit des informations confidentielles sur nos baux, nos loyers, nos revenus», a indiqué Hans Brouillette à CTV.

Les fondateurs de monloyer.quebec ont convenu qu’il y avait un problème majeur avec leur site.

Pour l’instant, les utilisateurs ont seulement à entrer une adresse courriel valide pour ajouter de l’information, mais Nobre et Fortier espèrent pouvoir ajouter une preuve de résidence comme mesure de vérification dans le futur.

«C’est sûr que n’importe qui peut écrire n’importe quoi sur le site web, mais vous devez faire confiance aux gens et espérer que la plupart d’entre eux sont honnêtes et le font pour les bonnes raisons», a souligné Nobre à CBC News.

Ce texte initialement publié sur le HuffPost Canada a été traduit de l’anglais.

LIRE AUSSI:
» Un regroupement de locataires exige un contrôle contre l'augmentation «abusive» des loyers
» Logement: le taux d'inoccupation demeure stable


À lire aussi sur le HuffPost Québec

Close
Le marché de l'immobilier au Canada: villes les plus et moins accessibles
sur
  • PLUS ABORDABLE: Windsor, Ontario

    6.4% plus abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Indice d'abordabilité Desjardins, 1er trimestre, 2015

  • 2e plus abordable: Sudbury, Ontario

    4.1% plus abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Indice d'abordabilité Desjardins, 1er trimestre, 2015

  • Abordable: London, Ontario

    3.3% plus abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Indice d'abordabilité Desjardins, 1er trimestre, 2015

  • Abordable: Calgary, Alberta

    1.4% plus abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Indice d'abordabilité Desjardins, 1er trimestre, 2015

  • Abordable: Ottawa-Gatineau

    0.6% plus abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Indice d'abordabilité Desjardins, 1er trimestre, 2015

  • Abordable: Kitchener, Ontario

    0.5% plus abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Indice d'abordabilité Desjardins, 1er trimestre, 2015

  • Abordable: Kingston, Ontario

    0.2% moins abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Indice d'abordabilité Desjardins, 1er trimestre, 2015

  • Abordable: Montréal, Québec

    1% moins abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Indice d'abordabilité Desjardins, 1er trimestre, 2015

  • Abordable: Thunder Bay, Ontario

    2.2% moins abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Indice d'abordabilité Desjardins, 3e trimestre, 2015

  • Abordable: Saguenay, Québec

    2.4% moins abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Indice d'abordabilité Desjardins, 1er trimestre, 2015

  • Abordable: Trois-Rivieres, Québec

    3.7% moins abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Indice d'abordabilité Desjardins, 1er trimestre, 2015

  • «À surveiller»: St. Catharines, Ontario

    5.2% moins abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Indice d'abordabilité Desjardins, 1er trimestre, 2015

  • «À surveiller»: la ville de Québec

    5.2% moins abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Indice d'abordabilité Desjardins, 3e trimestre, 2015

  • Inabordable: Toronto, Ontario

    10.5% moins abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Indice d'abordabilité Desjardins, 1er trimestre, 2015

  • Inabordable: Oshawa, Ontario

    11.2% moins abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Desjardins

  • Inabordable: Vancouver, Colombie-Britannique

    14.4% moins abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Indice d'abordabilité Desjardins, 1er trimestre, 2015

  • 2e moins abordable: Hamilton, Ontario

    15.7% moins abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Indice d'abordabilité Desjardins, 1er trimestre, 2015

  • Inabordable: Sherbrooke, Québec

    17.3% moins abordable que le niveau historique. Source: Indice d'abordabilité Desjardins, 1er trimestre, 2015

  • À SUIVRE SUR LE HUFFPOST CE QUE VOUS POURRIEZ ACHETER AVEC 1 MILLION $

  • A restaurant/resort on the Rock

    For the price of an average house in Toronto you can buy a whole resort-restaurant near Corner Brook, Nfld. This place at the Humber Valley Resort has a professional kitchen that can feed 80 guests and a dining hall for 50, making it the ultimate party cottage. Listing.

  • A restaurant/resort on the Rock

    For the price of an average house in Toronto you can buy a whole resort-restaurant near Corner Brook, Nfld. This place at the Humber Valley Resort has a professional kitchen that can feed 80 guests and a dining hall for 50, making it the ultimate party cottage. Listing.

  • A restaurant/resort on the Rock

    For the price of an average house in Toronto you can buy a whole resort-restaurant near Corner Brook, Nfld. This place at the Humber Valley Resort has a professional kitchen that can feed 80 guests and a dining hall for 50, making it the ultimate party cottage. Listing.

  • A restaurant/resort on the Rock

    For the price of an average house in Toronto you can buy a whole resort-restaurant near Corner Brook, Nfld. This place at the Humber Valley Resort has a professional kitchen that can feed 80 guests and a dining hall for 50, making it the ultimate party cottage. Listing.

  • A restaurant/resort on the Rock

    For the price of an average house in Toronto you can buy a whole resort-restaurant near Corner Brook, Nfld. This place at the Humber Valley Resort has a professional kitchen that can feed 80 guests and a dining hall for 50, making it the ultimate party cottage. Listing.

  • A historic mansion in Nova Scotia

    Martock House is such a prominent part of the community that the town it's in is named after it. This property some 50 km from Halifax was built in 1790 by Col. John Butler, and was occupied by a single family, the Sweets, for the better part of two centuries. Listing.

  • A historic mansion in Nova Scotia

    Martock House is such a prominent part of the community that the town it's in is named after it. This property some 50 km from Halifax was built in 1790 by Col. John Butler, and was occupied by a single family, the Sweets, for the better part of two centuries. Listing.

  • A historic mansion in Nova Scotia

    Martock House is such a prominent part of the community that the town it's in is named after it. This property some 50 km from Halifax was built in 1790 by Col. John Butler, and was occupied by a single family, the Sweets, for the better part of two centuries. Listing.

  • A historic mansion in Nova Scotia

    Martock House is such a prominent part of the community that the town it's in is named after it. This property some 50 km from Halifax was built in 1790 by Col. John Butler, and was occupied by a single family, the Sweets, for the better part of two centuries. Listing.

  • A historic mansion in Nova Scotia

    Martock House is such a prominent part of the community that the town it's in is named after it. This property some 50 km from Halifax was built in 1790 by Col. John Butler, and was occupied by a single family, the Sweets, for the better part of two centuries. Listing.

  • A waterfront home in P.E.I.

    This 3,000-square-foot, four-bedroom house in Stratford, P.E.I., may look historic, but is actually 14 years old. The house faces one of P.E.I.'s charming red-earth bluffs and sits on one acre of land. Listing.

  • A waterfront home in P.E.I.

    This 3,000-square-foot, four-bedroom house in Stratford, P.E.I., may look historic, but is actually 14 years old. The house faces one of P.E.I.'s charming red-earth bluffs and sits on one acre of land. Listing.

  • A waterfront home in P.E.I.

    This 3,000-square-foot, four-bedroom house in Stratford, P.E.I., may look historic, but is actually 14 years old. The house faces one of P.E.I.'s charming red-earth bluffs and sits on one acre of land. Listing.

  • A waterfront home in P.E.I.

    This 3,000-square-foot, four-bedroom house in Stratford, P.E.I., may look historic, but is actually 14 years old. The house faces one of P.E.I.'s charming red-earth bluffs and sits on one acre of land. Listing.

  • A waterfront home in P.E.I.

    This 3,000-square-foot, four-bedroom house in Stratford, P.E.I., may look historic, but is actually 14 years old. The house faces one of P.E.I.'s charming red-earth bluffs and sits on one acre of land. Listing.

  • An elegant rowhouse in the Plateau

    This rownhouse in Montreal's hip (or formerly hip, depending on whom you ask) Plateau neighbourhood was built in 1890 and features four bedrooms, two of them with ensuite bathrooms, as well as hardwood floors and a wood fireplace.

  • An elegant rowhouse in the Plateau

    This rownhouse in Montreal's hip (or formerly hip, depending on whom you ask) Plateau neighbourhood was built in 1890 and features four bedrooms, two of them with ensuite bathrooms, as well as hardwood floors and a wood fireplace.

  • An elegant rowhouse in the Plateau

    This rownhouse in Montreal's hip (or formerly hip, depending on whom you ask) Plateau neighbourhood was built in 1890 and features four bedrooms, two of them with ensuite bathrooms, as well as hardwood floors and a wood fireplace.

  • An elegant rowhouse in the Plateau

    This rownhouse in Montreal's hip (or formerly hip, depending on whom you ask) Plateau neighbourhood was built in 1890 and features four bedrooms, two of them with ensuite bathrooms, as well as hardwood floors and a wood fireplace.

  • An elegant rowhouse in the Plateau

    This rownhouse in Montreal's hip (or formerly hip, depending on whom you ask) Plateau neighbourhood was built in 1890 and features four bedrooms, two of them with ensuite bathrooms, as well as hardwood floors and a wood fireplace.

  • A traditional farmhouse in Quebec

    This house's gorgeous wraparound porch is just one of the many great features in this three-bedroom, 3,000-square-foot property located some 70 km northeast of Montreal. The house is set back more than half a kilometre from the highway and there are no rear neighbours, making it perfect if you like privacy. Listing.

  • A traditional farmhouse in Quebec

    This house's gorgeous wraparound porch is just one of the many great features in this three-bedroom, 3,000-square-foot property located some 70 km northeast of Montreal. The house is set back more than half a kilometre from the highway and there are no rear neighbours, making it perfect if you like privacy. Listing.

  • A traditional farmhouse in Quebec

    This house's gorgeous wraparound porch is just one of the many great features in this three-bedroom, 3,000-square-foot property located some 70 km northeast of Montreal. The house is set back more than half a kilometre from the highway and there are no rear neighbours, making it perfect if you like privacy. Listing.

  • A traditional farmhouse in Quebec

    This house's gorgeous wraparound porch is just one of the many great features in this three-bedroom, 3,000-square-foot property located some 70 km northeast of Montreal. The house is set back more than half a kilometre from the highway and there are no rear neighbours, making it perfect if you like privacy. Listing.

  • A traditional farmhouse in Quebec

    This house's gorgeous wraparound porch is just one of the many great features in this three-bedroom, 3,000-square-foot property located some 70 km northeast of Montreal. The house is set back more than half a kilometre from the highway and there are no rear neighbours, making it perfect if you like privacy. Listing.

  • A space-age duplex in Ottawa

    This custom-built, three-bedroom, four-bath house faces the Rideau River and has a rooftop terrace with an outdoor kitchen. Listing.

  • A space-age duplex in Ottawa

    This custom-built, three-bedroom, four-bath house faces the Rideau River and has a rooftop terrace with an outdoor kitchen. Listing.

  • A space-age duplex in Ottawa

    This custom-built, three-bedroom, four-bath house faces the Rideau River and has a rooftop terrace with an outdoor kitchen. Listing.

  • A space-age duplex in Ottawa

    This custom-built, three-bedroom, four-bath house faces the Rideau River and has a rooftop terrace with an outdoor kitchen. Listing.

  • A space-age duplex in Ottawa

    This custom-built, three-bedroom, four-bath house faces the Rideau River and has a rooftop terrace with an outdoor kitchen. Listing.

  • A Mississauga McMansion

    You don't have to go that far from Toronto to get a lot more space for your money. This five-bedroom, four-bath house in Mississauga features not only a master bedroom suite but an "in-law" suite with its own bathroom. Listing.

  • A Mississauga McMansion

    You don't have to go that far from Toronto to get a lot more space for your money. This five-bedroom, four-bath house in Mississauga features not only a master bedroom suite but an "in-law" suite with its own bathroom. Listing.

  • A Mississauga McMansion

    You don't have to go that far from Toronto to get a lot more space for your money. This five-bedroom, four-bath house in Mississauga features not only a master bedroom suite but an "in-law" suite with its own bathroom. Listing.

  • A Mississauga McMansion

    You don't have to go that far from Toronto to get a lot more space for your money. This five-bedroom, four-bath house in Mississauga features not only a master bedroom suite but an "in-law" suite with its own bathroom. Listing.

  • A Mississauga McMansion

    You don't have to go that far from Toronto to get a lot more space for your money. This five-bedroom, four-bath house in Mississauga features not only a master bedroom suite but an "in-law" suite with its own bathroom. Listing.

  • A modernist home in Winnipeg

    This four-bedroom, four-bath house features a two-story great room with an overlooking balcony and a serious awesome-looking basement bar and entertainment room. There's also a triple garage and dual-zone heating with two furnaces. Listing.

  • A modernist home in Winnipeg

    This four-bedroom, four-bath house features a two-story great room with an overlooking balcony and a serious awesome-looking basement bar and entertainment room. There's also a triple garage and dual-zone heating with two furnaces. Listing.

  • A modernist home in Winnipeg

    This four-bedroom, four-bath house features a two-story great room with an overlooking balcony and a serious awesome-looking basement bar and entertainment room. There's also a triple garage and dual-zone heating with two furnaces. Listing.

  • A modernist home in Winnipeg

    This four-bedroom, four-bath house features a two-story great room with an overlooking balcony and a serious awesome-looking basement bar and entertainment room. There's also a triple garage and dual-zone heating with two furnaces. Listing.

  • A modernist home in Winnipeg

    This four-bedroom, four-bath house features a two-story great room with an overlooking balcony and a serious awesome-looking basement bar and entertainment room. There's also a triple garage and dual-zone heating with two furnaces. Listing.

  • A traditional-style home in Calgary

    This four-bedroom, 2,282-square-foot place in Calgary's Killarney neighbourhood has what the realtor describes as a "chef's dream" kitchen and a vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom. The realtor says the house has plenty of "curb appeal," and judging by these pics, we don't disagree.

  • A traditional-style home in Calgary

    This four-bedroom, 2,282-square-foot place in Calgary's Killarney neighbourhood has what the realtor describes as a "chef's dream" kitchen and a vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom. The realtor says the house has plenty of "curb appeal," and judging by these pics, we don't disagree.

  • A traditional-style home in Calgary

    This four-bedroom, 2,282-square-foot place in Calgary's Killarney neighbourhood has what the realtor describes as a "chef's dream" kitchen and a vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom. The realtor says the house has plenty of "curb appeal," and judging by these pics, we don't disagree.

  • A traditional-style home in Calgary

    This four-bedroom, 2,282-square-foot place in Calgary's Killarney neighbourhood has what the realtor describes as a "chef's dream" kitchen and a vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom. The realtor says the house has plenty of "curb appeal," and judging by these pics, we don't disagree.

  • A traditional-style home in Calgary

    This four-bedroom, 2,282-square-foot place in Calgary's Killarney neighbourhood has what the realtor describes as a "chef's dream" kitchen and a vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom. The realtor says the house has plenty of "curb appeal," and judging by these pics, we don't disagree.

  • A log 'cabin' in the Rockies

    This house may be in a subdivision, but it's a subdivision above which tower the Rocky Mountains, so not your typical suburb. Three bedrooms and three baths in this log cabin-style home that features vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, a stone fireplace and two decks.

  • A log 'cabin' in the Rockies

    This house may be in a subdivision, but it's a subdivision above which tower the Rocky Mountains, so not your typical suburb. Three bedrooms and three baths in this log cabin-style home that features vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, a stone fireplace and two decks.

  • A log 'cabin' in the Rockies

    This house may be in a subdivision, but it's a subdivision above which tower the Rocky Mountains, so not your typical suburb. Three bedrooms and three baths in this log cabin-style home that features vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, a stone fireplace and two decks.

  • A log 'cabin' in the Rockies

    This house may be in a subdivision, but it's a subdivision above which tower the Rocky Mountains, so not your typical suburb. Three bedrooms and three baths in this log cabin-style home that features vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, a stone fireplace and two decks.

  • A log 'cabin' in the Rockies

    This house may be in a subdivision, but it's a subdivision above which tower the Rocky Mountains, so not your typical suburb. Three bedrooms and three baths in this log cabin-style home that features vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, a stone fireplace and two decks.

  • A cottage in Vancouver

    At this point, the entire west side of Vancouver is bereft of any homes in this price range, and you have to reach into the (relatively) cheaper east side to find a $1-million house. This cute green cottage is par for the course at this price range. With four bedrooms on the main floor and two in the basement, and an impressively well-fitted-out interior, this house is evidence that little old cottages are becoming luxury homes in this market. Listing.

  • A cottage in Vancouver

    At this point, the entire west side of Vancouver is bereft of any homes in this price range, and you have to reach into the (relatively) cheaper east side to find a $1-million house. This cute green cottage is par for the course at this price range. With four bedrooms on the main floor and two in the basement, and an impressively well-fitted-out interior, this house is evidence that little old cottages are becoming luxury homes in this market. Listing.

  • A cottage in Vancouver

    At this point, the entire west side of Vancouver is bereft of any homes in this price range, and you have to reach into the (relatively) cheaper east side to find a $1-million house. This cute green cottage is par for the course at this price range. With four bedrooms on the main floor and two in the basement, and an impressively well-fitted-out interior, this house is evidence that little old cottages are becoming luxury homes in this market. Listing.

  • A cottage in Vancouver

    At this point, the entire west side of Vancouver is bereft of any homes in this price range, and you have to reach into the (relatively) cheaper east side to find a $1-million house. This cute green cottage is par for the course at this price range. With four bedrooms on the main floor and two in the basement, and an impressively well-fitted-out interior, this house is evidence that little old cottages are becoming luxury homes in this market. Listing.

  • A cottage in Vancouver

    At this point, the entire west side of Vancouver is bereft of any homes in this price range, and you have to reach into the (relatively) cheaper east side to find a $1-million house. This cute green cottage is par for the course at this price range. With four bedrooms on the main floor and two in the basement, and an impressively well-fitted-out interior, this house is evidence that little old cottages are becoming luxury homes in this market. Listing.

Partager
Tweeter
PUBLICITÉ
Partager
fermer
Image affichée

Suggérer une correction

 

Discussions